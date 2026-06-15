The Liability Of Board Members In Payment And Electronic Money Institutions In Türkiye: A Guide For Market Entrants And Investors

- in Turkey
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Turkey has one of the most dynamic fintech ecosystems in the EMEA region — over 60 licensed payment and electronic money institutions, a Central Bank actively expanding its open banking framework, and a consumer base increasingly reliant on digital payments. But with opportunity comes regulatory density.
If your company is considering acquiring a stake in a Turkish payment or electronic money institution, appointing a representative to its board, or establishing a licensed entity in Turkey, you need to understand what personal liability looks like for board members under Turkish law — before you sit in that chair.
This article maps the liability landscape for board members of licensed payment and electronic money institutions in Turkey. It is intentionally focused: we set aside the general company law obligations under the Turkish Commercial Code and concentrate solely on sector-specific regulation.
The Regulatory Architecture
Turkey’s payment services sector is governed by a layered framework that combines primary legislation, secondary regulation, and supervisory guidance. The key instruments addressed in this article are:
- Law №6493 on Payment and Securities Settlement Systems, Payment Services and Electronic Money Institutions — the primary statute governing licensed payment institutions and electronic money institutions in Turkey, administered by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT, Türkiye Cumhuriyet Merkez Bankası).
- Regulation on Payment Services and Electronic Money Issuance and Payment Service Providers — the principal secondary regulation under Law №6493, setting out operational, governance, and compliance requirements.
- Communiqué on Information Systems of Payment and Electronic Money Institutions — the CBRT’s detailed technical framework governing information systems management, cybersecurity, and outsourcing.
- Law №5549 on Prevention of Laundering Proceeds of Crime — Turkey’s primary AML statute.
- Regulation on Measures Regarding Prevention of Laundering Proceeds of Crime and Financing of Terrorism
- Regulation on Programme of Compliance with Obligations Regarding Prevention of Laundering Proceeds of Crime and Financing of Terrorism — the two secondary instruments under Law №5549, which together define the AML compliance program requirements applicable to licensed institutions.
MASAK (Mali Suçları Araştırma Kurulu, Financial Crimes Investigation Board) is Turkey’s financial intelligence unit and AML/CFT supervisor. Licensed payment and electronic money institutions are “obligated entities” under MASAK’s jurisdiction.
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Upon obtaining an operating license from the CBRT, payment and electronic money institutions operate both under the fintech-specific framework described above and as obligated entities under MASAK’s AML/CFT regime. The Board of Directors bears direct and comprehensive liability under both.
Fintech Legislation (Law №6493 and Secondary Regulations)
Board Composition and Qualification Requirements
The Board of Directors must consist of at least three members, with the general manager serving as an ex-officio member. Board members must individually satisfy the character and fitness criteria set out in Article 8(1)(a)–(d) of Banking Law №5411 (Turkey’s banking statute) — these criteria include the absence of bankruptcy, no material prior involvement in failed or seized financial institutions, and no criminal convictions for specified offences including fraud, embezzlement, bribery, or money laundering. Internal control and risk management personnel must not have familial ties to their respective supervising Board member. Any appointments or changes must be notified to the CBRT within 20 business days.
General Duties of the Board
The Board is directly responsible for policies and practices covering: organizational structure; internal control and risk management; information systems management; fraud prevention mechanisms; customer complaint procedures; and agent management.
Information Systems and Outsourcing
The Board must approve information systems policies and review them at least annually. The Board is also responsible for monitoring the risk, performance, and security of outsourced services; ensuring an annual critical information systems risk assessment is conducted and submitted to the CBRT; and receiving annual test results of cyber incident response plans.
Internal Control and Risk Management
Internal control and risk management activities must operate under a designated non-executive Board member (not the general manager). Both units report to the Board twice yearly.
Criminal and Administrative Sanctions
Board members may incur personal criminal liability in the following circumstances, each carrying imprisonment of 1–3 years and a judicial fine unless otherwise noted:
- Obstruction of CBRT inspection
- Making false statements in submitted documents
- Breach of recordkeeping and information security obligations
- Disclosure of confidential information (applies even after leaving office)
- Off-the-books accounting or inaccurate record-keeping
- Embezzlement (6–12 years imprisonment, up to 20,000-day judicial fine in aggravated cases)
MASAK Legislation (Law №5549 and Secondary Regulations)
Main Responsibilities of the Board
The Board holds ultimate responsibility for the entire AML compliance program. This includes: appointing and formally notifying MASAK of the compliance officer (within 10 days of appointment); approving compliance policies and annual training programs; evaluating training, risk management, monitoring/control, and internal audit processes; and ensuring the compliance unit has adequate staffing and resources.
Internal Audit
The Board is obligated to ensure the correction of deficiencies identified through internal audits.
