7 January 2026

Sermaye Piyasası Mevzuatı Kapsamında Yeniden Değerlemeye Tabi Tutarlar 2026 Yılı İçin Tespit Edilmiştir

6362 sayılı Sermaye Piyasası Kanunu'nda ve bu Kanun'a dayanılarak çıkarılan yönetmelik, tebliğ yahut diğer alt düzenlemeler ile 2499 sayılı mülga Sermaye Piyasası Kanunu'na dayanılarak çıkarılmış ve halen yürürlükte olan düzenlemelerde yer alan yeniden değerlemeye tabi 2026 yılı için tespit edilen tutarlar, Sermaye Piyasası Kurulu'nun 31 Aralık 2025 tarihli Bülteni'nde (“Bülten”) yayımlanmıştır.

2026 yılı için tespit edilen yeniden değerlemeye tabi tutarlara ilişkin Bülten'e buradan ulaşabilirsiniz.

