Communiqué On The Regulation Of The Last Resource Supply Tariff Has Amended

SUPPLY TARIFF HAS AMENDED
As it is known, the procedures and principles regarding the determination of the end-source supply tariff within the scope of the supply of electrical energy to consumers who do not supply electrical energy through bilateral agreements even though they have the qualification of eligible consumers are regulated by the Communiqué on the Regulation of the Last Resource Supply Tariff ("LRST Communiqué") published in the Official Gazette dated 20/01/2018 and numbered 30307. The Communiqué covers the determination of the costs for the calculation of the last resource supply tariff and the calculation of the elements that constitute the price.
Communiqué Amending the Communiqué on the Regulation of the Last Resource Supply Tariff ("Amendment Communiqué") published in the Official Gazette dated 16/11/2024 and numbered 32724, has amended the third and sixth paragraphs of Article 6 and the third paragraph of Article 8 of the LRST Communiqué were amended and integrated a new seventh paragraph to Article 8. The amendments made with the Amendment Communiqué are shown comparatively in the table below.
|
Regulation Before the Amendment Communiqué
|
Regulation After the Amendment Communiqué
|
LRST Communiqué 6/3
|
(3) Last resource for high-consumption consumers supply tariff, shall be determined by the Board, provided that it is not lower than the retail sales tariff approved for consumers who are not qualified as eligible consumers in the relevant period.
|
(3) Last resource for high-consumption consumers supply tariff, shall be determined by the Board, except that it is not lower than the retail sales tariff approved for consumers who are not qualified as eligible consumers in the relevant period. In consumer groups where graded tariffs are applied, the higher graded tariff shall be taken as basis for this comparison.
|
LRST Communiqué 6/6
|
(6) SMRERd value is calculated according to Equation (2) below:
SMRERd = (g1 x SMRERg + g2 x SMRERö)/(g1 + g2)(2)
SMRERg : The actual SMRER unit price announced by EPİAŞ for the month or months within the d invoice period,
SMRERö : The estimated SMRER unit price foreseen by the Board for the relevant month for those months or months within the invoice period for which the actual SMRER price has not yet been announced by EPİAŞ,
g1 : Number of days in the month in which SMRERg price is valid in the d invoice period,
g2 : Number of days in the month in which SMRERö price is valid in the d invoice period,
|
(6) SMRERd value is calculated according to Equation (2) below:
self
SMRERi : The estimated SMRER unit price stipulated by the Board for the month i within the d billing period,
gi : The number of days in the d invoice period, calculated according to the pro-rata implementation in the month in which the SMRERi price is valid,
n : the number of calendar months included in the d billing period,
|
LRST Communiqué 6/7
|
-
|
(7) Differences arising from the foreseen and realised SMRER price are taken into account in the tariff arrangements of the last resource supplier.
|
LRST Communiqué 8/3
|
(3) The last resource supply tariff determined for high consumption consumers shall start to be applied as of the first day of the third calendar month following the calendar month in which the consumption amount determining this consumer group is reached in the previous calendar year or in the current year for the consumers included in the high consumption consumer group for the first time. Among the consumers who are included in the high consumption consumer group for the first time, those who are connected at the transmission voltage level shall be notified by the responsible supply companies by obtaining the necessary information from TEİAŞ, and those who are connected at the distribution voltage level shall be notified by the distribution companies by sending a text message and/or e-mail within 15 days from the date it is understood that the consumer has reached the high consumption amount. For the consumers who were previously included in this scope but are again included in the high consumption consumer group, the said price is applied immediately and information is provided within 15 days.
|
(3) The last resource supply tariff determined for high consumption consumers shall start to be applied as of the first day of the third calendar month following the calendar month in which the consumption amount determining this consumer group is reached in the previous calendar year or in the current year for the consumers included in the high consumption consumer group for the first time. Among the consumers who are included in the high consumption consumer group for the first time, those who are connected at the transmission voltage level shall be notified by the responsible supply companies by obtaining the necessary information from TEİAŞ, and those who are connected at the distribution voltage level shall be notified by the distribution companies by permanent data storage or in writing within 15 days from the date it is understood that the consumer has reached the high consumption amount. For the consumers who were previously included in this scope but are again included in the high consumption consumer group, the said price is applied immediately and information is provided by permanent data storage or in writing within 15 days.
|
LRST Communiqué 8/5
|
(5) While determining the status of being included in the high-consumption consumer group, the energy consumed by the consumer in accordance with the contract made on his/her own behalf at a place of use is taken into consideration.
|
(5) While determining the status of being included in the high-consumption consumer group, the energy consumed by the consumer in accordance with the contract made on his/her own behalf at a place of use is taken into consideration. In case of consumer or consumer group modifications affecting the last resource supply, the licenced legal entities are authorised to request the necessary information and documents in order to prevent collusive transactions.
Article 2 of the Amendment Communiqué regarding the amendments made in the third and fifth paragraphs of Article 8 of the LRST Communiqué will enter into force on 16/11/2024; Article 1 regarding the amendments made in the third, sixth and seventh paragraphs of Article 6 of the LRST Communiqué will enter into force on 01/01/2025.
With the amendments made to the LRST Communiqué and shown in the table above, hereinafter;
- The last resource supply tariff for high consumption consumers shall not be lower than the approved single-time retail tariff for consumers who do not qualify as eligible consumers in the relevant period,
- In consumer groups where graded tariffs are applied, the higher graded tariff will be taken as basis for this comparison,
- In the notifications to be made to consumers, it is now obligatory to make a "permanent data storage or written" notification instead of the previous method of sending text messages and/or e-mails, and also the notifications shall be made within fifteen days, and
- Licence holder companies will be able to request the necessary information and documents in case of consumer or consumer group changes affecting the last source supply.