Sanctions
A graduated enforcement mechanism applies: written warning → first administrative fine → second fine (double the first) → suspension or license revocation. The responsible Board member may be personally fined an amount equal to one-quarter (1/4) of the administrative fine imposed on the institution. Breaches of the obligations under Articles 4, 7, and 8 of Law №5549 — relating to confidentiality of suspicious transaction reports, provision of information to MASAK, and document retention — carry 1–3 years imprisonment and up to a 5,000-day judicial fine.
Personal Liability for Public Receivables
Under Law №6183 on the Collection Procedure of Public Receivables, administrative fines are classified as public receivables. Duplicate Article 35 of that Law provides that where a public receivable cannot be collected from the institution’s assets, it may be collected directly from the personal assets of board members. This mechanism applies to fines imposed under both the fintech and MASAK frameworks.
LAW NO. 6493 AND ITS SECONDARY REGULATIONS
Qualifications, Notifications, and Restrictions
Board Composition and Qualifications (Article 23, Payment Services Regulation)
The Board must have at least three members; the general manager is an ex-officio member. Each Board member must individually satisfy the criteria in Article 8(1)(a)–(d) of Banking Law №5411. These criteria — originally designed for bank founders — apply by cross-reference to payment and electronic money institution governance. In brief: no bankruptcy, no involvement in failed financial institutions transferred to the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (SDIF, TMSF), and no conviction for financial crimes. The full text of Article 8 is reproduced in the annex to this article for reference.
Familial Relationships (Article 24, Payment Services Regulation)
Internal control and risk management personnel, and the Board member responsible for overseeing them, must not be the spouse of, or be related by blood or marriage up to the third degree to, the general manager or any other Board member.
Notifications Regarding Board Members and the General Manager (Article 25, Payment Services Regulation)
The institution must notify the CBRT of changes affecting Board members or the general manager — including resignation, removal, appointment, or election — within 20 business days of completing internal procedures, without waiting for formal registration or publication. Required supporting documents must accompany the notification. Institutions are advised to involve their legal teams before implementing any Board-level change to ensure CBRT processes are managed correctly.
Share Acquisitions and Transfers (Article 12/8, Payment Services Regulation; Article 25, Law №6493)
Share acquisitions that result in a party holding (directly or indirectly) 10%, 20%, 33%, or 50% or more of the capital require prior CBRT approval. The same applies to transfers that cause a party’s holding to fall below these thresholds. The Board is responsible for verifying, prior to general assembly meetings, that any shareholders whose participation would require prior approval have obtained it.
Prohibition on Related-Party Lending and Disguised Transactions (Article 32/8, Payment Services Regulation)
The institution may not extend credit to shareholders, senior management, or their close relatives, or to entities they control, nor enter into transactions with these parties at prices manifestly different from market rates. Amounts involved in such transactions are excluded from equity calculations.
General Duties of the Board (Article 23, Payment Services Regulation)
Under the Fintech Legislation framework, the Board is responsible for:
- Determining the organizational structure and human resources policy, including definition of personnel authorities and responsibilities.
- Establishing in writing the strategies, policies, and procedures for internal control and risk management, and ensuring their effective implementation.
- Formulating written risk management policies and strategies — both generally and for each specific risk category — determining acceptable risk levels and establishing implementation procedures.
- Defining information systems management policies and establishing control processes to ensure their effective operation.
- Establishing a customer complaints management system that enables evaluation of complaints, responses to affected parties, analytical processing for fraud detection, and regular reporting to the Board; ensuring necessary measures are taken on complaint subject matter.
- Establishing procedures for protection of customer funds, including related internal control and risk management procedures.
- Establishing procedures for identification, management, monitoring, and reporting of risks, including risks arising from agent activities.
- Establishing procedures and criteria to ensure that agents possess the necessary integrity, competence, reputation, and financial strength.
- Establishing risk-sensitive systems and controls for monitoring agent activities.
- Formulating comprehensive workflow plans covering all stages of the institution’s activities, including fund and information flows, the role of branches and agents, outsourcing service providers, stages of outsourcing, electronic money redemption (for EMIs), and bank accounts to be used.
- All other tasks for which the Board is responsible under the relevant legislation, including arrangements required under Article 31 of Law №6493.
Specific Duties and Obligations
Nature and Management of Outsourcing (Article 21/2, Payment Services Regulation)
Outsourcing arrangements may not be structured in a way that effectively delegates or transfers the powers and authorities of the institution’s “senior management” — a defined term covering Board members, the general manager, deputy general managers, and heads of internal control, risk management, and equivalent functions.
