The Liability Of Board Members In Payment And Electronic Money Institutions In Türkiye: A Guide For Market Entrants And Investors

LAW NO. 6493 AND ITS SECONDARY REGULATIONS

Qualifications, Notifications, and Restrictions

Board Composition and Qualifications (Article 23, Payment Services Regulation)

The Board must have at least three members; the general manager is an ex-officio member. Each Board member must individually satisfy the criteria in Article 8(1)(a)–(d) of Banking Law №5411. These criteria — originally designed for bank founders — apply by cross-reference to payment and electronic money institution governance. In brief: no bankruptcy, no involvement in failed financial institutions transferred to the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (SDIF, TMSF), and no conviction for financial crimes. The full text of Article 8 is reproduced in the annex to this article for reference.

Familial Relationships (Article 24, Payment Services Regulation)

Internal control and risk management personnel, and the Board member responsible for overseeing them, must not be the spouse of, or be related by blood or marriage up to the third degree to, the general manager or any other Board member.

Notifications Regarding Board Members and the General Manager (Article 25, Payment Services Regulation)

The institution must notify the CBRT of changes affecting Board members or the general manager — including resignation, removal, appointment, or election — within 20 business days of completing internal procedures, without waiting for formal registration or publication. Required supporting documents must accompany the notification. Institutions are advised to involve their legal teams before implementing any Board-level change to ensure CBRT processes are managed correctly.

Share Acquisitions and Transfers (Article 12/8, Payment Services Regulation; Article 25, Law №6493)

Share acquisitions that result in a party holding (directly or indirectly) 10%, 20%, 33%, or 50% or more of the capital require prior CBRT approval. The same applies to transfers that cause a party’s holding to fall below these thresholds. The Board is responsible for verifying, prior to general assembly meetings, that any shareholders whose participation would require prior approval have obtained it.

Prohibition on Related-Party Lending and Disguised Transactions (Article 32/8, Payment Services Regulation)

The institution may not extend credit to shareholders, senior management, or their close relatives, or to entities they control, nor enter into transactions with these parties at prices manifestly different from market rates. Amounts involved in such transactions are excluded from equity calculations.

General Duties of the Board (Article 23, Payment Services Regulation)

Under the Fintech Legislation framework, the Board is responsible for:

Determining the organizational structure and human resources policy, including definition of personnel authorities and responsibilities.

Establishing in writing the strategies, policies, and procedures for internal control and risk management, and ensuring their effective implementation.

Formulating written risk management policies and strategies — both generally and for each specific risk category — determining acceptable risk levels and establishing implementation procedures.

Defining information systems management policies and establishing control processes to ensure their effective operation.

Establishing a customer complaints management system that enables evaluation of complaints, responses to affected parties, analytical processing for fraud detection, and regular reporting to the Board; ensuring necessary measures are taken on complaint subject matter.

Establishing procedures for protection of customer funds, including related internal control and risk management procedures.

Establishing procedures for identification, management, monitoring, and reporting of risks, including risks arising from agent activities.

Establishing procedures and criteria to ensure that agents possess the necessary integrity, competence, reputation, and financial strength.

Establishing risk-sensitive systems and controls for monitoring agent activities.

Formulating comprehensive workflow plans covering all stages of the institution’s activities, including fund and information flows, the role of branches and agents, outsourcing service providers, stages of outsourcing, electronic money redemption (for EMIs), and bank accounts to be used.

All other tasks for which the Board is responsible under the relevant legislation, including arrangements required under Article 31 of Law №6493.

Specific Duties and Obligations

Nature and Management of Outsourcing (Article 21/2, Payment Services Regulation)

Outsourcing arrangements may not be structured in a way that effectively delegates or transfers the powers and authorities of the institution’s “senior management” — a defined term covering Board members, the general manager, deputy general managers, and heads of internal control, risk management, and equivalent functions.

Management of Outsourced Information Systems (Article 16, Communiqué on Information Systems)

Senior management must establish adequate oversight of outsourced information systems. At minimum, this requires monitoring the availability, performance, quality, and security of outsourced services; the security controls and financial condition of the outsourcing provider; and contractual compliance — with annual reporting of these findings to the Board.

