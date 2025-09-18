Reeskont Ve Avans İşlemlerinde Uygulanacak Faiz Oranları Belirlenmiştir

“Nazali is a law firm founded by Ersin Nazali, providing a wide range of legal services (consultancy and litigation in all areas of law) to its national and international clients, through its trustworthy and experienced legal team. There are thirteen partners, forty lawyers, four sworn financial advisors and ten certified public accountants working for Nazali. Our philosophy is quality in delivery, timely response and business minded approach.“
Türkiye Cumhuriyet Merkez Bankası'nca 17
Eylül 2025 tarihli ve 33020 sayılı Resmî
Gazete'de yayımlanan Tebliğ ile, vadesine en
çok 3 ay kalan senetler
karşılığında yapılacak reeskont
işlemlerinde uygulanacak iskonto faiz oranı
yıllık yüzde 41,25, avans işlemlerinde
uygulanacak faiz oranı ise yıllık yüzde 42,25
olarak tespit edilmiştir.