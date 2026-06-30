Amendments Introduced To The Communiqué On The Implementation Of The Regulation On The Qualifications Of Tourism Facilities

The Communiqué Amending the Communiqué on the Implementation of the Regulation on the Qualifications of Tourism Facilities, published in the Official Gazette dated 11 June 2026, introduces certain amendments to the regulatory framework governing the operation of tourism establishments.

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The Communiqué Amending the Communiqué on the Implementation of the Regulation on the Qualifications of Tourism Facilities, published in the Official Gazette dated 11 June 2026, introduces certain amendments to the regulatory framework governing the operation of tourism establishments.

The amendments primarily focus on compliance with intellectual property rights concerning the public performance of musical works and introduce revised requirements regarding music licensing obligations applicable to tourism facilities.

The principal amendments are summarised below.

New Requirements Concerning Music Licence Certificates

The Communiqué revises the requirements applicable to the certification and continued operation of tourism establishments with respect to the licensing of musical works.

Accordingly, tourism facilities broadcasting or otherwise making use of music within their operations are required to obtain and maintain the necessary music licences in accordance with the applicable legislation.

The amendments reinforce the existing compliance framework by expressly linking operational authorisations to compliance with music licensing requirements.

Scope of the Licensing Obligation

The licensing obligation extends beyond merely obtaining a licence certificate.

Tourism establishments using copyrighted musical works during the course of their business activities must ensure that such use is properly licensed in accordance with the relevant intellectual property legislation.

Accordingly, businesses should review their current music broadcasting practices and verify that all required licences remain valid, up to date and fully compliant with the applicable legal framework.

Transitional Period for Existing Tourism Establishments

The Communiqué introduces a transitional period allowing tourism establishments already in operation sufficient time to comply with the newly introduced requirements.

Businesses that have not yet fulfilled the applicable licensing requirements will be expected to obtain the necessary permits and licences within the prescribed compliance period in order to continue their operations without interruption.

Practical Implications for Tourism Businesses

The amendments require hotels and other tourism establishments to adopt a more proactive approach towards compliance with intellectual property legislation.

In particular, businesses should carefully review their licensing arrangements relating to the public use of musical works and ensure that their operational permits and regulatory documentation remain fully aligned with the amended Communiqué.

Failure to comply with the revised licensing requirements may have implications not only from an intellectual property perspective but also with respect to the continuation of tourism operating licences.

Conclusion

The Communiqué updates certain operational requirements applicable to tourism establishments and strengthens the regulatory framework governing the licensing of musical works used within tourism facilities.

Tourism businesses should carefully review the new licensing requirements, assess their existing compliance practices and complete any outstanding licensing procedures within the prescribed transition period to ensure the uninterrupted continuation of their operations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.