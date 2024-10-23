New Regulations Regarding Collection Of Rent Payments For Housing And Workplaces

With the regulation made in the Income Tax Law General Communiqué No. 328 published in the Official Gazette dated October 17, 2024 and numbered 32695, the limit of 500 TRY in housing lease payments has been abolished and it is obligatory to certify all lease payments with documents issued by banks or post offices.

Collections and payments made by lessors and lessees of residential and business premises through court and execution or in kind regarding the rental fee are not within the scope of the obligation to certify.

The regulation made with the Communiqué is as follows:

Those who rent out their residential and business premises and those who lease them are obliged to certify their collections and payments related to the rent with documents issued by banks or post offices.

Collections and payments made for weekly, daily and similar short-term residential rentals are within the scope of certification.

In the leasing of real estates with shares, it is assumed that the obligation of certification is fulfilled if the entire rental amount is paid to one of the lessors through banks or post offices.

Since receipts or account statements are issued in return for collections and payments made by using instruments such as deposits, money transfers, EFT, checks, debit and credit cards by using banks or post offices as an intermediary, these documents will be accepted as certifying documents.

The Communiqué entered into effect on October 17, 2024, the date of its publication.

You can access the related circular here. (In Turkish)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.