Sermaye Piyasası Mevzuatı Kapsamında Yeniden Değerlemeye Tabi Tutarlar 2026 Yılı İçin Tespit Edilmiştir

6362 sayılı Sermaye Piyasası Kanunu'nda ve
bu Kanun'a dayanılarak çıkarılan
yönetmelik, tebliğ yahut diğer alt düzenlemeler
ile 2499 sayılı mülga Sermaye Piyasası
Kanunu'na dayanılarak
çıkarılmış ve halen
yürürlükte olan düzenlemelerde yer alan yeniden
değerlemeye tabi 2026 yılı için tespit edilen
tutarlar, Sermaye Piyasası Kurulu'nun 31 Aralık
2025 tarihli Bülteni'nde
(“Bülten”)
yayımlanmıştır.
2026 yılı için tespit edilen yeniden
değerlemeye tabi tutarlara ilişkin
Bülten'e buradan ulaşabilirsiniz.
