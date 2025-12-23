Communiqué On The Prevention Of Unfair Competition In Imports Has Been Published

The Communiqué on the Prevention of Unfair Competition in Imports ("Communiqué") no. 2025/33 was published in the Official Gazette dated 11 October 2025 and numbered 33044, and entered into force on the date of its publication.

The Communiqué determines the procedures and principles of the anti-dumping investigation initiated concerning dental milling/cutting machines originating from the People's Republic of China.

It has become necessary to initiate an anti-dumping investigation concerning dental milling/cutting machines originating from the People's Republic of China and to determine the procedures and principles of the investigation.

According to the Communiqué issued in line with this necessity:

It was determined that the calculated dumping margins for the product under investigation were above the de-minimis level. The damage claim was evaluated for the period from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2024. It was determined that imports of the product under investigation increased both in absolute and relative terms in 2024 compared to 2022, and that these imports undercut and suppressed the prices of the domestic industry during the period 1 January 2022 – 31 December 2024, resulting in the need for an investigation.

The investigation will be conducted by the Ministry of Trade, General Directorate of Imports.

The investigation is considered to commence on the date of publication of this Communiqué.

To obtain the information necessary for the investigation, companies, institutions, and organizations based in Turkey will submit their responses to the questionnaire and their official opinions from their own KEP addresses to the Ministry's KEP address. Companies, institutions, and organizations based abroad will submit their responses to the questionnaire and their official opinions in writing, and any attachments related to their questionnaire responses and official opinions only electronically (via CD/USB) to the Ministry's postal address.

Questionnaires must be answered within 37 days of notification. In addition to the information requested in the questionnaire, other information, documents and opinions considered to be relevant to the investigation should be submitted in writing to the Directorate General within the same period.

The decision of parties that do not provide the necessary information, provide false information, refuse to provide information or obstruct the investigation is taken on the basis of the available data, whether positive or negative.

If deemed necessary, it may be decided to apply provisional measures during the investigation. The definitive measure may be applied retrospectively.

You can access the relevant Communiqué through this link. (Only in Turkish)

