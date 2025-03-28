The Communiqué On Amendments To The Social Security Institution's Health Implementation Communiqué Has Been Published

The Communiqué on Amendments to the Social Security Institution's Health Implementation Communiqué ("Amendment Communiqué") was published in the Official Gazette dated February 23, 2025, and numbered 32822. It entered into force on its publication date, with retroactive effect from January 15, 2025.

The amendment concerns the first paragraph of Article 1.8.1 of the Social Security Institution's Health Implementation Communiqué ("Communiqué"), which was published in the Official Gazette dated March 24, 2013, and numbered 28597.

The key highlights of the Amendment Communiqué are as follows:

With the amendments made to the first paragraph of Article 1.8.1, the co-payment amounts for medical and dental examinations have been reduced from 45 Turkish Liras to 20 Turkish Liras in the following institutions:

in the following institutions: Training and research hospitals affiliated with the Ministry of Health, as well as their district outpatient clinics,

Hospitals affiliated with the Ministry of Health that have been classified as tertiary-level hospitals,

State and foundation university hospitals with dental faculties,

Health practice and research centers of state universities with medical faculties,

Health practice and research centers of foundation universities with medical faculties.

Amendment Introduced by the Newly Added Paragraph:

Until efforts to enhance the effectiveness of the referral system in healthcare are completed, examinations conducted in secondary and tertiary healthcare institutions, excluding private healthcare providers, will be considered as if they were referred from primary healthcare institutions. As a result, the co-payment will be collected with a 50% reduction.

You can access the full text of the Communiqué via this link and the Amendment Communiqué via this link (both available only in Turkish).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.