Harçlar Kanunu'na Bağlı Tarifelerde Yer Alan Hadler 2026 Yılı İçin Yeniden Belirlenmiştir

“Nazali is a law firm founded by Ersin Nazali, providing a wide range of legal services (consultancy and litigation in all areas of law) to its national and international clients, through its trustworthy and experienced legal team. There are thirteen partners, forty lawyers, four sworn financial advisors and ten certified public accountants working for Nazali. Our philosophy is quality in delivery, timely response and business minded approach.“
Nazali Attorneys’s articles from Nazali are most popular:
in Turkey
31 Aralık 2025 tarihli ve 33124 (5. Mükerrer)
sayılı Resmî Gazete'de yayımlanan
Harçlar Kanunu Genel Tebliği (Seri No: 98) ile
Harçlar Kanununa bağlı tarifelerde yer alan maktu
harçlar (maktu ve nispî harçların
asgarî ve azamî miktarlarını belirleyen
hadler dahil) yeniden değerleme oranında hesaplanarak
tespit ve ilan edilmiştir.
Artırılan bu tutarlar 1/1/2026 tarihinden itibaren
uygulanmak üzere Tebliğ ekindeki tarifelerde
gösterilmiştir.
Söz konusu tarife cetveline
buradan ulaşabilirsiniz.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.