Internal Control Activities (Article 26/5, Payment Services Regulation)

Internal control activities must be conducted under the supervision of the Board or a designated non-executive Board member (not the general manager). Internal control personnel must report to the Board twice yearly, at end of June and December.

Risk Management Activities (Article 27/2, Payment Services Regulation)

Risk management activities must be conducted under the supervision of the Board or a designated non-executive Board member (not the general manager), carried out by non-executive personnel with relevant knowledge and experience. Risk management personnel must report to the Board twice yearly, at end of June and December.

Information Systems Management (Article 4, Communiqué on Information Systems)

Written policies on information systems management must be approved by the Board and reviewed at least annually. The organizational structure related to information systems, including job descriptions, must also be approved by the Board and reviewed annually. The Board bears explicit statutory responsibility for ensuring information systems management complies with the Communiqué.

Risk Management for Information Systems (Article 5, Communiqué on Information Systems)

Written risk management policies, procedures, and process documents must be approved by the Board. A comprehensive risk assessment of information systems must be conducted at least annually (and before significant changes), with results submitted to both the Board and the CBRT by the end of January each year covering the prior year.

Operation of Information Systems (Article 6, Communiqué on Information Systems)

Objectives for the reliability, resilience, and continuity of information systems must be defined and documented. Compliance with these objectives must be measured at least annually, with results evaluated by the Board; corrective actions must be determined in cases of non-compliance.

Incident Management and Cyber Incidents (Article 7, Communiqué on Information Systems)

Cyber incident response plans must be tested at least annually. Test results must be reported to the Board.

Information Security Management (Article 8, Communiqué on Information Systems)

An information asset classification manual must be approved by the Board. The information security management system must be monitored for legislative and framework compliance, with at least annual reporting to the Board.

Management Declaration (Article 29, Communiqué on Information Systems)

For each CBRT audit period, the institution must prepare a management declaration — approved by both the Board and the general manager — providing assurance regarding the internal controls established under the Communiqué.

Administrative and Criminal Sanctions

Obstruction of Audit and Supervision; Failure to Provide Information (Article 29, Law №6493)

Obstruction of CBRT audit or supervision duties: 1–3 years imprisonment. Failure to provide requested information or documents: 3 months–1 year imprisonment and up to a 1,500-day judicial fine. These sanctions apply to the individual Board member who commits the act, not to the Board as a collective body. Prosecution requires a written application by the CBRT to the Chief Public Prosecutor’s office.

False Statements (Article 30, Law №6493)

False statements in documents submitted to authorities, inspectors, or courts: 1–3 years imprisonment and up to a 2,000-day judicial fine, applied to the person or persons signing the documents. Again, individual rather than collective Board liability.

Breach of Recordkeeping and Information Security Obligations (Article 31, Law №6493)

Failure to comply with the document retention obligation in Article 23(1) of the Law (10-year retention within Turkey): 1–3 years imprisonment and a 500–1,500-day judicial fine. Additional sanctions of 1–3 years imprisonment and up to a 1,000-day judicial fine apply to institution officials and transaction executors who fail to protect personalized security credentials or ensure secure delivery of payment instruments. Negligent commission of these offences: up to a 1,000-day judicial fine. Prosecution generally requires a CBRT application to the Chief Public Prosecutor, unless the affected party applies directly.

Disclosure of Confidential Information (Article 32, Law №6493)

Disclosure of trade secrets or customer secrets learned in the course of duties — to any person not explicitly authorized by law — by shareholders, Board members, employees, or other institution officials: 1–3 years imprisonment and up to a 1,000-day judicial fine. This sanction applies even after the individual has left their position.

Off-the-Books Transactions and Inaccurate Accounting (Article 35, Law №6493)

Recording transactions off-the-books or in a manner that does not reflect their true nature: 1–3 years imprisonment and up to a 2,000-day judicial fine, applied to the person or persons signing the relevant documents. Individual, not collective, Board liability.

Embezzlement (Article 36, Law №6493)

Embezzlement for personal or third-party benefit by shareholders, Board members, employees, or institution officials: 6–12 years imprisonment and up to a 5,000-day judicial fine, plus an obligation to indemnify the institution for resulting damages.

