Communiqué on the Procedures and Principles Regarding the Determination of the Market Supply, Intended Use, and Quantity of Ethyl Alcohol for Medical Purposes Has Been Published.

This Communiqué issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry establishes the principles for regulating the market supply, intended use, and quantities of ethyl alcohol used for medical purposes. It represents a significant step towards ensuring the traceability of ethyl alcohol for medical use and preventing its misuse for purposes outside its intended scope.

The Communiqué on the Procedures and Principles Regarding the Determination of the Market Supply, Intended Use, and Quantity of Ethyl Alcohol for Medical Purposes ("Communiqué") was published in the Official Gazette number 32762 dated December 24 2024, and entered into effect the same date.

The Communiqué regulates the rules for the procurement and use of ethyl alcohol for medical purposes by specific entities, such as healthcare providers, animal health institutions, and animal shelters owned by public institutions. It stipulates that healthcare providers, veterinary clinics, polyclinics, and animal hospitals are eligible to procure ethyl alcohol for medical purposes, while requests from other healthcare institutions will be evaluated by the Tobacco and Alcohol Department.

The use of ethyl alcohol for medical purposes has been restricted. Pharmacies are permitted to use ethyl alcohol solely for the preparation of magistral medicines, while other entities must use it in accordance with their specific fields of operation. It is also stipulated that the purchased ethyl alcohol cannot be submitted to the market or used for purposes outside its intended scope. The Communiqué also outlines detailed limits on the quantities of ethyl alcohol that can be used for medical purposes.

Additionally, users are required to record the quantities of ethyl alcohol they procure and use, as well as its areas of application. It is emphasized that legal sanctions will be imposed on those who act in violation of the Communiqué.

As part of the transition process, it is stipulated that wholesale distributors holding more than 50,000 liters of stock at the time the Communiqué enters into force will not be allowed to procure new products until their stock levels are reduced.

The full text of the Communiqué can be reached through this link. (Only available in Turkish.)

