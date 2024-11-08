Global Legal Group - International Comparative Legal Guide - Technology Sourcing 2024 -Turkiye

-
Procurement Processes
1.1 Is the private sector procurement of technology products and services regulated? If so, what are the basic features of the applicable regulatory regime?
No specific rules govern the procurement of technology products and services in the private sector. Thus, the general rules enshrined in the Turkish Code of Obligations (TCO) apply. Additionally, laws such as the Turkish Code of Commerce (TCC), the Law on Protection of Competition, and other relevant laws come into play when applicable. Furthermore, sector-specific regulations, including those in telecommunications, banking, electronic money and payment systems, e-commerce, and healthcare, must also be observed.
One of the key principles accepted by the TCO is freedom of contract. This empowers private sector parties to decide on nearly every provision that governs their relationship, as long as both parties are private, or the relationship is deemed private as per the TCO.
While the Law on Protection of Consumers could potentially apply to the procurement of technology-related products and services, we have excluded it from consideration, presuming that the context of this chapter primarily involves legal entities.
1.2 Is the procurement of technology products and services by government or public sector bodies regulated? If so, what are the basic features of the applicable regulatory regime?
Procuring technology products and services by government or public sector bodies is regulated by a complex legal framework, primarily consisting of the Public Procurement Law (PPL) and the Public Procurement Contracts Law, among others. These laws establish the foundational principles and procedures for tender processes conducted by public institutions.
The Public Procurement Authority oversees compliance with these laws, issues guidance, and monitors transparency and fairness in procurement processes.
The basic features of the applicable regulatory regime are as follows:
- Procurement Methods: The PPL outlines procurement methods based on specific service requirements, technical needs, and fees. These methods include open tender, tender among specific bidders, negotiated tender, direct procurement, and design competitions.
- Electronic Tendering: Electronic bid submissions are facilitated through the Electronic Public Procurement Platform, which has expanded notably during the COVID-19 pandemic, reducing physical contact and streamlining the procurement process.
- Performance of Contract: Contracts for procuring goods and services are executed using standard contracts published in the Official Gazette. These contracts include standard provisions, including the scope of the procurement, nature and definition of the goods and services, pricing, taxes, delivery conditions, technical specifications, as well as penalty and termination clauses.
- Objective Criteria: The PPL sets objective criteria (e.g., technical specifications, quality standards, price competitiveness) for selecting suppliers to ensure that they are treated equally and without discrimination.
- Transparency and Competition: The regulatory framework promotes transparency, competition, reliability, confidentiality, and efficient use of resources to ensure fair and accountable procurement practices.
- Ethical Standards: The PPL prohibits corruption and favouritism in procurement activities, with penalties for ethical breaches.
General Contracting Issues Applicable to the Procurement of Technology-Related Solutions and Services
2.1 Does national law impose any minimum or maximum term for a contract for the supply of technology-related solutions and services?
No, typically, national law does not specify a minimum or maximum contract term for supplying technology-related solutions and services. Contract terms are usually negotiated between parties, unless other laws apply.
2.2 Does national law regulate the length of the notice period that is required to terminate a contract for the supply of technology-related services?
No specific regulation mandates a notice period for terminating such contracts, but parties can determine a reasonable notice period with good faith principles. Specific regulations or industry practices may also influence the notice period. Similarly, certain regulations may impose requirements for specific contracts.
According to the TCO, the parties may also terminate the contract without a notice period if (i) granting time to the debtor would be ineffective, (ii) the obligation becomes useless due to the debtor's fault, or (iii) it is understood from the contract that the performance of the obligation will no longer be accepted due to non-performance at a specified time or within a specified period.
2.3 Is there any overriding legal requirement under national law for a customer and/or supplier of technology-related solutions or services to act fairly according to some general test of fairness or good faith?
Yes, the Turkish Civil Code (TCiC) explicitly states that everyone must act in good faith when exercising their rights and performing their obligations. However, there is no established test for fairness or reasonableness, as courts assess the good faith and honesty principle on a case-by-case basis.
This principle extends not only to the performance of contractual obligations but also to pre-contractual negotiations and the termination of contracts.
