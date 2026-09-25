Residence Permits Through Property Ownership In Türkiye 2026

This article examines the relationship between acquiring residential property in Türkiye and applying for residence permission on that basis. It considers the legal category, the characteristics and intended use of the property, supporting documents, valuation and administrative requirements, family circumstances, renewals and adverse decisions. The discussion distinguishes the validity of a purchase from the eligibility of the subsequent residence application. The analysis therefore places immigration review within pre-acquisition due diligence.

Introduction

Buying residential property in Türkiye and obtaining permission to reside in Türkiye are related legal matters, but they are not the same transaction.

A foreign national may be legally entitled to acquire a Turkish property and still fail to satisfy the requirements for a residence permit based on that property.

That distinction should be examined before the purchase is completed. When a foreign client tells me that the purpose of a property acquisition is not merely investment but also residence, I would want to know at least four things before closing: Is the property legally classified as residential? Will the purchaser actually use it as a residence? Does the property's acquisition value satisfy the current immigration threshold? Is the address affected by a current residence-registration restriction?

These questions belong in the legal due diligence for the purchase. They should not be left until after the title deed has already been transferred.

The Legal Basis: Article 31 of Law No. 6458

The property-owner route is a category of short-term residence permit, kısa dönem ikamet izni, under Article 31(1) (b) of Law No. 6458 on Foreigners and International Protection.

The Law expressly lists foreigners owning immovable property in Türkiye among the persons who may qualify for a short-term residence permit.1 The permit is subject not only to Article 31 but also to the general short-term residence conditions in Article 32 and the refusal, cancellation and non-renewal provisions in Article 33.2

The fact that a foreigner owns real estate therefore creates a statutory basis on which an application may be made. It does not create an automatic entitlement to approval.

The Property Must Be a Residence

The property cannot simply be any Turkish immovable. Current Migration Management guidance states that property relied upon under this category must be a dwelling, konut, and must be used for that purpose.3

This excludes, for example, relying on vacant land, an undeveloped plot, a field, a purely commercial office, a shop, or another property that is not legally and practically residential.

A foreign purchaser acquiring property primarily to support residence status should therefore examine the title-deed description and legal use before paying the purchase price.

A property may have substantial market value and still be unsuitable for Article 31(1)(b).

The Applicant Must Actually Use the Property as a Residence

This point requires a major correction to the original article. The current 2026 e-İkamet application documentation expressly states that the property must be used by the foreigner for residence.

More importantly, the official application instructions state that the residence cannot be used for rental or similar income-generating purposes while it is being relied upon under this residence-permit category.4

Accordingly, it is not legally safe to state that a foreign owner may generally rent the property to a third party while continuing to rely upon the same property as the factual basis for this residence permit.

The residence basis and the actual use of the property should be consistent.

The Current Property Value Requirement Is USD 200,000

The current 2026 e-İkamet documentation provides that, for a property-owner short-term residence application, the dwelling must have had a value of at least USD 200,000 equivalent in Turkish lira at the date of acquisition.5

This is a different threshold from Turkish citizenship through real estate.

For residence purposes, the current property threshold is USD 200,000. For the separate exceptional citizenship route through real estate investment, the current minimum is USD 400,000, together with the applicable three-year non-disposal condition and other citizenship requirements.6

These two regimes should never be presented as interchangeable. A USD 200,000 qualifying residence may support an Article 31 property-owner residence application. It does not satisfy the USD 400,000 citizenship investment requirement.

The Relevant Value Is the Value at the Date of Acquisition

The current e-İkamet form is specific on another important point.

It refers to the property's value at the acquisition date. This means a foreign buyer should not assume that buying a lower-value property and later obtaining a higher market valuation necessarily solves the immigration issue.

The legal position should be checked before acquisition. For a client purchasing specifically with residence status in mind, the property value should therefore be reviewed as part of the transaction structure before title transfer.

A General Valuation Report Is Not Listed for Every Ordinary Purchase

The original article should also be corrected here. The current Migration Management application documentation does not list a current valuation report as a universal standard document for every ordinary purchased residential property.

For an ordinary acquisition, the current documentation principally asks for the official evidence showing that the residence belongs to the applicant, including the title deed, while requiring the acquisition value to satisfy the USD 200,000 threshold.

