Amendment To The Communiqué On Licensing And Registration Of Those Operating In The Capital Markets

With the Communiqué Amending the Communiqué on the Principles Regarding Licensing and Registration of Those Operating in the Capital Markets (VII-128.7) (VII-128.7.ğ) (“Communiqué”), published by the Capital Markets Board of Turkey (“CMB”) in the Official Gazette No. 33000 dated 28 August 2025, additional regulations have been introduced concerning the licensing processes of people, employed as assistant personnel in investment firms. This amendment introduces a transitional period, valid until 31 January 2026, particularly for assistant personnel who have not yet obtained the required license.

According to the previous regulation, people who were permitted to work as assistants until 31 January 2025 may, under the new regulation, continue their duties until 31 January 2026. Two main conditions have been introduced for this purpose:

Participation, at least three times, in the trainings to be determined by the Capital Markets Licensing, Registry and Training Agency (“CML”) within the period of 31 January 2025 – 31 January 2026,

Taking the relevant licensing examination at least three times within the same period.

For those who successfully obtain the required license during this period, the additional training and examination requirement shall cease to apply.

In addition, people who complete their three-year assistant personnel service period after 31 January 2025, but have not yet obtained the required license, may also continue to serve as assistant personnel until 31 January 2026 at the latest.

The Communiqué entered into force on 28 August 2025, which is the date of its publication in the Official Gazette, and its provisions shall be executed by the CMB.

