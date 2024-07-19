With the Communiqué on Amendment to the Social Security Authority Health Implementation Communiqué ("Communiqué") and the Decision of the Health Services Pricing Commission ("Decision") published in the Official Gazette dated 4 May 2024 and numbered 32536, amendments were made to the legislation regulating the practices related to various health services.

The significant amendments made in the Health Implementation Communiqué ("SUT") within the scope of the Communiqué are as follows:

The section titled "3. General Practices-Interventions" in Annex-2/B of the "Per Service Procedure Score List" has been amended as "3. Practices Performed in the Emergency Department and General Practices-Interventions" and new practices have been introduced to the practices performed in the emergency department.

Amendments have been made regarding the medical supplies' lists and explanations of various branches with SUT codes regulated in Annex-3 of the "List of Medical Supplies Used in More Than One Branch".

The table including medicine name, active ingredient, reference group, selling price, medicines supplied by the institution, price change date, date of entry and exit to the list, date of barcode change in Annex-4/C of the "Foreign Medicine Price List" has been amended.

The key changes made to the SUT annex within the scope of the Decision are as follows:

It was resolved to define new procedure codes in Annex 2/B of the "Per Service Procedure Score List".

It has been concluded that the SUT codes, scope definitions, prices, and reimbursement rules and/or criteria for screws, titanium, steel, biodegradable and plaques included in Annex 3/A of the "List of Medical Supplies Used in More Than One Branch" shall be removed from the list.

It has been decided to introduce new criteria to the list of medical supplies belonging to the trauma and reconstruction field group of the orthopedics and traumatology branch and to reorganize the size, shape, and product specifications.

The prices of medical supplies used in inpatient treatment in Annex-3 of the SUT have been amended.

The medical equipment descriptions in the list of medical equipment for cardiovascular surgery branch and radiology branch and endovascular/nonvascular interventional procedures have been updated.

Also, the medicine prices in Annex 4/C of the Foreign Medicine Price List have been revised.

You can access the Communiqué through this link and the Decision through this link.