A current real estate valuation report is expressly listed for property acquired through inheritance or gift.7 This distinction matters because residence-permit documentation and citizenship investment valuation procedures should not be mixed together.

The citizenship route has a separate and substantially more technical valuation and amount-verification system administered through TKGM.

First Applications Require Additional Address Documentation

For first applications based on property ownership, the current e-İkamet documentation also requires address-related evidence. The official list includes a document from the municipality showing the property's address information, commonly referred to as a numarataj belgesi, for first applications.8

For extension applications, a current document confirming continuation of title ownership may be required. Foreign buyers should therefore not treat the title deed as the only document relevant to immigration.

The property must be capable of supporting a legally registrable residential address.

Closed Neighborhoods and Districts Must Be Checked Before Purchase

Türkiye also uses geographic concentration measures concerning foreign residence registrations. As of 1 July 2022, the Ministry of Interior announced that 1,169 neighborhoods across 63 provinces had been closed to specified new foreign registrations, after foreign concentration exceeded the policy threshold used by the Ministry.9

The Presidency later explained that the measure was part of continuing geographical concentration analysis and that the relevant administrative restrictions were periodically reviewed.

For Istanbul, separate district-level restrictions were also introduced, with ten districts identified as closed to many new residence-permit applications in the 2022 and 2023 official announcements.10

The 20 Percent Figure Should Not Be Treated as a Standalone Statutory Test

The original article states the neighborhood rule too categorically. Official announcements explain that the 20 percent foreign-population concentration level was used in determining closed neighborhoods.

But the legally operative issue for a particular applicant is whether the address is affected by a current administrative closure decision and whether an applicable exception exists.

It is therefore safer to say: before purchasing property for residence purposes, confirm the current address eligibility with Migration Management.

Do not simply calculate a neighborhood's population ratio yourself and assume that determines the result. The administration has also published exceptions in specific situations. For example, Istanbul guidance has previously protected certain property owners whose rights or purchase commitments pre-dated the relevant restrictions.11

A Property Purchase in a Closed Area Can Create an Immigration Problem

This creates a practical due-diligence issue that is easy for foreign buyers to miss. A property can be legally purchasable and legally transferable at the Land Registry, yet the address may be unsuitable for a new residence-permit registration under current Migration Management policy.

A foreign buyer who purchases first and checks immigration eligibility afterwards may therefore own a perfectly valid Turkish residence that does not support the intended new residence application.

For a purchase made principally to establish lawful residence, the correct sequence is: confirm ownership eligibility; check title and property legality; check current Migration Management address restrictions; confirm the residence- permit threshold and documentation; then complete the acquisition.

Property law and immigration law should be reviewed together.

Family Members Do Not Automatically Derive the Same Property Residence Right

Current Migration Management guidance contains a specific rule for family members. Where qualifying family members have shared ownership or joint ownership rights in the residence, they may apply under the same property-ownership category.

For this purpose, Migration Management identifies the relevant family members as the applicant's spouse, minor child and dependent adult child.12 The current application documentation also requires proof of the family relationship where family members appear as co-owners.

A family member who has no ownership share should not automatically be described as having an independent Article 31(1)(b) property-based residence right.

Property Ownership Does Not Automatically Produce a Residence Permit

Article 31 states that a qualifying foreigner may receive a short-term residence permit.

Article 32 imposes additional conditions. These include submitting documentation supporting the purpose of stay, not falling within the inadmissibility framework specified by the Law, having appropriate accommodation and providing address information.13

The administration may also request additional information or documents during its assessment. The official e-İkamet form expressly warns applicants that false declarations may result in rejection, cancellation and other legal consequences.14

Ownership should therefore be understood as one part of the application. It is not the entire application.

Danıştay on Property-Based Residence Permits

Because residence permits are administrative decisions, the relevant high court is Danıştay, the Council of State, rather than Yargıtay. Danıştay 10th Chamber, E. 2016/3625, K. 2020/5405 This decision directly concerned a foreign national who applied for a short-term residence permit on the basis of ownership of a residential property in Türkiye.

Danıştay examined Article 31 and the implementing rules and stated, in substance, that a foreigner owning residential property and using it as such can legally obtain a property-based short-term residence permit where the other statutory requirements are also satisfied.

The Court rejected the administration's reliance on earlier restriction records that had subsequently been removed and upheld the annulment of the refusal.