Management of Outsourced Information Systems (Article 16, Communiqué on Information Systems)
Senior management must establish adequate oversight of outsourced information systems. At minimum, this requires monitoring the availability, performance, quality, and security of outsourced services; the security controls and financial condition of the outsourcing provider; and contractual compliance — with annual reporting of these findings to the Board.
Internal Control Activities (Article 26/5, Payment Services Regulation)
Internal control activities must be conducted under the supervision of the Board or a designated non-executive Board member (not the general manager). Internal control personnel must report to the Board twice yearly, at end of June and December.
Risk Management Activities (Article 27/2, Payment Services Regulation)
Risk management activities must be conducted under the supervision of the Board or a designated non-executive Board member (not the general manager), carried out by non-executive personnel with relevant knowledge and experience. Risk management personnel must report to the Board twice yearly, at end of June and December.
Information Systems Management (Article 4, Communiqué on Information Systems)
Written policies on information systems management must be approved by the Board and reviewed at least annually. The organizational structure related to information systems, including job descriptions, must also be approved by the Board and reviewed annually. The Board bears explicit statutory responsibility for ensuring information systems management complies with the Communiqué.
Risk Management for Information Systems (Article 5, Communiqué on Information Systems)
Written risk management policies, procedures, and process documents must be approved by the Board. A comprehensive risk assessment of information systems must be conducted at least annually (and before significant changes), with results submitted to both the Board and the CBRT by the end of January each year covering the prior year.
Operation of Information Systems (Article 6, Communiqué on Information Systems)
Objectives for the reliability, resilience, and continuity of information systems must be defined and documented. Compliance with these objectives must be measured at least annually, with results evaluated by the Board; corrective actions must be determined in cases of non-compliance.
Incident Management and Cyber Incidents (Article 7, Communiqué on Information Systems)
Cyber incident response plans must be tested at least annually. Test results must be reported to the Board.
Information Security Management (Article 8, Communiqué on Information Systems)
An information asset classification manual must be approved by the Board. The information security management system must be monitored for legislative and framework compliance, with at least annual reporting to the Board.
Management Declaration (Article 29, Communiqué on Information Systems)
For each CBRT audit period, the institution must prepare a management declaration — approved by both the Board and the general manager — providing assurance regarding the internal controls established under the Communiqué.
Administrative and Criminal Sanctions
Obstruction of Audit and Supervision; Failure to Provide Information (Article 29, Law №6493)
Obstruction of CBRT audit or supervision duties: 1–3 years imprisonment. Failure to provide requested information or documents: 3 months–1 year imprisonment and up to a 1,500-day judicial fine. These sanctions apply to the individual Board member who commits the act, not to the Board as a collective body. Prosecution requires a written application by the CBRT to the Chief Public Prosecutor’s office.
False Statements (Article 30, Law №6493)
False statements in documents submitted to authorities, inspectors, or courts: 1–3 years imprisonment and up to a 2,000-day judicial fine, applied to the person or persons signing the documents. Again, individual rather than collective Board liability.
Breach of Recordkeeping and Information Security Obligations (Article 31, Law №6493)
Failure to comply with the document retention obligation in Article 23(1) of the Law (10-year retention within Turkey): 1–3 years imprisonment and a 500–1,500-day judicial fine. Additional sanctions of 1–3 years imprisonment and up to a 1,000-day judicial fine apply to institution officials and transaction executors who fail to protect personalized security credentials or ensure secure delivery of payment instruments. Negligent commission of these offences: up to a 1,000-day judicial fine. Prosecution generally requires a CBRT application to the Chief Public Prosecutor, unless the affected party applies directly.
Disclosure of Confidential Information (Article 32, Law №6493)
Disclosure of trade secrets or customer secrets learned in the course of duties — to any person not explicitly authorized by law — by shareholders, Board members, employees, or other institution officials: 1–3 years imprisonment and up to a 1,000-day judicial fine. This sanction applies even after the individual has left their position.
Off-the-Books Transactions and Inaccurate Accounting (Article 35, Law №6493)
Recording transactions off-the-books or in a manner that does not reflect their true nature: 1–3 years imprisonment and up to a 2,000-day judicial fine, applied to the person or persons signing the relevant documents. Individual, not collective, Board liability.
Embezzlement (Article 36, Law №6493)
Embezzlement for personal or third-party benefit by shareholders, Board members, employees, or institution officials: 6–12 years imprisonment and up to a 5,000-day judicial fine, plus an obligation to indemnify the institution for resulting damages.
Aggravated circumstances (fraudulent concealment): not less than 12 years imprisonment and up to a 20,000-day judicial fine, with the fine floor set at three times the damage caused.
Mitigating factors: voluntary return of embezzled assets or full compensation of damage prior to investigation reduces the sentence by two-thirds; prior to prosecution, by half; prior to final verdict, by one-third. Low-value embezzlement may also attract a sentence reduction of one-third to one-half.