2.4 What remedies are available to a customer under general law if the supplier breaches the contract?
The customer has several remedies available under the general law, specifically per the TCO. The customer may demand one or more of the following:
- Compensation for damages.
- Performance of the contract.
- Compensation instead of performance.
- Rescission of the contract.
- Termination of the contract.
2.5 What additional remedies or protections for a customer are typically included in a contract for the provision of technology-related solutions or services?
Contracts typically include the following remedies and protections for customers:
- Service level agreements (SLAs).
- Warranty clauses.
- Indemnifications.
- Data protection and privacy clauses.
- Intellectual property (IP) rights protection clauses.
- Audit rights.
- Penalty clauses.
- Dispute resolution mechanisms.
- Termination clauses.
2.6 How can a party terminate a contract without giving rise to a claim for damages from the other party to the contract?
A party can terminate the contract without raising damage claims under specific circumstances defined within the contract or governed by the TCO. Primary methods include:
- Mutual agreement.
- Fulfilment of contract terms.
- Termination clauses.
- Force majeure.
- Impossibility of performance.
- Special termination conditions are regulated under specific
legislation.
2.7 Can the parties exclude or agree additional termination rights?
Yes, parties can agree to include or exclude specific termination rights, as long as these do not contravene mandatory legal provisions.
2.8 To what extent can a contracting party limit or exclude its liability under national law?
Under the TCO, parties can limit liabilities for slight negligence through a prior agreement but cannot limit or exclude liabilities for gross negligence or wilful misconduct. Liabilities for their assistants' actions can also be limited or excluded. However, if the service requires special knowledge, profession, or licence, the supplier cannot limit or exclude its liability, even for slight negligence or their assistants' actions.
2.9 Are the parties free to agree a financial cap on their respective liabilities under the contract?
Yes, parties can set a financial cap on their liabilities, subject to limitations on liability (please see the answer to question 2.8).
2.10 Do any of the general principles identified in your responses to questions 2.1–2.9 above vary or not apply to any of the following types of technology procurement contract: (a) software licensing contracts; (b) cloud computing contracts; (c) outsourcing contracts; (d) contracts for the procurement of AI-based or machine learning solutions; or (e) contracts for the procurement of blockchain-based solutions?
The general principles apply to all technology procurement contracts, except where specific laws provide otherwise.
For instance, these contracts may be subject to specific regulations, particularly regarding IP rights (please see the answer to question 4.1).
Dispute Resolution Procedures
3.1 What are the main methods of dispute resolution used in contracts for the procurement of technology solutions and services?
Several methods are commonly used for dispute resolution in these contracts, including:
- Negotiation.
- Mediation.
- Arbitration.
- Litigation.
Some of these methods may be mandatory as per the applicable legislation. For instance, in commercial cases involving monetary claims, it is a prerequisite to engage in mediation before initiating legal proceedings.
Intellectual Property Rights
4.1 How are the intellectual property rights of each party typically protected in a technology sourcing transaction?
From an IP perspective, two laws are relevant: the Law on Intellectual and Artistic Works (LIAW); and the Industrial Property Law (IPL). Meeting their conditions enables protection through either copyrights or industrial property rights. For the LIAW copyright protection, assets subject to technology sourcing transactions must be considered intellectual products reflecting author characteristics (e.g., computer programs). These assets may also be protected by industrial rights related to patents, trademarks, designs, and utility models under the IPL, providing a comprehensive framework for their protection. In practice, the most effective way to protect IP rights is to clearly define ownership and assignment terms within the contract and include provisions for confidentiality, non-disclosure, non-compete agreements, and indemnifications.
4.2 Are there any formalities which must be complied with in order to assign the ownership of Intellectual Property Rights?
Yes. According to the LIAW, the assignment of material rights or their use must be formalised through a written agreement. The agreement must detail the rights transferred, their scope, limitations, and duration. Failure to meet these formalities could render the assignment invalid or unenforceable. While registration of copyright assignments is not mandatory, it is advisable to register them with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism for public notice and additional legal substantiation.
