6 January 2026

Harçlar Kanunu'na Bağlı Tarifelerde Yer Alan Hadler 2026 Yılı İçin Yeniden Belirlenmiştir

Turkey International Law
31 Aralık 2025 tarihli ve 33124 (5. Mükerrer) sayılı Resmî Gazete'de yayımlanan Harçlar Kanunu Genel Tebliği (Seri No: 98) ile Harçlar Kanununa bağlı tarifelerde yer alan maktu harçlar (maktu ve nispî harçların asgarî ve azamî miktarlarını belirleyen hadler dahil) yeniden değerleme oranında hesaplanarak tespit ve ilan edilmiştir.

Artırılan bu tutarlar 1/1/2026 tarihinden itibaren uygulanmak üzere Tebliğ ekindeki tarifelerde gösterilmiştir.

Söz konusu tarife cetveline  buradan ulaşabilirsiniz.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