The case is important because it confirms two principles. First, residential property ownership can create a genuine legal basis for short-term residence. Second, ownership does not eliminate the need to examine the remaining statutory conditions.15

Danıştay: Residence Decisions Require Proper Examination

A related administrative-law principle appears in another decision. Danıştay 10th Chamber, E. 2016/12017, K. 2020/5407, 25 November 2020 The case concerned a short-term residence application based on tourism rather than property ownership.

Nevertheless, it provides useful procedural guidance. The first-instance court annulled the refusal because the administration had rejected the application based primarily on an address investigation without sufficiently examining whether the applicant satisfied the other statutory requirements.

Danıştay upheld that judgment.16 For foreign applicants, the broader lesson is that residence-permit decisions remain administrative acts subject to legal standards.

A refusal should be examined against its actual reasoning and the statutory conditions applicable to the applicant's residence category.

Short-Term Residence Permits Are Generally Issued for Up to Two Years

Property ownership does not create an indefinite residence status. Current Law No. 6458 and Migration Management guidance provide that ordinary short-term residence permits may generally be issued for up to two years at a time, subject to statutory exceptions for particular categories.17

The actual duration granted remains within the administration's assessment. A property owner should therefore not assume that purchasing qualifying property guarantees a two-year permit on every application.

Renewal remains a separate administrative decision.

Renewal Requires the Legal Basis to Continue

Article 33 provides that a short-term residence permit may be refused, cancelled or not renewed where one or more of the relevant conditions are no longer satisfied, the residence permit is being used outside its purpose, or other statutory grounds apply.18

This is particularly relevant to property-owner permits.

If the qualifying property is sold, the ownership basis disappears. If the property is no longer being used in accordance with the purpose for which the permit was granted, that can also become relevant.

The safer approach is to assess a planned sale or change of use before it occurs and determine whether another lawful residence category should be obtained.

Selling the Property Does Not Automatically Create Another Residence Status

A residence permit based on ownership should not be treated as a personal immigration asset that continues independently after the property basis ends.

Article 29 of Law No. 6458 permits a foreigner whose reason for residence has changed to apply for an appropriate residence category corresponding to the new purpose.19

Therefore, where a foreign owner intends to sell the qualifying residence, counsel should consider whether another residence basis already exists, whether a change-of-type application is appropriate, whether a work permit will replace the residence basis, and the timing of the transaction relative to the existing permit.

The immigration plan should be made before the sale.

Property Residence Does Not Authorize Employment

Owning a Turkish residence and holding an Article 31 short-term residence permit do not themselves give the foreigner permission to work in Türkiye.

The Ministry of Labour expressly confirms that possession of a residence permit, other than specific statutory protection statuses, does not create a right to work.

Foreign nationals wishing to work generally require a valid work permit or applicable work-permit exemption under Law No. 6735.20 This distinction is especially important for foreign entrepreneurs who assume that property ownership allows them to operate actively in their own Turkish business.

Company ownership, residence status and work authorization are separate legal questions.

Time on a Property Residence Permit Can Count Toward Long-Term Residence

A property-owner short-term residence permit can be relevant to future long-term residence planning. Under Articles 42 and 43 of Law No. 6458, a foreigner who has continuously resided in Türkiye for at least eight years with qualifying residence status may become eligible to apply for long-term residence, subject to the remaining conditions.21

Migration Management confirms that, in calculating the eight-year period, half of student residence time is counted and the full duration of other residence-permit categories is generally counted.

A property-owner short-term residence permit therefore generally contributes fully to the residence-duration calculation.

But eight years alone is not sufficient. The applicant must also satisfy requirements relating to social assistance history, adequate and stable income, health insurance, and public order or public security.22

Property Residence and Citizenship Should Be Planned Separately

Foreign buyers often use the words residence and citizenship in the same conversation. Legally, they are separate systems.

The property-owner residence permit falls under Law No. 6458. Exceptional citizenship through real estate investment falls under Turkish Citizenship Law No. 5901 and its implementing regulation.

The current citizenship real-estate threshold remains USD 400,000, with a three-year non-sale annotation and additional eligibility and documentation requirements.23

A buyer considering both objectives should therefore structure the acquisition from the beginning to satisfy the more demanding regime intended. A transaction should not be completed as an ordinary residence purchase and later assumed to qualify automatically for citizenship.