Aggravated circumstances (fraudulent concealment): not less than 12 years imprisonment and up to a 20,000-day judicial fine, with the fine floor set at three times the damage caused. Mitigating factors: voluntary return of embezzled assets or full compensation of damage prior to investigation reduces the sentence by two-thirds; prior to prosecution, by half; prior to final verdict, by one-third. Low-value embezzlement may also attract a sentence reduction of one-third to one-half.

LAW NO. 5549 AND ITS SECONDARY REGULATIONS (MASAK LEGISLATION) Licensed payment and electronic money institutions are “obligated entities” under Turkey’s AML/CFT framework, which means they are subject to the full compliance program requirements administered by MASAK. Duties and Responsibilities of the Board Ultimate Responsibility and Delegation of Authority (Article 6, Regulation on Compliance Programme) The Board holds ultimate responsibility for the adequate, effective, and proper execution of the entire AML compliance program. For institutions that are part of a financial group, the parent entity’s Board bears ultimate responsibility for group-level compliance program oversight. The Board’s specific responsibilities include: appointing the compliance officer and deputy compliance officer; defining in writing their authorities and responsibilities; approving institutional AML policies, annual training programs, and any amendments; evaluating the results of risk management, monitoring/control, and internal audit activities; taking measures to rectify identified errors and deficiencies promptly; and ensuring all compliance program activities are carried out effectively and in a coordinated manner. The Board may delegate part or all of its authority under this article (explicitly and in writing) to one or more Board members residing in Turkey. Such delegation does not, however, discharge the Board’s ultimate liability. Establishment of Policies and Procedures (Article 9, Regulation on Compliance Programme) Following license issuance, the institution must establish its institutional AML policy within 30 days of the compliance officer’s appointment. The policy must be approved by the Board within the same timeframe. Appointment of Compliance Officer and Deputy (Article 16, Regulation on Compliance Programme) The compliance officer must be drawn exclusively from internal personnel and must report directly to the Board (or to the Board member(s) to whom authority has been delegated). The compliance officer may hold other responsibilities within the institution, provided those responsibilities are unrelated to sales and marketing and do not impair execution of the compliance program. The legally required commitment form for the compliance officer and deputy must be signed by the Board (or its delegated member(s)) and submitted to MASAK within 10 days of appointment. Compliance Unit (Article 18, Regulation on Compliance Programme) The Board must establish a compliance unit reporting directly to the compliance officer, appropriately resourced for the institution’s business size, transaction volume, branch network, and risk exposure. Internal Audit (Article 18, Regulation on Compliance Programme) Deficiencies, errors, and misconduct identified through internal audits — together with recommendations for prevention — must be reported directly to the Board. Administrative and Criminal Sanctions Where a breach is detected in connection with training, internal audit, control, risk management systems, compliance officer appointment, or other measures required under Article 5 of Law №5549, a written warning is first issued, granting at least 30 days for rectification. If deficiencies are not resolved within that period, the following escalation applies: First Stage: Administrative fine imposed; new written warning issued granting at least 60 days.

Administrative fine imposed; new written warning issued granting at least 60 days. Second Stage: If deficiencies remain unrectified after 60 days, a second administrative fine equal to twice the first is imposed.

If deficiencies remain unrectified after 60 days, a second administrative fine equal to twice the first is imposed. Third Stage: If deficiencies are still not resolved within 30 days of the second fine notification, the matter is referred to the relevant authority to initiate suspension, restriction of activities, or revocation of the operating license. Subject to the above warning and timing requirements, the responsible Board member — or, in their absence, the senior executive responsible — is personally fined an amount equal to one-quarter (1/4) of the administrative fine imposed on the institution. Violations of the following specific provisions carry 1–3 years imprisonment and up to a 5,000-day judicial fine: Article 4(2) of Law №5549 — disclosing to third parties that a suspicious transaction report has been filed (confidentiality obligation)

Article 7 — failure to provide MASAK or its auditors with requested information and documents

Article 8 — failure to retain and produce documents as required (8-year retention obligation) These criminal sanctions arise primarily from institutional operational failures rather than direct Board-level acts; however, Board members who are personally responsible for the relevant breach may face individual prosecution.