Under the IPL, industrial rights can be assigned through a written agreement to be notarised by a public notary. Although notary certification is sufficient for the agreement's establishment between the parties, registration with the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TurkPatent) is necessary for effectiveness against third parties.
4.3 Are know-how, trade secrets and other business critical confidential information protected by national law?
Know-how and trade secrets are not explicitly defined by statutes but are recognised by their confidentiality, economic value, and protective measures. While sector-specific regulations exist to safeguard critical confidential information, there's no single law governing them. Protection relies on a combination of commercial, contractual, and criminal laws.
The Turkish Criminal Code (TCrC) imposes imprisonment and judicial fines for disclosing commercial secrets obtained through one's title, duty, occupation, or profession, though this provision is rarely applied.
Unauthorised use of know-how, trade secrets, or confidential information may also constitute unfair competition under the TCC, allowing the aggrieved party to seek compensation and prevent unfair actions. The TCC also penalises unfair competition with imprisonment or judicial fines; these penalties, however, are rarely applied.
Furthermore, the TCO mandates employee loyalty, prohibiting them from disclosing or using their employer's trade secrets during and after employment.
Typically, companies reinforce these protections with robust contractual agreements like non-disclosure agreements, non-compete agreements, and confidentiality clauses.
Data Protection and Information Security
5.1 Is the manner in which personal data can be processed in the context of a technology services contract regulated by national law?
The Turkish Data Protection Law (DPL) is the primary legal framework regulating the procedures and principles of processing personal data. While no specific law exclusively governs personal data processing within technology services contracts, the DPL's general principles and obligations, along with relevant sector-specific regulations, provide a robust framework for such activities.
Additionally, sector-specific regulations and guidelines issued by the Personal Data Protection Authority (DPA) may impact how personal data is handled in technology services. For instance, Guidelines on Cookie Practices, Guidelines on Personal Data Security, and Recommendations for Protecting Privacy in Mobile Applications would be relevant to technology services involving online activities.
5.2 Can personal data be transferred outside the jurisdiction? If so, what legal formalities need to be followed?
Yes,1 the provisions governing personal data transfer abroad were recently amended to align with the General Data Protection Regulation. The new system categorises transfers into three levels:
- adequacy decisions;
- appropriate safeguards; and
- occasional causes.
The DPA can now issue these decisions for international organisations, specific sectors, and countries. If no adequacy decision exists, appropriate safeguards must be implemented, ensuring data subjects can exercise their rights and access legal remedies. Appropriate safeguards include:
- agreements between public institutions, subject to DPA approval;
- binding corporate rules, subject to the DPA approval;
- standard contractual clauses, with notification to the DPA; and
- written undertakings providing adequate protection, subject to the DPA approval.
These regulations also apply to onward transfers by controllers or processors.
5.3 Are there any legal and/or regulatory requirements concerning information security?
Yes, several legal and regulatory requirements under Turkish law address information security. The primary regulation is the DPL, which focuses on safeguarding personal data and outlines principles and regulations governing its processing and protection, including provisions dedicated to information security.
Criminalisation of activities like unlawful recording, disclosure, or obtention of personal data, as well as failure to destroy data within specified deadlines set by the laws, falls under the TCrC, alongside cybercrimes like hacking, data theft, and cyber extortion.
Various additional regulations, directives, and industry-specific guidelines complement the DPL in addressing specific information security concerns. These legislative measures collectively aim to strengthen information security, protect privacy rights, and foster trust in data handling practices.
The Law on Electronic Communication emphasised information security, providing a framework for network security, communication confidentiality, and personal data protection. Secondary legislation further elaborates on these matters, such as the Decree on Information and Communication Security Measures No. 2019/12 (Presidential Decree), which mandates specific security measures for public institutions and operators providing critical infrastructure services.
Additionally, the Law on Regulation of Publications via the Internet and Combating Crimes Committed by Means of Such Publications outlines obligations and responsibilities for various entities, including content providers, hosting providers, and internet service providers, to combat internet-based crimes.
Banking and payment regulations outline specific requirements as well.
Türkiye's 12th Development Plan outlines the framework for enhancing cybersecurity across all sectors in Türkiye, aiming to protect critical infrastructure and national security interests from cyber threats.
