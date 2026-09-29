Residence And Work Permits In Türkiye 2026

Abstract

This article examines the interaction between Turkish residence permission and work authorisation for foreign nationals and employers. It considers permit categories, application routes, employer requirements, professional restrictions, extensions, refusals and the consequences of non-compliance. The legal analysis distinguishes a person's entitlement to remain in the country from the authority to perform a particular job or business activity. Its practical focus is the alignment of the applicant's status, the proposed role, the employer's circumstances and the supporting evidence. Foreign individuals and businesses are encouraged to resolve those issues before employment begins, rather than treating authorisation as a final administrative formality.

Keywords residence permits, work permits, Türkiye, foreign nationals, international employment, immigration compliance

Introduction

A foreign national may be legally entitled to remain in Türkiye without being legally entitled to work here. That distinction is one of the most important points to understand at the beginning of any Turkish immigration or international employment matter.

A residence permit primarily answers the question of whether a foreign national may lawfully remain in Türkiye for a particular purpose and period. A work permit answers a different question: whether that person may lawfully perform work in Türkiye under the terms for which the authorisation was issued.

The two systems interact, but they should not be treated as interchangeable. For an employer, the issue is equally important. Hiring a foreign professional is not simply an HR decision followed by an immigration filing. The proposed role, salary, employer's financial position, number of Turkish employees, professional qualifications, sector-specific requirements and the foreign national's existing immigration status may all affect whether a work permit can be obtained.

For this reason, I prefer to examine the employment structure before the employee is expected to start work.

Two Different Legal Frameworks

Residence permits are governed principally by Law No. 6458 on Foreigners and International Protection, Yabancılar ve Uluslararası Koruma Kanunu. The Law provides six principal residence

permit categories: short-term, family, student, long-term, humanitarian and residence permits for victims of human trafficking.1

Work permits are governed principally by International Labour Force Law No. 6735, Uluslararası İşgücü Kanunu, together with its implementing legislation and the current evaluation criteria published by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.2

The relationship between the two systems is particularly important. Article 12 of Law No. 6735 provides that a work permit or work permit exemption issued under the Law is treated as a residence permit in accordance with Article 27 of Law No. 6458.

There are statutory exceptions. Work permits issued to international protection applicants, conditional refugees and persons under temporary protection do not substitute for residence permits in the same manner.3

The reverse rule does not apply. Possession of a residence permit does not, by itself, give a foreign national a right to work in Türkiye.

Short-Term Residence Permits

Articles 31 to 33 of Law No. 6458 regulate short-term residence permits. The category covers several different purposes, including scientific research, ownership of qualifying residential property, establishment of commercial or business connections, certain educational programmes, tourism-related stays and other grounds expressly listed in the legislation.4

For a foreign investor, the legal basis should match the real purpose of the stay. For example, a residence application based on ownership of immovable property requires the property to be residential and used for that purpose. A company investment, bank account or commercial activity does not automatically transform every residence application into an investment-based residence right.

A residence permit is therefore not simply a document purchased by satisfying a financial threshold. The legal ground for the application must genuinely correspond to the foreigner's circumstances.

Family Residence Permits

Family residence permits are governed by Articles 34 to 37 of Law No. 6458. They may be granted to the foreign spouse, minor foreign children and dependent foreign children of qualifying sponsors, including Turkish citizens, persons within Article 28 of Turkish Citizenship Law No. 5901, qualifying foreign residence-permit holders, refugees and subsidiary-protection beneficiaries.5

Dependent parents are not generally included in the family residence permit category under Article 34. A family residence permit may currently be issued for a maximum of three years at a time, but it cannot extend beyond the duration of the sponsor's own residence status where that limitation applies.6

The sponsor is also subject to statutory conditions concerning matters such as income, accommodation, health insurance and, in applicable cases, residence history and address registration.

Student and Long-Term Residence Permits

A student residence permit may be issued to qualifying foreign students in primary, secondary and higher education under Articles 38 to 41 of Law No. 6458.7

Foreign students should not assume that student status automatically creates unrestricted access to the labour market. Work remains subject to the applicable work permit framework. Current Ministry criteria provide, for example, that associate and undergraduate students may work part-time after completing the first year of study, subject to the applicable rules.8

A long-term residence permit is different. A foreign national may become eligible after at least eight years of continuous qualifying residence, provided the remaining statutory conditions are satisfied. These include sufficient and stable income, valid health insurance, absence of specified recent social assistance and absence of a public-order or public-security threat.9

The permit is issued indefinitely. Not every form of lawful stay counts in the same way. For example, only half of the time spent under a student residence permit is taken into account in the statutory residence calculation, while certain protection statuses are excluded from transition to long-term residence.10

Residence Permit Applications Are Made Through e-İkamet

Residence permit applications are initiated through the official e-İkamet system operated by the Presidency of Migration Management. For first and transition applications, the applicant submits the online application and then attends the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management at the appointed date with the required documents. The original passport must generally be presented for first and transition applications.11

The documentary requirements vary according to the category. They may include the passport, biometric photographs, evidence concerning the purpose of stay, address information, health-insurance documentation and other documents generated by the e-İkamet system for the particular application.