LAW NO. 5549 AND ITS SECONDARY REGULATIONS (MASAK LEGISLATION)
Licensed payment and electronic money institutions are “obligated entities” under Turkey’s AML/CFT framework, which means they are subject to the full compliance program requirements administered by MASAK.
Duties and Responsibilities of the Board
Ultimate Responsibility and Delegation of Authority (Article 6, Regulation on Compliance Programme)
The Board holds ultimate responsibility for the adequate, effective, and proper execution of the entire AML compliance program. For institutions that are part of a financial group, the parent entity’s Board bears ultimate responsibility for group-level compliance program oversight.
The Board’s specific responsibilities include: appointing the compliance officer and deputy compliance officer; defining in writing their authorities and responsibilities; approving institutional AML policies, annual training programs, and any amendments; evaluating the results of risk management, monitoring/control, and internal audit activities; taking measures to rectify identified errors and deficiencies promptly; and ensuring all compliance program activities are carried out effectively and in a coordinated manner.
The Board may delegate part or all of its authority under this article (explicitly and in writing) to one or more Board members residing in Turkey. Such delegation does not, however, discharge the Board’s ultimate liability.
Establishment of Policies and Procedures (Article 9, Regulation on Compliance Programme)
Following license issuance, the institution must establish its institutional AML policy within 30 days of the compliance officer’s appointment. The policy must be approved by the Board within the same timeframe.
Appointment of Compliance Officer and Deputy (Article 16, Regulation on Compliance Programme)
The compliance officer must be drawn exclusively from internal personnel and must report directly to the Board (or to the Board member(s) to whom authority has been delegated). The compliance officer may hold other responsibilities within the institution, provided those responsibilities are unrelated to sales and marketing and do not impair execution of the compliance program. The legally required commitment form for the compliance officer and deputy must be signed by the Board (or its delegated member(s)) and submitted to MASAK within 10 days of appointment.
Compliance Unit (Article 18, Regulation on Compliance Programme)
The Board must establish a compliance unit reporting directly to the compliance officer, appropriately resourced for the institution’s business size, transaction volume, branch network, and risk exposure.
Internal Audit (Article 18, Regulation on Compliance Programme)
Deficiencies, errors, and misconduct identified through internal audits — together with recommendations for prevention — must be reported directly to the Board.
Administrative and Criminal Sanctions
Where a breach is detected in connection with training, internal audit, control, risk management systems, compliance officer appointment, or other measures required under Article 5 of Law №5549, a written warning is first issued, granting at least 30 days for rectification.
If deficiencies are not resolved within that period, the following escalation applies:
- First Stage: Administrative fine imposed; new written warning issued granting at least 60 days.
- Second Stage: If deficiencies remain unrectified after 60 days, a second administrative fine equal to twice the first is imposed.
- Third Stage: If deficiencies are still not resolved within 30 days of the second fine notification, the matter is referred to the relevant authority to initiate suspension, restriction of activities, or revocation of the operating license.
Subject to the above warning and timing requirements, the responsible Board member — or, in their absence, the senior executive responsible — is personally fined an amount equal to one-quarter (1/4) of the administrative fine imposed on the institution.
Violations of the following specific provisions carry 1–3 years imprisonment and up to a 5,000-day judicial fine:
- Article 4(2) of Law №5549 — disclosing to third parties that a suspicious transaction report has been filed (confidentiality obligation)
- Article 7 — failure to provide MASAK or its auditors with requested information and documents
- Article 8 — failure to retain and produce documents as required (8-year retention obligation)
These criminal sanctions arise primarily from institutional operational failures rather than direct Board-level acts; however, Board members who are personally responsible for the relevant breach may face individual prosecution.
LIABILITY ARISING FROM PUBLIC RECEIVABLES LEGISLATION
Under certain circumstances, Board members bear personal liability — with their private assets — for administrative fines imposed on the institution under both the Fintech and MASAK frameworks.
The mechanism operates as follows: under Article 3 of Law №6183 on the Collection Procedure of Public Receivables, administrative fines qualify as public receivables.
Duplicate Article 35 of the same Law provides that where a public receivable cannot be collected in full or in part from the institution’s assets — or where it becomes apparent that collection from the institution is not possible — the outstanding amount shall be recovered directly from the personal assets of the institution’s Board members.
The fact that the institution has entered liquidation or has been dissolved does not remove the Board members’ liability for obligations arising prior to the liquidation date. Board members who pay under this provision retain a right of recourse against the institution.
For international investors and appointees, this is a non-trivial risk: Turkish tax and public receivables enforcement is robust, and the personal asset exposure of Board members is not limited to their shareholding in the institution.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]