Though not legally mandated, obtaining ISO/IEC 27001 certification is also widely recognised as a standard for information security management systems.
Employment Law6.1 Can employees be transferred by operation of law in connection with an outsourcing transaction or other contract for the provision of technology-related services and, if so, on what terms would the transfer take place?
The transfer of employees in outsourcing or technology service contracts is primarily governed by the Turkish Labor Law (TLL) and the TCO.
The TLL doesn't directly regulate the transfer of employment contracts, but rather the transfer of a workplace or part thereof (e.g., sale or rent of a workplace). In such cases, all rights and obligations from the employment contract are automatically transferred to the new owner. The transfer itself does not justify termination; valid reasons (e.g., economic, technological, or organisational changes) or justified causes are required per the TLL. The transferor and transferee are jointly liable for employee obligations for two years post-transfer.
The TCO contains a provision specific to employment contract transfers. Accordingly, employment contracts can be transferred with the employee's written consent, making the transferee the new employer with all associated rights and obligations.
Even without a transfer, outsourcing relationships where subcontractors employ workers for another employer's auxiliary tasks may result in joint responsibility for compliance with the TLL and employment contracts.
6.2 What employee information should the parties provide to each other?
Turkish law doesn't mandate specific information sharing during business transfers. In practice, the transferor provides the transferee with information kept in accordance with the TLL, which typically includes employees' personal files. This is crucial because the transaction involves transferring all associated rights and obligations of the employee.
Since main employers are also accountable in subcontracting relationships, they usually request guarantees and details regarding wages and social security contributions made by subcontractors for employees.
6.3 Is a customer or service provider allowed to dismiss an employee for a reason connected with the outsourcing or other services contract?
Neither the customer nor the supplier is entitled to terminate an employment contract solely on the grounds of the transfer of a contract. However, their right to terminate the contract based on valid or justified grounds as per the TLL (please see question 6.1) remains unaffected.
Furthermore, contractual clauses may allow the customer to request changes in the employee(s) assigned by the supplier. Such a request doesn't automatically lead to the termination of the employee's contract, provided that the supplier retains the right to termination on the grounds provided by the TLL.
6.4 Is a service provider allowed to harmonise the employment terms of a transferring employee with those of its existing workforce?
No specific regulations prohibit the new employer from proposing changes to employment terms. However, material changes that diminish the rights or benefits of transferred employees require their consent.
The TLL emphasises equal treatment, ensuring no discrimination or unfair treatment of transferred employees compared to the existing workforce. Therefore, it is possible to harmonise non-material general working conditions with the existing workforce.
If an employer, party to a collective bargaining agreement (CBA), acquires a workplace that does not have its own CBA, the rights and obligations under the CBA apply to the transferred workplace. This implies that the CBA of the acquiring employer extends to include the new employees.
6.5 Are there any pensions considerations?
The new employer is responsible for registering transferred employees on its payroll and paying social security premiums to the Turkish Social Security Institution. Additionally, if the former employer provides a pension scheme for transferred employees, the new employer is required to maintain this scheme.
6.6 Are there any employee transfer considerations in connection with an offshore outsourcing?
The TLL does not specifically regulate offshore outsourcing, but the Turkish International Private and Civil Procedure Law applies. Parties can choose the applicable law for cross-border employment contracts, but this choice must not deprive employees of the TLL protections.
Additionally, parties can agree on a forum selection clause, though Turkish courts may still assert jurisdiction if the employee habitually works in Türkiye or to protect the employee's rights.
Outsourcing of Technology Services7.1 Are there any national laws or regulations that specifically regulate outsourcing transactions, either generally or in relation to particular industry sectors (such as, for example, the financial services sector)?
There is no specific law regulating outsourcing transactions, but general provisions from the TCO, TCC, and TCiC apply, depending on the transaction type (please see question 1.1 and Section 2). Sector-specific regulations also cover outsourcing transactions:
- Banking: Banks can outsource support services under certain conditions, such as risk management plans and specific contract provisions, as per the Regulation on the Procurement of Support Services by Banks. Services like catering, transportation, and consulting are exempt.
