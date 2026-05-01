Fi̇rmalarin Yurt Dişi Kaynakli Dövi̇zleri̇ni̇n Türk Li̇rasina Dönüşümünde Destek Uygulama Süresi̇ Uzatilmiştir

“Nazali is a law firm founded by Ersin Nazali, providing a wide range of legal services (consultancy and litigation in all areas of law) to its national and international clients, through its trustworthy and experienced legal team. There are thirteen partners, forty lawyers, four sworn financial advisors and ten certified public accountants working for Nazali. Our philosophy is quality in delivery, timely response and business minded approach.“
The Turkish government has extended its foreign exchange conversion support program, which provides a 3% incentive for companies converting foreign-sourced foreign currency into Turkish Lira. This extension, published in the Official Gazette, aims to continue encouraging businesses to convert their overseas revenues into the national currency through the end of July 2026.
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1 Mayıs 2026 tarihli ve 33240 sayılı Resmî Gazete’de yayımlanan Firmaların Yurt Dışı Kaynaklı Dövizlerinin Türk Lirasına Dönüşümünün Desteklenmesi Hakkında Tebliğ (Sayı: 2023/5)’de Değişiklik Yapılmasına Dair Tebliğ (Sayı: 2026/8) ile firmaların yurt dışı kaynaklı dövizlerinin Türk lirasına dönüşümünde uygulanan döviz dönüşüm desteğine ilişkin süre uzatılmıştır.
Buna göre, %3 oranında uygulanan döviz dönüşüm desteği 31.7.2026 tarihine kadar (bu tarih dahil) uzatılmıştır.