Medical Malpractice In Health Tourism In Turkey: A Guide For Foreign Patients

Turkey is one of the largest health tourism destinations in the world, drawing patients for cosmetic surgery, dental work, hair restoration, and much more. Most trips go well. But when treatment causes harm far from home, patients are often unsure whether they have any rights at all. This guide explains medical malpractice in health tourism in Turkey: why the risk is real, the rules that govern the sector, and how a foreign patient can actually pursue a claim.

Why Health Tourism Raises The Risk?

The very things that make health tourism attractive can also raise the risk. All inclusive packages sell price and comfort, not always safety. Distance makes it hard to check a clinic in advance and harder to return if something goes wrong. Language barriers cloud consent. And aftercare often ends the moment the plane takes off. None of this removes your rights, but it does explain why medical malpractice in health tourism in Turkey deserves a clear, practical guide.

The Rules That Govern Health Tourism

Health tourism in Turkey is a regulated activity, not a free market. Under the current International Health Tourism Regulation, in force since 2025, a health facility that treats international patients needs an authorisation certificate from the Ministry, and intermediary agencies must be authorised through the state body that oversees the sector. Authorised facilities must also carry complication cover for the surgical and interventional procedures they perform in an operating room setting under international health tourism, and have staff who can communicate with foreign patients. A clinic operating outside this system, or an unauthorised intermediary that arranged your treatment, is already a warning sign, and that failure can strengthen a later claim.

Understanding Medical Malpractice in Health Tourism in Turkey

The starting point is reassuring. Patient rights in Turkey do not depend on nationality. The Patient Rights Regulation applies to all public and private institutions where health services are provided (Article 2), so a foreign patient holds the same rights as a Turkish citizen. Medical malpractice in health tourism in Turkey is judged by the same standard as any other case: care that fell below what a competent provider would have delivered, causing avoidable harm. A poor result on its own is not malpractice, but a departure from accepted practice that caused injury is.

Common Ways Things Go Wrong

The patterns behind these cases are consistent:

Ghost Surgery: The advertised surgeon is replaced by someone else, sometimes unqualified.

The advertised surgeon is replaced by someone else, sometimes unqualified. Misleading Marketing: Guaranteed results and before and after galleries that break Turkey’s advertising rules (Regulation on Promotion and Information Activities in Health Services, Articles 5 and 7).

Guaranteed results and before and after galleries that break Turkey’s advertising rules (Regulation on Promotion and Information Activities in Health Services, Articles 5 and 7). Rushed Consent: A form signed on arrival, often in a language the patient cannot read.

A form signed on arrival, often in a language the patient cannot read. Unauthorised Settings: Treatment in a clinic or by a person not entitled to provide it, which can be a criminal offence (Law No. 1219, Article 25).

Treatment in a clinic or by a person not entitled to provide it, which can be a criminal offence (Law No. 1219, Article 25). Abandoned Aftercare: Complications left unmanaged once the patient has flown home.

Many of these surface in specific procedures, from rhinoplasty malpractice to dental treatments malpractice.

Do Foreign Patients Have The Same Rights?

Yes, fully. A foreign patient is entitled to proper care (Patient Rights Regulation, Article 14), to real informed consent (Article 15), to their medical records (Article 16), and to apply, complain, and sue when a right is violated (Article 42). Nationality changes none of this. What it changes is the practical challenge of distance, which makes securing records and acting early far more important than for a local patient.

Who Is Liable When Health Tourism Goes Wrong?

Responsibility can reach several parties. The surgeon answers for a departure from accepted practice. The clinic answers for the staff it employs (Code of Obligations, Article 66) and for the auxiliaries it uses to carry out the work (Article 116). Where a service was outsourced, or arranged through an intermediary, that party may share responsibility too, and authorised facilities carry complication cover for surgical and interventional procedures performed in an operating room setting, which can matter to recovery. Body procedures are a frequent source of these claims, as cases like BBL malpractice show.

How Do You Pursue Medical Malpractice in Health Tourism in Turkey?

Pursuing medical malpractice in health tourism in Turkey follows the same routes as any Turkish claim, with the added factor of distance. A civil claim seeks compensation, and where a treatment contract was breached the burden shifts to the provider, who must prove it was not at fault (Code of Obligations, Article 112). A criminal complaint can run alongside it. The practical key is evidence: the records, the consent, and the identity of who actually treated you. A lawyer can represent patients who live abroad, which means the Turkish side of a claim can be handled without you managing it from another country alone. Aesthetic body work such as liposuction malpractice follows the same path.

What You Can Claim?

Compensation follows the harm, not a fixed tariff, and Turkish law recognises both measurable and personal loss (Code of Obligations, Articles 54 and 56). A claim usually covers:

Corrective Treatment: Revision surgery and the cost of putting the harm right, including care in your home country.

Revision surgery and the cost of putting the harm right, including care in your home country. Lost Income: Time off work and any lasting effect on earning capacity.

Time off work and any lasting effect on earning capacity. Moral Damage: The pain, the scarring, and the distress of a harmful result.

Protecting Yourself And Your Evidence

A few steps make a real difference, both before and after treatment:

Check Authorisation: Confirm the facility and any intermediary are authorised for international health tourism.

Confirm the facility and any intermediary are authorised for international health tourism. Keep The Paperwork: Save the contract, the consent form, and any marketing that made promises to you.

Save the contract, the consent form, and any marketing that made promises to you. Get Your Records: Ask for your file, test results, and a discharge summary before you leave.

Ask for your file, test results, and a discharge summary before you leave. Act Early: Deadlines can be short and evidence fades once you are home.

Getting Help With A Health Tourism Malpractice Claim

Medical malpractice in health tourism in Turkey turns on the records, the consent process, whether the facility was authorised, and acting before deadlines pass. If treatment in Turkey has harmed you, an early assessment shows whether you have a claim and how to bring it. As Oran Partners, we stand by you throughout this process. Contact us for a review of your case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I have any rights if I was treated as a health tourist?

Yes. Patient rights in Turkey apply regardless of nationality, so a health tourist has the same right to care, consent, records, and legal action as a local patient.

What are the biggest red flags in health tourism?

An unauthorised clinic or intermediary, a surgeon swapped without your knowledge, guaranteed results in the marketing, and consent forms rushed on arrival.

Can I bring a claim after I have flown home?

Yes. You can pursue medical malpractice in health tourism in Turkey from abroad, and a lawyer can represent patients who live in another country. Securing your records early makes it much easier.

Does it matter whether the clinic was authorised for health tourism?

Yes. Treatment by an unauthorised facility or intermediary is a serious warning sign and can strengthen a claim.