- Insurance: Insurance and pension companies can outsource support services under the Regulation on Insurance Support Services, provided they meet supplier qualifications and submit a risk report to the Insurance Information and Monitoring Center. Services like consulting and advertising are exempt.
- Capital Markets: Institutions and public companies under the Capital Market Law can outsource information systems services if they establish a monitoring structure, prepare a technical qualification report, and execute a written contract as per the Communiqué on Management of Information Systems.
- Payment and Electronic Money Services: Payment and electronic money institutions can outsource services as per the Regulation on Payment Services, Electronic Money Issuance and Payment Services Providers, provided they specify the service scope in a written contract and comply with regulatory obligations. Services like consulting and advertising are exempt.
- Payment and Securities Settlement Systems: System operators can outsource information system services after informing the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye and taking the necessary measures as per the Regulation on Activities of Payment and Securities Settlement Systems.
7.2 What are the most common types of legal or contractual structure used for an outsourcing transaction?
Although Turkish law does not prescribe specific structures, in practice, several common legal or contractual frameworks are utilised:
- Direct Outsourcing: The supplier works post-contract with the customer.
- Indirect Outsourcing: The supplier subcontracts post-customer contracts.
- Multi Outsourcing: The customer contracts several suppliers for different work parts.
- Joint Venture: The customer and supplier form a joint venture for outsourcing.
7.3 What is the usual approach with regard to service levels and service credits in a technology outsourcing agreement?
Technology outsourcing agreements typically include detailed SLAs to ensure service quality. SLAs specify performance metrics like uptime, response times, resolution times, and targets or benchmarks. Penalty clauses and termination provisions are often incorporated to address SLA breaches.
While service credit mechanisms are less common, they can sometimes be found in agreements influenced by US contracts.
7.4 What are the most common charging methods used in a technology outsourcing transaction?
The most common charging methods are as follows:
- Interim payment or per piece: Payment upon completion of stages or delivery of goods and services.
- Hourly/daily fee: Payment based on man/hours or man/ days.
- Retainer fee: Fixed periodic payments.
- Lump-sum payment: One-time fixed payment.
7.5 What formalities are required to transfer third-party contracts to a service provider as part of an outsourcing transaction?
According to the TCO, transferring a contract requires the agreement of the transferor, transferee, and the remaining party, making the remaining party's approval essential. In practice, terms regarding contract transfers are often outlined in the main contract.
Additionally, specific registration and announcement requirements must be fulfilled for business transfers to limit the transferor's responsibility.
7.6 What are the key tax issues that can arise in the context of an outsourcing transaction?
Several key tax issues may impact both the service provider and the customer. These include:
- Stamp Duty: Applies to written contracts, with certain exemptions. For a standard service contract, the rate is 0.948% of the contract amount levied for each counterpart. The maximum stamp duty for 2024 is TRY 17,006,516.30.
- Value-Added Tax (VAT): Applies to service fees paid by the customer to the supplier, unless exempted. VAT rates range between 1% and 20%, depending on the type of service provided.
- Corporate Income Tax: Companies headquartered in Türkiye (full liability taxpayers) pay tax on global income, while those headquartered outside Türkiye (limited liability taxpayers) pay tax only on Türkiye-sourced income. The general corporate tax rate was increased to 25% for 2024.
- Withholding Tax: Professional service and royalty payments to non-residents are subject to a 20% withholding tax, potentially reduced by double taxation treaties.
Software Licensing (On-Premise)8.1 What are the key issues for a customer to consider when licensing software for installation and use on its own systems (on-premise solutions)?
Key issues to be considered are as follows:
- Licensing Model and Pricing: Ensure the licensing model aligns with the customer's budget and usage requirements.
- Licence Scope and Terms & Conditions: Determine whether the licence covers the customer's needs without over or under licensing. Reviewing the licence to understand rights, obligations, usage restrictions, renewal terms, and termination clauses is crucial.
- Data Security and Privacy: Ensure the software meets the necessary administrative and technical measures as per the DPL and relevant legislation.
- IP Rights: Verify that the software adheres to IP rights and licensing agreements.