What Should a Foreign Buyer Look for in Turkish Counsel?

A foreign buyer intending to use property as an immigration basis should look for counsel capable of coordinating real estate and immigration law, rather than treating them as two unrelated files.

Before purchase, counsel should be able to answer: Is the property residential according to its title and legal use? Does its acquisition value satisfy the current residence threshold? Is the address currently open to the proposed residence application? Is the purchaser eligible to acquire the property? Will family members own qualifying shares? What documentation will be needed for the e-İkamet application? Will the intended use of the property remain consistent with the residence basis? Does the purchaser also intend to work? Is citizenship an eventual objective? What happens if the property is sold later?

The foreign client should also verify that the lawyer is registered as a Turkish attorney through the official Türkiye Barolar Birliği registry.

The legal value of advice in this area is not merely preparing the residence application. It is preventing the client from buying the wrong property for the immigration objective.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does buying residential property automatically give me a Turkish residence permit?

No. Property ownership provides a statutory basis for applying, but the property and applicant must satisfy the applicable requirements and the application remains subject to administrative evaluation.24

What is the current minimum property value for this route?

Current 2026 e-İkamet documentation requires the residence to have had an acquisition value of at least USD 200,000 equivalent in Turkish lira at the acquisition date.25

Do I always need an SPK appraisal report for an ordinary purchased residence?

The current Migration Management document list does not identify a current valuation report as a universal standard requirement for every ordinary purchased residence. It specifically requires a current valuation report for residences acquired through inheritance or gift.26

Can I rent the residence to another person and keep my property-owner residence permit?

The current official e-İkamet instructions state that the property must be used by the foreigner for residence and cannot be used for rental or similar income-generating purposes while relied upon under this category.27

Can I use an office or commercial property?

No. The property relied upon under this route must be residential and used for that purpose.28

Can vacant land qualify?

Not under the property-owner residence basis requiring a dwelling used as a residence.

Can my spouse and children apply using the same property?

Where qualifying family members have shared or joint ownership of the residence, they may apply under this category subject to the applicable requirements. The relevant family members include the spouse, minor child and dependent adult child.29

Does the 20 percent neighborhood rule automatically mean every property-owner application is rejected?

The safer legal description is that Migration Management applies geographic concentration measures and maintains closed neighborhoods or districts subject to administrative decisions and exceptions. The current status of the actual address should be checked before purchase.30

Can a property in a closed neighborhood still be legally purchased?

Potentially yes. Property acquisition law and residence-registration policy are different systems. A property may be transferable even though the address is unsuitable for a new residence-permit application.

How long can the residence permit be granted?

Ordinary short-term residence permits may generally be issued for up to two years at a time. The period actually granted is determined by the administration.31

Can I work with this residence permit?

No. A separate work permit or valid work-permit exemption is generally required.32

Does selling the property cancel my immigration status immediately?

Selling removes the property ownership basis on which the permit was obtained. The effect on the existing status and any transition to another residence category should be assessed before sale.33

Does this permit count toward long-term residence?

Generally yes. Full periods of ordinary short-term residence are counted toward the eight-year residence calculation, subject to the additional statutory requirements for long-term residence.34

Is the USD 200,000 residence threshold the same as the citizenship threshold?

No. The current citizenship-by-real-estate threshold is USD 400,000 and involves a separate statutory process and a three-year non-sale requirement.35

When should I ask a Turkish lawyer to review the property?

Before signing a binding purchase agreement or paying a substantial deposit. That is when there is still an opportunity to change the property or transaction structure if the residence objective cannot be achieved.

Conclusion

A Turkish residence permit based on property ownership should not be treated as an automatic benefit attached to a title deed. The legal route is specific. The property must be residential. It must be used by the foreign owner as a residence. Its acquisition value must satisfy the current USD 200,000 threshold. The address must be compatible with current Migration Management registration policy. The applicant must satisfy the remaining short-term residence conditions. And the property must continue to support the purpose for which the permit was granted. Several commonly repeated statements about this category are now misleading.

A general appraisal report is not listed as a universal requirement for every ordinary purchased residence. The property cannot simply be rented to a third party while being relied upon as the applicant's residence under the current e-İkamet documentation. And the 20 percent concentration policy should not be reduced to a simplistic mathematical test without checking the actual current administrative status of the neighborhood and any applicable exception. Danıştay jurisprudence adds an important legal perspective. Property ownership is a genuine statutory basis for short-term residence, but the administration must still examine the remaining conditions lawfully and on the actual facts of the application.

