3 January 2025

Changes In Türkiye's Fund Guide Regarding The Participation Funds

The Turkish Capital Markets Board's new amendments in the Guide on Investment regulates the principles for funds with the "participation"...
Turkey Finance and Banking
Ceylan Necipoğlu

The Turkish Capital Markets Board's new amendments in the Guide on Investment regulates the principles for funds with the "participation" word in their title, on obtaining services from an advisory board for these funds.

Accordingly, the amount required for the purification of the impaired income may be covered from the fund assets or fund management fee, provided that the information regarding the purification is included in the fund prospectus and the approval of the advisor/advisory board is obtained for the transaction.

Ceylan Necipoğlu