- Maintenance and Support: Assess the availability, cost, and quality of maintenance and support services, including response times and SLAs.
- Training and Documentation: Ensure adequate training and documentation are provided for users and administrators to use and manage the software effectively.
- Backup and Disaster Recovery: Verify that the service provider has robust backup and disaster recovery procedures in place to minimise downtime and data loss.
- Migration of Data: Develop a plan for data migration, software removal, and transitioning to alternative solutions.
Key issues to be considered are as follows:
- Compatibility and Integration: Ensure that the service provider's services align with the customer's existing systems, infrastructure, and software environment.
- Service Agreement Scope and Terms & Conditions: Ensure a clear description of the services, including software updates, bug fixes, troubleshooting, configuration assistance, and technical guidance. Ensuring that the agreement addresses the rights and obligations of both parties, including SLAs, uptime requirements, and mechanisms for enforcing obligations (e.g., penalties or termination rights in cases of breaches), is crucial.
- Data Security and Privacy: Implement measures to ensure compliance with the DPL and relevant legislation, including defining data access, handling, and confidentiality protocols.
- IP Rights: Clarify the ownership of data and IP rights.
- Maintenance and Support: Ensure that the support and maintenance services are provided for an adequate duration with reasonable renewal options.
- Backup and Disaster Recovery: Verify that the service provider has robust backup and disaster recovery procedures in place to minimise downtime and data loss.
- Training and Documentation: Ensure adequate training and documentation are provided for users and administrators to use and manage the software effectively and determine the extent of customer support to be provided. Migration of Data: Develop a plan for data migration, software removal, and transitioning to alternative solutions.
8.3 Are software escrow arrangements commonly used in your jurisdiction?
Are they enforceable in the case of the insolvency of the licensor/vendor of the software? While software escrow arrangements are not yet widespread in Türkiye, they are gaining traction as a risk mitigation strategy for software licensees. These arrangements are generally enforceable, provided they are well-drafted and comply with the TCO.
Cloud Computing Services9.1 Are there any national laws or regulations that specifically regulate the procurement of cloud computing services?
Türkiye lacks a single national law for cloud computing services, but various regulations apply, including those on banking, payment services, data protection, and cybersecurity, which may impose specific conditions or restrictions on cloud service procurement and use.
For instance, the Presidential Decree prohibits public institutions from using cloud services unless within their private systems or by local providers under their supervision.
Additionally, the DPA addresses cloud services in its guidelines (e.g., Guidelines on Personal Data Security), emphasising the measures to be taken when using cloud storage, such as the use of cryptographic methods for transfers.
9.2 How widely are cloud computing solutions being adopted in your jurisdiction?
Cloud computing adoption is on the rise, driven by the need for digital transformation, cost efficiency, and scalability. Various sectors, including financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, retail, and the public sector, are leveraging cloud technologies to enhance their operations.
9.3 What are the key legal issues to consider when procuring cloud computing services?
When procuring cloud computing services, it's important to consider the general key issues outlined for procuring support and maintenance services and the data transfer abroad rules since most cloud computing services host their servers outside of Türkiye (please see questions 8.1, 8.2, and 5.2). Additionally, sector-specific regulations may impose specific restrictions and requirements.
-
10 AI and Machine Learning10.1 Are there any national laws or regulations that specifically regulate the procurement or use of AI-based solutions or technologies?
Türkiye lacks specific laws for the procurement or use of AI-based solutions. However, on 25 June 2024 a Draft Bill on Artificial Intelligence (AI Draft Bill) was submitted to the Turkish Grand National Assembly. This AI Draft Bill aims to ensure secure, ethical, and fair use of AI technologies.
Even though it is unlikely to be approved, the AI Draft Bill is significant as it represents the first effort to regulate this field. On the other hand, existing laws, including the LIAW, IPL, DPL and other sector-specific regulations may apply for the procurement or use of AI-based solutions or technologies. While not legally binding, ethical guidelines and standards for AI development and deployment also offer valuable guidance.
10.2 How is the data used to train machine learning-based systems dealt with legally? Is it possible to legally own such data? Can it be licensed contractually?