For a foreign buyer, the best sequence is therefore: check the immigration position first, complete the property due diligence second, and close the transaction only when both analyses are aligned. The title deed proves ownership. It does not, by itself, prove entitlement to reside in Türkiye.

Bibliography

Legislation and Treaties

International Labour Force Law No. 6735.

Law No. 6458 on Foreigners and International Protection. https://cdn.tbmm.gov.tr/KKBSPublicFile/D24/Y2/T1/KanunMetni/3b3cee0d-dae5-4b98-80dc-9f3c62607e5 8.html.

Turkish Citizenship Law No. 5901.

Judicial Decisions

Danıştay 10th Chamber, E. 2016/12017, K. 2020/5407, 25 November 2020, official Danıştay Decision Search database.

Danıştay 10th Chamber, E. 2016/3625, K. 2020/5405, official Danıştay Decision Search database, directly concerning a short-term residence application based on ownership of residential property.

Institutional and Official Materials

Ministry of Labour and Social Security, official work permit FAQ.

Presidency of Migration Management, current 2026 e-İkamet requested-document forms for first, extension and transition applications. These confirm the USD 200,000 acquisition-value requirement, residential-use requirement, prohibition on rental or similar income-producing use, documentation for inherited or gifted property, and address documents.

Presidency of Migration Management, official Istanbul residence-permit announcements.

Presidency of Migration Management, official neighborhood closure announcements dated 30 June 2022 and 16 July 2023.

Presidency of Migration Management, official Short-Term Residence Permit guidance.

Footnotes

1 Law No. 6458 on Foreigners and International Protection, particularly Articles 29, 31, 32 and 33. Presidency of Migration Management, official statutory text.

2 Law No. 6458 on Foreigners and International Protection, particularly Articles 29, 31, 32 and 33. Presidency of Migration Management, official statutory text.

3 Presidency of Migration Management, official Short-Term Residence Permit guidance concerning foreigners owning immovable property, residential-use requirement and qualifying co-owner family members.

4 Presidency of Migration Management, current 2026 e-İkamet requested-document forms for first, extension and transition applications. These confirm the USD 200,000 acquisition-value requirement, residential-use requirement, prohibition on rental or similar income-producing use, documentation for inherited or gifted property, and address documents.

5 Presidency of Migration Management, current 2026 e-İkamet requested-document forms for first, extension and transition applications. These confirm the USD 200,000 acquisition-value requirement, residential-use requirement, prohibition on rental or similar income-producing use, documentation for inherited or gifted property, and address documents.

6 Turkish Citizenship Law No. 5901 and implementing rules; Nüfus ve Vatandaşlık İşleri Genel Müdürlüğü official citizenship guidance confirming the USD 400,000 real-estate investment threshold and three-year restriction.

7 Presidency of Migration Management, current 2026 e-İkamet requested-document forms for first, extension and transition applications. These confirm the USD 200,000 acquisition-value requirement, residential-use requirement, prohibition on rental or similar income-producing use, documentation for inherited or gifted property, and address documents.

8 Presidency of Migration Management, current 2026 e-İkamet requested-document forms for first, extension and transition applications. These confirm the USD 200,000 acquisition-value requirement, residential-use requirement, prohibition on rental or similar income-producing use, documentation for inherited or gifted property, and address documents.

9 Presidency of Migration Management, official neighborhood closure announcements dated 30 June 2022 and 16 July 2023, concerning foreign-population concentration measures and closed neighborhoods.

10 Presidency of Migration Management, official neighborhood closure announcements dated 30 June 2022 and 16 July 2023, concerning foreign-population concentration measures and closed neighborhoods.

11 Presidency of Migration Management, official Istanbul residence-permit announcements concerning district restrictions and specified exceptions for property-related applicants whose rights predated the restrictions.

12 Presidency of Migration Management, official Short-Term Residence Permit guidance concerning foreigners owning immovable property, residential-use requirement and qualifying co-owner family members.

13 Law No. 6458 on Foreigners and International Protection, particularly Articles 29, 31, 32 and 33. Presidency of Migration Management, official statutory text.

