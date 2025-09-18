ARTICLE
18 September 2025

Reeskont Ve Avans İşlemlerinde Uygulanacak Faiz Oranları Belirlenmiştir

N
Nazali

Contributor

Türkiye Cumhuriyet Merkez Bankası'nca 17 Eylül 2025 tarihli ve 33020 sayılı Resmî Gazete'de yayımlanan Tebliğ ile...
Turkey Finance and Banking
Nazali Attorneys
Türkiye Cumhuriyet Merkez Bankası'nca 17 Eylül 2025 tarihli ve 33020 sayılı Resmî Gazete'de yayımlanan Tebliğ ile, vadesine en çok 3 ay kalan senetler karşılığında yapılacak reeskont işlemlerinde uygulanacak iskonto faiz oranı yıllık yüzde 41,25, avans işlemlerinde uygulanacak faiz oranı ise yıllık yüzde 42,25 olarak tespit edilmiştir.

İlgili tebliğ'e buradan ulaşabilirsiniz.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