Given Türkiye's absence of specific AI regulations, various laws may be applied to address ownership and licensing issues related to training data for machine learning systems. The DPL, LIAW, IPL, and TCC are particularly relevant.
- DPL: The DPL governs the use of data in training machine learning-based systems, focusing on personal data protection. However, challenges arise regarding data subject rights, data minimisation, purpose limitation, and automated decision-making (ADM) processes. Under the DPL, data subjects have the right to object to decisions against them based solely on automated processing. However, the scope of this provision is unclear, and the lack of obligations to inform data subjects about ADM processes leads to transparency issues. Complying with principles like data minimisation and purpose limitation in AI usage is also complex due to the widespread use of personal data in training sets, often collected from sources like web scraping and data brokers. The methods used to collect data, especially in generative AI, make it difficult to trace data back to its subject, complicating compliance with data subject rights.
- LIAW: AI models based on computer programs are considered intellectual products under the LIAW and enjoy copyright protection. For training data to be protected by copyright, it must be deemed an intellectual product that bears the characteristics of the author.
- IPL: Inventions can be patented as per the IPL if they meet the criteria of (i) novelty in all fields of technology, (ii) reaching an inventive level, and (iii) industrial applicability. Alternatively, they can be protected as utility models if they meet these criteria but have not reached an inventive level. If a product enjoys patent or utility model protection (please see questions 4.1 and 4.2), in order to use such a product's technology and/or components as training data, proper licences should be obtained to avoid infringement as per the IPL. Furthermore, training data meeting criteria of novelty and distinctive characteristics may be protected as designs, while input or training data registered as trademarks may be protected as trademarks under the IPL. Trademarks and designs can be licensed as well.
- TCC: If components, including training data, do not meet the criteria for copyright or other IP protection, they may still enjoy protection against unfair competition under the TCC.
10.3 Who owns the intellectual property rights to algorithms that are improved or developed by machine learning techniques without the involvement of a human programmer?
Since no specific legislation directly addresses AI-generated works, other applicable laws can be implemented.
Typically, algorithms are protected under the LIAW as "copyrighted material". However, like most jurisdictions, the LIAW traditionally requires human authorship for copyrightable works. Algorithms can be patented as well if they meet the required criteria as per the IPL (please see question 10.2). However, the patent's owner must be a natural or legal person. Hence, the ownership of algorithms developed by machine-learning techniques without human involvement is a complex issue.
- Blockchain
11.1 Are there any national laws or regulations that specifically regulate the procurement of blockchain-based solutions?
There are no specific national laws or regulations that exclusively govern the procurement or use of blockchain-based solutions. However, several existing laws and regulations indirectly affect blockchain technology and its applications by giving references to crypto assets, particularly in areas such as finance.
The Turkish Central Bank issued the Directive on Crypto-Assets Not to Be Used in Payments, which for the first time defined "crypto-assets" in Turkish law. The use of crypto-assets as an instrument of payment and the provision of services using crypto-assets in payments in a direct or indirect manner were prohibited by this directive.
The Law on Amendments to the Capital Markets Law (CM Law Amendments) was published in the official gazette on 2 July 2024 and entered into force immediately. The CM Law Amendments introduce new definitions and concepts including cryptocurrency, trading platforms, custody services, and service providers. They also establish certain obligations for supervising platforms and service providers, along with sanctions for non-compliance.
11.2 In which industry sectors in your jurisdiction are blockchain-based technologies being most widely adopted?
In recent years, blockchain-based technologies have gained traction in various sectors, especially finance, banking, entertainment, and gaming. Despite regulatory restrictions on using cryptocurrencies for payments, blockchain technology is being used for financial applications such as trading platforms, digital asset management, and tokenization of assets.
11.3 What are the key legal issues to consider when procuring blockchain-based technology?
Despite the developments regarding the introduction of regulations regarding crypto assets (e.g., CM Law Amendments), the procurement of blockchain-based technology remains unregulated under Turkish Law. Consequently, it is crucial to carefully observe existing laws and regulations that indirectly impact blockchain-based technology (please see question 11.1).
