Global Legal Group - International Comparative Legal Guide - Technology Sourcing 2024 -Turkiye

Stamp Duty: Applies to written contracts, with certain exemptions. For a standard service contract, the rate is 0.948% of the contract amount levied for each counterpart. The maximum stamp duty for 2024 is TRY 17,006,516.30.

Value-Added Tax (VAT): Applies to service fees paid by the customer to the supplier, unless exempted. VAT rates range between 1% and 20%, depending on the type of service provided.

Corporate Income Tax: Companies headquartered in Türkiye (full liability taxpayers) pay tax on global income, while those headquartered outside Türkiye (limited liability taxpayers) pay tax only on Türkiye-sourced income. The general corporate tax rate was increased to 25% for 2024.