Communiqué On The Regulation Of The Last Resource Supply Tariff Has Amended

(3) Last resource for high-consumption consumers supply tariff, shall be determined by the Board, except that it is not lower than the retail sales tariff approved for consumers who are not qualified as eligible consumers in the relevant period. In consumer groups where graded tariffs are applied, the higher graded tariff shall be taken as basis for this comparison.

LRST Communiqué 8/3

(3) The last resource supply tariff determined for high consumption consumers shall start to be applied as of the first day of the third calendar month following the calendar month in which the consumption amount determining this consumer group is reached in the previous calendar year or in the current year for the consumers included in the high consumption consumer group for the first time. Among the consumers who are included in the high consumption consumer group for the first time, those who are connected at the transmission voltage level shall be notified by the responsible supply companies by obtaining the necessary information from TEİAŞ, and those who are connected at the distribution voltage level shall be notified by the distribution companies by sending a text message and/or e-mail within 15 days from the date it is understood that the consumer has reached the high consumption amount. For the consumers who were previously included in this scope but are again included in the high consumption consumer group, the said price is applied immediately and information is provided within 15 days.