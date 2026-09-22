Kat Mülkiyetinde Ortak Yerlerde Değişiklik Yapılması

In buildings subject to condominium ownership, some areas that appear to be part of an independent section may be legally common places. For this reason, the flat owner's change in an area connected to his own flat is not always a transaction that concerns only his own property right. Changes to be made in common places in this information note; The four-fifths written consent requirement is examined in terms of who will obtain consent, the location of the tenant, balcony and exterior interventions, the distinction between the architectural project and 4/5 consent, useful innovations and the consequences of unauthorized intervention.

In properties subject to condominium ownership, certain areas that appear to be part of an independent unit may legally constitute common areas. Therefore, alterations made by a unit owner in an area connected to their unit is not always an act solely concerning their individualownership right. This legal brief examines alterations to common areas in terms of the four-fifths written consent requirement, from whom suchconsent must be obtained, the legal position of the tenant, alterations to balcony and façade , the distinction between the four-fifths consent and approved architectural project, beneficial improvements, and the consequences of unauthorized interventions.

Legal Nature of the Common Place and Limits of the Right of Use

Pursuant to Article 4 of the Condominium Law No. 634 ("Law", "KMK"); areas such as foundations, carrier systems, roofs, courtyards and stairs are considered common places by law. We would like to express that the main thing in common place disputes is not the actual use, but the legal nature of the area. As a matter of fact, in the doctrine, the status of an area is not only according to the actual situation; It is emphasized that the law, the architectural project and the purpose of allocation should be evaluated and determined together1.

This is especially important in gardens and terraces. For example; A garden that has been used exclusively for years by the ground floor owner by closing its surroundings can maintain its common place if it is not registered as an extension in the title deed. Leaving the use to a certain owner with the ongoing actual use or management plan will not turn the area into private property and will only be able to provide the relevant owner with the "exclusive right of use".

Therefore, the issues of "right of use" and "authority to make changes" should be separated from each other. In accordance with the management plan, the owner who uses the garden alone; While they can make ordinary savings such as placing movable furniture or growing plants, building a building, closing the area or changing the architectural quality are subject to the decision and consent quorums in the KMK.

4/5 Written Consent for Intervention in Common Places

Pursuant to Article 19/2 of the KMK; One of the floor owners cannot have construction, repair and installation done in common areas without the written consent of four-fifths (4/5) of all floor owners. Therefore, the main walls and exterior facades, which are considered common places in accordance with the Law, are also subject to this rule. The law also explicitly stipulates that the exterior whitewash or paint in different colors is conditional on 4/5 written consent. In this direction, it is not considered a process that a flat owner can freely do to paint even the exterior area corresponding to his independent section in a different color.

Addressee of Consent: Distinction between Floor Owner, Tenant and Representative

It should be mentioned that the 4/5 rate sought in Article 19/2 of the KMK is calculated over the flat owners, not the tenants. For this reason, the consent to be given by the tenants on their behalf in a site where most of the independent sections are rented out does not replace the written consent of the owner. On the other hand, the written declaration of will of a representative validly authorized on behalf of the owner is attributed to the owner within the framework of the representation provisions and replaces the will of the floor owner.

However, the fact that the tenant does not participate in the 4/5 account does not mean that he is irresponsible for his behavior in common places. Pursuant to Article 18/2 of the KMK, the provisions regarding the debts of the flat owners are also applied to the persons who continuously use the independent section for a lease agreement, right of residence or any other reason. For this reason, the tenant cannot change the common place unlawfully or use it in a way that violates the rights of other owners.

In the decision of the General Assembly of Civil Chambers of the Court of Cassation dated 27.06.2012; A dispute in which one of the people who benefited from the area by placing a table, chair, sunshade, awning and umbrella in the common garden was examined. The Board accepted that against the unlawful actions of the floor owner or tenant regarding the common place, each floor owner who does not consent can request the prohibition of intervention (prevention of seizure) and restoration. This decision clearly shows that even if the will of the owner is taken as a basis for the intervention in the common place, the tenant, who is in the position of unjustly seizing the immovable, can also be directly liable2.

Faydalı Yenilikler ve Rıza Aranmayan İstisnai Haller

Ortak yerlerde yapılan her işlem KMK m. 19/2’deki 4/5 yazılı rıza şartına tabi değildir. KMK m. 42 uyarınca, ortak alanların faydasını artıran veya kullanımını kolaylaştıran faydalı yenilik ve ilaveler, kat maliklerinin sayı ve arsa payı çoğunluğuyla yapılabilir. Öğretide, bu ayrımın işin amacı esas alınarak somut olaya göre yapılması gerektiği kabul edilmektedir3.

