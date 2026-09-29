New DASK Rules For Property Purchase In Türkiye: What Buyers Should Know

New DASK rules for property purchase in Türkiye should be considered when planning a property acquisition or similar transaction. In particular, foreign and domestic investors should carefully review the updated requirements.

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New DASK rules for property purchase in Türkiye should be considered when planning a property acquisition or similar transaction. In particular, foreign and domestic investors should carefully review the updated requirements.

Introduction

The amendment to the General Conditions of Compulsory Earthquake Insurance (Zorunlu Deprem Sigortası Genel Şartları in Turkish) was published in the Official Gazette dated 21 August 2026 and numbered 33347. The Gazette is available here. The new DASK rules entered into force on 5 September 2026.

This article provides a brief overview of the amendment and its implications for foreign and domestic investors purchasing property in Türkiye.

Compulsory Earthquake Insurance and Property Transactions

Foreign and domestic investors purchasing residential property in Türkiye should be aware of the requirements concerning compulsory earthquake insurance, commonly known as DASK.

The Insurance and Private Pension Regulation and Supervision Agency introduced the Amendment to the General Conditions of Compulsory Earthquake Insurance, updating the rules applicable to insurance policies when ownership of an insured property changes.

What Has Changed?

The amendment changes the treatment of an existing DASK policy when ownership of an insured property is transferred. Under the revised rules, the previous owner’s DASK policy does not simply transfer to the buyer or continue in the new owner’s name following a sale or similar title deed transaction.

Accordingly, the new owner should obtain a valid and separate compulsory earthquake insurance policy as part of the property acquisition process.

The revised provision titled “Change of the Beneficiary” stipulates that:

If, during the term of the policy, the beneficiary in respect of the insured immovable property changes as a result of a sale or an equivalent transaction, the insurance contract shall terminate as of the date of registration in the land registry.

Upon the application of the policyholder or the former beneficiary, the portion of the premium paid in respect of the unexpired period shall be refunded to the policyholder.

The land registry directorates or the administrative authorities authorized to carry out the relevant transaction shall verify whether the new beneficiary has a Compulsory Earthquake Insurance policy in place in connection with the change of beneficiary.

Practical Considerations for Buyers and Sellers

Buyers should ensure that their DASK arrangements are completed before or as part of the title deed transfer process. Before attending the Land Registry Directorate, purchasers should verify:

Whether the property falls within the compulsory earthquake insurance regime;

Whether a new DASK policy has been issued in the buyer’s name;

Whether the property information in the insurance policy corresponds with the title deed records; and

Whether all other documents required for the title deed transfer are complete.

Sellers should also note that the premium corresponding to the unexpired period of their policy may be refunded upon application, as provided in the revised provision.

Conclusion

The updated rules make DASK verification an important part of the property acquisition process in Türkiye. Foreign and domestic investors purchasing residential property should therefore include the new insurance requirement in their pre-closing checklist.

The provisions of the General Conditions are implemented by the President of the Insurance and Private Pension Regulation and Supervision Agency.

Pi Legal Consultancy assists foreign investors with legal due diligence, title deed transfers, powers of attorney, property acquisition and post-acquisition procedures throughout Türkiye.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.