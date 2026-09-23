Patient Rights In Turkey: What Every Patient Should Know

Most people only learn about patient rights when something goes wrong. By then, knowing where you stand can make the difference between a claim that succeeds and one that never gets off the ground. This guide sets out patient rights in Turkey in plain terms: where they come from, what they actually protect, and what you can do when they are ignored. They apply to Turkish and foreign patients alike.

Where Do Patient Rights Come From In Turkey?

Patient rights are not a courtesy that a hospital grants; they are legal entitlements. They are grounded in the Constitution and in health legislation, and set out in detail in the Patient Rights Regulation, which is built on the Basic Law on Health Services. Importantly, these rights are not limited to one kind of hospital. The regulation applies to all public and private institutions where health services are provided (Patient Rights Regulation, Article 2), so a foreign patient in a private clinic holds the same rights as anyone treated in a state hospital.

Your Core Patient Rights

The regulation covers a wide range of protections. The ones that matter most in everyday care and in almost every claim are these:

The Right To Care: Treatment that meets modern medical knowledge and the care your condition requires (Articles 11 and 14).

The Right To Information: A clear account of your diagnosis, the treatment, its probable complications, and the alternatives (Article 15).

he Right To Consent: No medical intervention without your informed consent, save for legal exceptions and certain emergencies, together with the freedom to refuse or stop treatment (Articles 24 and 25).

The Right To Your Records: Access to your file and a copy of it (Article 16).

The Right To Privacy: Confidentiality of your medical information (Articles 21 and 23).

The Right To Choose: Selecting and changing your institution and physician within the rules (Articles 8 and 9).

The Right To Complain And Sue: Every avenue of application, complaint, and legal action when a right is violated (Article 42).

The Right To Be Informed And To Consent

This pair sits at the heart of most disputes. Before any intervention, you are entitled to be told the probable course of your illness, who will carry out the treatment and how, the alternatives with their benefits and risks, the probable complications, and the risks of refusing (Article 15). Your consent only covers what you were genuinely informed about, and the procedure has to stay within the limits of that consent (Article 31). The consent form itself must be explained to you and then signed (Article 26). What matters is whether you were genuinely informed in a way you could understand; a signature collected at reception, or a form in a language you cannot read, is a warning sign that this may not have happened, a common failing in cosmetic cases such as rhinoplasty malpractice.

The Right To Your Medical Records

Your records belong to your care, not to the clinic’s convenience. You may examine the file and records that hold your health information, directly or through a representative, and take a copy (Article 16), and you can ask for incomplete or incorrect entries to be corrected (Article 17). This right matters enormously, because records are the evidence behind every claim. A clinic that withholds them is breaching a patient right, and the same records decide outcomes in cases from dental treatments malpractice to complex surgery.

The Right To Privacy And Dignity

Health information is among the most private data there is. The regulation requires that your medical assessments stay confidential, that examinations happen in a private setting, and that people not involved in your care are not present (Article 21). Information gained through your treatment cannot be disclosed except where the law allows (Article 23). Alongside privacy, you are entitled to be treated with dignity and to receive care in humane conditions (Article 39).

What Happens When Patient Rights Are Violated?

Rights mean little without a remedy, and Turkish law provides several. When a patient right is violated, you and those close to you have every right to apply, complain, and sue (Article 42). Complaints can go through the patient rights mechanism set up inside health institutions and the provincial health authority, and where harm has been done, a compensation claim can be brought against the institution that employs the personnel (Article 43). On the civil side, a person who causes harm through a wrongful and faulty act must make good the loss (Code of Obligations, Article 49), with compensation reaching treatment costs, lost income, and moral damage (Articles 54 and 56). Aesthetic cases follow the same path, as claims like liposuction malpractice show.

How To Protect Your Rights In Practice?

Knowing your rights is only useful if you act on them. A few practical steps make a real difference:

Ask For Everything In Writing: Request your records, test results, and consent documents, and keep copies.

Request your records, test results, and consent documents, and keep copies. Read Before You Sign: Make sure the consent form is explained and that you understand it.

Make sure the consent form is explained and that you understand it. Keep A Timeline: Note dates, names, and what you were told at each stage.

Note dates, names, and what you were told at each stage. Act Early: Deadlines can be short and evidence fades, so seek advice promptly.

These habits protect you across every kind of treatment, including body procedures such as BBL malpractice claims.

Do Patient Rights Apply To Foreign Patients?

Yes, fully. The regulation protects everyone receiving health services in Turkey, regardless of nationality (Article 2). A foreign patient has the same right to information, consent, records, privacy, and legal action as a Turkish citizen. The practical difference is distance, which makes acting early and securing records even more important.

Getting Help When Your Rights Are Ignored

Patient rights turn from words into remedies only when they are enforced. If your rights were ignored during treatment in Turkey, an early assessment shows whether you have a claim and how to bring it. As Oran Partners, we stand by you throughout this process. Contact us for a review of your case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do patient rights apply in private hospitals too?

Yes. The Patient Rights Regulation covers all public and private institutions where health services are provided, so private clinics are fully bound by it.

Can a hospital refuse to give me my medical records?

No. You have the right to examine your file and take a copy, and private facilities must provide key documents on request. Withholding them is a breach of your rights.

What can I do if my patient rights were violated?

You can complain through the patient rights mechanism and the provincial health authority, and you can bring a compensation claim against the institution responsible.

Do foreign patients have the same rights in Turkey?

Yes. Patient rights apply regardless of nationality, and a lawyer can represent patients who live abroad.