14 Presidency of Migration Management, current 2026 e-İkamet requested-document forms for first, extension and transition applications. These confirm the USD 200,000 acquisition-value requirement, residential-use requirement, prohibition on rental or similar income-producing use, documentation for inherited or gifted property, and address documents.

15 Danıştay 10th Chamber, E. 2016/3625, K. 2020/5405, official Danıştay Decision Search database, directly concerning a short-term residence application based on ownership of residential property.

16 Danıştay 10th Chamber, E. 2016/12017, K. 2020/5407, 25 November 2020, official Danıştay Decision Search database, concerning proper administrative examination of short-term residence applications.

17 Law No. 6458, Article 31; Presidency of Migration Management, current short-term residence-permit duration guidance. Ordinary short-term residence permits may generally be issued for up to two years at a time.

18 Law No. 6458 on Foreigners and International Protection, particularly Articles 29, 31, 32 and 33. Presidency of Migration Management, official statutory text.

19 Law No. 6458 on Foreigners and International Protection, particularly Articles 29, 31, 32 and 33. Presidency of Migration Management, official statutory text.

20 International Labour Force Law No. 6735; Ministry of Labour and Social Security, official work permit FAQ confirming that a residence permit alone does not provide a right to work.

21 Law No. 6458, Articles 42 and 43; Presidency of Migration Management, official long-term residence guidance. Full periods of ordinary residence permits are generally counted toward the eight-year period, while half of student residence time is counted.

22 Law No. 6458, Articles 42 and 43; Presidency of Migration Management, official long-term residence guidance. Full periods of ordinary residence permits are generally counted toward the eight-year period, while half of student residence time is counted.

23 Turkish Citizenship Law No. 5901 and implementing rules; Nüfus ve Vatandaşlık İşleri Genel Müdürlüğü official citizenship guidance confirming the USD 400,000 real-estate investment threshold and three-year restriction.

24 Law No. 6458 on Foreigners and International Protection, particularly Articles 29, 31, 32 and 33. Presidency of Migration Management, official statutory text.

25 Presidency of Migration Management, current 2026 e-İkamet requested-document forms for first, extension and transition applications. These confirm the USD 200,000 acquisition-value requirement, residential-use requirement, prohibition on rental or similar income-producing use, documentation for inherited or gifted property, and address documents.

26 Presidency of Migration Management, current 2026 e-İkamet requested-document forms for first, extension and transition applications. These confirm the USD 200,000 acquisition-value requirement, residential-use requirement, prohibition on rental or similar income-producing use, documentation for inherited or gifted property, and address documents.

27 Presidency of Migration Management, current 2026 e-İkamet requested-document forms for first, extension and transition applications. These confirm the USD 200,000 acquisition-value requirement, residential-use requirement, prohibition on rental or similar income-producing use, documentation for inherited or gifted property, and address documents.

28 Presidency of Migration Management, official Short-Term Residence Permit guidance concerning foreigners owning immovable property, residential-use requirement and qualifying co-owner family members.

29 Presidency of Migration Management, official Short-Term Residence Permit guidance concerning foreigners owning immovable property, residential-use requirement and qualifying co-owner family members.

30 Presidency of Migration Management, official neighborhood closure announcements dated 30 June 2022 and 16 July 2023, concerning foreign-population concentration measures and closed neighborhoods.Presidency of Migration Management, official Istanbul residence-permit announcements concerning district restrictions and specified exceptions for property-related applicants whose rights predated the restrictions.

31 Law No. 6458, Article 31; Presidency of Migration Management, current short-term residence-permit duration guidance. Ordinary short-term residence permits may generally be issued for up to two years at a time.

32 International Labour Force Law No. 6735; Ministry of Labour and Social Security, official work permit FAQ confirming that a residence permit alone does not provide a right to work.

33 Law No. 6458 on Foreigners and International Protection, particularly Articles 29, 31, 32 and 33. Presidency of Migration Management, official statutory text.

34 Law No. 6458, Articles 42 and 43; Presidency of Migration Management, official long-term residence guidance. Full

periods of ordinary residence permits are generally counted toward the eight-year period, while half of student residence time is counted.

35 Turkish Citizenship Law No. 5901 and implementing rules; Nüfus ve Vatandaşlık İşleri Genel Müdürlüğü official citizenship guidance confirming the USD 400,000 real-estate investment threshold and three-year restriction.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.