Elektrikli araç şarj üniteleri bu hususta güncel ve açıklayıcı bir örnektir. EPDK'nın aktardığı Çevre, Şehircilik ve İklim Değişikliği Bakanlığı’nın 23.07.2024 tarihli görüşüne göre, ortak otoparkta herkesin yararlanabileceği elektrikli araç şarj ünitesi kurulumu için sayı ve arsa payı çoğunluğu aranırken; eklenti niteliğindeki otopark alanında, ortak tesisata müdahale edilmeksizin yapılan bireysel bağlantılarda kurul kararı aranmamaktadır4.

Bunun yanı sıra Kanun, rıza şartına iki önemli istisna getirmektedir:

1- Ortak yer veya tesislerdeki bir bozukluğun ana yapıya ya da bir veya birden fazla bağımsız bölüme zarar verdiğinin ve acilen onarılması gerektiğinin veya ana yapının güçlendirilmesinin zorunlu olduğunun mahkemece tespit edilmesi halinde, onarım ve güçlendirmenin projesine ve tekniğine uygun yapılması için kat maliklerinin rızası aranmaz.

2-Tavan, taban veya duvar ile birbirine bağlantılı bağımsız bölümlerin bağlantı noktalarında özel bir düzenleme öngörmektedir. İlgili bağımsız bölüm maliklerinin ortak rızası bulunmak ve ana yapıya zarar verilmemek şartıyla bu bağlantı noktalarında onarım, tesis ve değişiklik yapılabilir. Örneğin yan yana iki bağımsız bölüm arasındaki bağlantılı duvarın kaldırılması, şartları mevcutsa bütün kat maliklerinin 4/5 rızasından farklı bir rejime tabidir.



İzinsiz Müdahalenin Sonuçları ve Başvuru Yolları

Gerekli rıza alınmadan veya onaylı projeye aykırı biçimde ortak yere müdahale edilmesi halinde, ortak yer üzerindeki mülkiyet hakkı ihlal edilen kat maliklerinden her biri müdahalenin önlenmesini ve şartları varsa projeye uygun eski hale getirmeyi talep edebilir. Bunun için bütün kat maliklerinin birlikte hareket etmesi gerekmez. Balkonun gerekli rıza olmaksızın kapatılması, ortak bahçeye sabit yapı yapılması veya ortak cephede izinsiz değişiklik gerçekleştirilmesi bu kapsamda uyuşmazlığa konu olabilir.

Müdahaleyi fiilen kiracının gerçekleştirmiş olması da eski hale getirme ve müdahalenin önlenmesi taleplerine engel değildir. Somut olayda kimin müdahaleyi yaptığı ve kimin bu müdahaleyi sürdürdüğü tespit edilmelidir. Burada dikkat edilmesi gereken husus, KMK'den kaynaklanan uyuşmazlıklarda 1 Eylül 2023'ten itibaren dava açılmadan önce arabulucuya başvurulması dava şartıdır. Bu nedenle ortak yere müdahalenin önlenmesi veya eski hale getirilmesi amacıyla yargı yoluna başvurulacaksa 6325 sayılı Hukuk Uyuşmazlıklarında Arabuluculuk Kanunu m. 18/B'deki dava şartı da gözetilmelidir.

Sonuç olarak;

1- Bir alanın fiilen veya yönetim planı uyarınca yalnızca belirli bir kat maliki tarafından kullanılması, o alanın ortak yer niteliğini kendiliğinden ortadan kaldırmaz. Kullanımın bir malike özgülenmiş olması, bu malike ortak yerde tek başına yapısal değişiklik yapma yetkisi vermez.

2- Ortak yerlerde inşaat, onarım, tesis ve farklı renkte dış boya yapılmasında temel kural bütün kat maliklerinin 4/5'inin yazılı rızasıdır. Bu oran kiracılar değil kat malikleri üzerinden hesaplanır. Bununla birlikte 4/5 rıza, imar mevzuatına aykırılığı ortadan kaldırmaz ve onaylı mimari projeyi değiştiren işlemler bakımından gerekli daha ağır şartların yerine geçmez.

3- Not every common place intervention is subject to the same decision regime. The majority of the number and land share may come to the fore in beneficial innovations, and the lack of consent may be sought in emergency repairs and reinforcements that are determined to be mandatory by the court. In interventions made without meeting the necessary conditions, each of the flat owners may request the prevention and restoration of the intervention. Before filing a lawsuit, the provisions of mediation should be taken into consideration.

Footnotes

1 Mehmet Şengül, "Changing the Nature of Common Places and Facilities in Condominiums", Marmara University Faculty of Law Journal of Legal Studies, Vol. 18, No. 3, 2012, pp. 201-232.

2 Supreme Court of Appeals General Assembly of Civil Chambers, Decision dated 27.06.2012 and numbered 2012/102 E., 2012/424 K.

3 Arzu Genç Arıdemir, Condominium I, 2. Press, On İki Levha Publishing, Istanbul, 2023, pp. 732 ff.