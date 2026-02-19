A General Letter Regarding The KVHS Data Reporting System Has Been Published By The Capital Markets Association Of Türki̇ye

With the letter dated 06.02.2026 addressed to the Turkish Capital Markets Association (TCMA), the CMB notified the duties and responsibilities of CASPs within the scope of the "Action Plan on Combating Illegal Betting, Games of Chance and Gambling in Virtual Environments (2025–2026)", prepared in line with Presidential Circular No. 2025/18 dated 31 October 2025.

Within the scope of the Action Plan, customers must be informed that their accounts may not be used by third parties and that account access credentials must not be shared with anyone. In addition, customer accounts that are determined or assessed to be used for illegal betting and/or gambling, nominee (rented) account activities, or facilitating the transfer of proceeds of crime must be closed. Information regarding such closed accounts must be reported to the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), and the number of closed accounts must be reported to the TCMA on a monthly basis.

The data submitted to the TCMA will be consolidated into monthly statistical reports and forwarded to the CMB. Accordingly, CASPs listed in the CMB's "List of Operating Institutions" are required to submit, through the CASP Data Collection System (KVHS-VTS), the number of customer accounts closed for the above-mentioned reasons within the first three business days of each month, no later than 18:00 on the third business day, covering the previous month. Even if no accounts were closed during the relevant month, a "0" (zero) entry must be made in the system. The term "closed account" refers exclusively to accounts closed for the reasons specified above.

For system access, each institution must designate two authorized personnel, one primary and one alternate. The details of the authorized persons must be submitted using the "CASP Data Reporting System Authorized Person Form" no later than 13.02.2026 at 18:00 via email to kvhsvts@tspb.org.tr. Any changes regarding the authorized persons must be notified without delay.

Additionally, a dedicated corporate email address in the format "tspb@companydomain.com" must be created and notified to the TCMA through the relevant form. Further information regarding system access and usage will be shared following the submission of the authorized person details.

Within the scope of the initial reporting, data for January 2026 and February 2026 must be entered into the system no later than 4 March 2026 at 18:00. Monthly reporting will continue thereafter in accordance with the same procedure.

