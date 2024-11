Yeni İlaç Tanıtım Yönetmeliği Taslağı Yayınlandı.

Pehlivan & Güner Law Firm offers a broad spectrum of legal services in Turkey with a client-focused approach, emphasizing efficiency, cost savings, and dispute prevention. The firm’s dynamic team of experienced lawyers and advisors specialize in areas including Commercial Law, Real Estate Law, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Regulations, and Competition and Anti-Trust Law.

With a commitment to staying updated on legal developments and integrating new technologies, Pehlivan & Güner ensures it meets the evolving needs of both local and multinational clients. The firm invests in young legal talent to foster a knowledgeable and adaptable team, further enhancing its capacity to deliver practical, solution-oriented services.

Operating nationwide, Pehlivan & Güner provides legal consulting, dispute-preventive advisory, and dispute resolution services, solidifying its role as a strategic business partner focused on protecting clients' interests within a sound legal framework.