Passport validity also matters. The passport or substitute travel document must generally remain valid for at least 60 days beyond the requested residence permit period.12

The authorities may request supplementary evidence during review. This is why a residence application should not be assembled from a generic checklist copied from an earlier case.

Health Insurance and Financial Means

Health-insurance requirements depend on the residence category and the applicant's circumstances. The Presidency of Migration Management states that the duration of the insurance should cover the requested residence period, subject to statutory exceptions and alternative forms of recognised coverage.13

Financial evidence also varies. For short-term and student residence permits, the applicant's declaration may be sufficient unless the administration requests documentary proof. Other categories, particularly family and long-term residence, contain more specific financial conditions.14

For foreign clients, the practical point is that residence-permit evidence should be consistent. Address records, bank information, employment information, insurance documentation and the stated purpose of stay should not tell different stories.

Main Types of Work Permit

The most common work permit is the definite-duration work permit, süreli çalışma izni. At the first successful application, it may be granted for up to one year, subject to the duration of the employment or service contract and the approved employer, workplace and position.15

If an extension is approved under the same employer, the first extension may be granted for up to two years and subsequent extensions for up to three years.16

A foreign national moving to another employer does not simply transfer the existing permit. A work permit application for a different employer is generally treated under the rules applicable to a new application.17

Türkiye also provides for independent work permits, permanent work permits and the Turquoise Card.

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Footnotes

1. Law No. 6458 on Foreigners and International Protection, Official Gazette No. 28615, 11 April 2013, particularly Articles 30 to 45. Presidency of Migration Management, official statutory text and current residence-permit guidance.

2. International Labour Force Law No. 6735, particularly Article 12; Law No. 6458, Article 27. Official Gazette No. 29800, 13 August 2016; Ministry of Labour and Social Security and Presidency of Migration Management official guidance concerning work permits as residence permits.

3. International Labour Force Law No. 6735, particularly Article 12; Law No. 6458, Article 27. Official Gazette No. 29800, 13 August 2016; Ministry of Labour and Social Security and Presidency of Migration Management official guidance concerning work permits as residence permits.

4. Presidency of Migration Management, current official guidance on short-term, family, student and long-term residence permits, including Articles 31 to 45 of Law No. 6458.

5. Presidency of Migration Management, current official guidance on short-term, family, student and long-term residence permits, including Articles 31 to 45 of Law No. 6458.

6. Presidency of Migration Management, current official guidance on short-term, family, student and long-term residence permits, including Articles 31 to 45 of Law No. 6458.

7. Presidency of Migration Management, current official guidance on short-term, family, student and long-term residence permits, including Articles 31 to 45 of Law No. 6458.

8. Ministry of Labour and Social Security, current Work Permit Evaluation Criteria, including the general five-Turkish-employee rule, financial adequacy thresholds, salary multipliers and sector-specific criteria.

9. Presidency of Migration Management, current official guidance on short-term, family, student and long-term residence permits, including Articles 31 to 45 of Law No. 6458.

10. Presidency of Migration Management, current official guidance on short-term, family, student and long-term residence permits, including Articles 31 to 45 of Law No. 6458.

11. Presidency of Migration Management, official e-İkamet and residence application guidance concerning first, extension and transition applications, passport validity, insurance and required documents.

12. Presidency of Migration Management, official e-İkamet and residence application guidance concerning first, extension and transition applications, passport validity, insurance and required documents.

13. Presidency of Migration Management, official e-İkamet and residence application guidance concerning first, extension and transition applications, passport validity, insurance and required documents.

14. Presidency of Migration Management, official e-İkamet and residence application guidance concerning first, extension and transition applications, passport validity, insurance and required documents.

15. Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Directorate General of International Labour Force, current official Work Permit Types and Work Permit FAQ.

16. Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Directorate General of International Labour Force, current official Work Permit Types and Work Permit FAQ.