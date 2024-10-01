The Communiqué on Promotion the Use of Green Cement with Low Carbon Emission in Public Procurement Contracts ("Communiqué") includes the definitions of the terms...

The Communiqué on Promotion the Use of Green Cement with Low Carbon Emission in Public Procurement Contracts (“Communiqué“) includes the definitions of the terms used and the implementation principles of the Communiqué.

According to the Communiqué the following terms shall mean as indicated; CEM I-Portland cement is defined as “Traditional Portland cement containing at least 95% clinker and at most 5% mineral additives“; Clinker is defined as “Coarse-grained material formed by the combination of baked clay and limestone in cement production“; Green cements, “Cements other than CEM I-Portland cement, which are included in TS EN 197-1 standard and/or which contain less than 95% clinker and more than 5% mineral additives and which are divided into different groups according to the mineral additives added to its content,”.

Pursuant to the same Communiqué, to encourage the use of green cement, the clinker/cement ratio of cement to be used in public works contracts and tenders for the procurement of goods containing cement is limited to “a) between 1/1/2025-31/12/2029 (…) to a maximum of 0.80,” and “b) from 1/1/2030 (…) to a maximum of 0.75.“

The Communiqué has entered into effect on the date of publication.

The Communiqué constitutes an important exercise in the realization of green consensus targets, especially in terms of the carbon regulation mechanism at the border.

You can access the Communiqué via this link. (Only available in Turkish)

