The Legal Obligation Of Banks To Pay For Dishonored Checks In Turkey In 2025

Amendment to the Communiqué on the Printing Format of Checkbooks and Determination of the Amount Banks Are Obliged to Pay to Bearers (No: 2010/2) was published in the official gazette dated 24.01.2025. The amount to be paid for each check leaf presented within the required time was increased to 12,650 TRY under the amendment published in the Official Gazette on January 24, 2025. This represents an increase of slightly over 36%. Accordingly, in cases where valid and timely presented checks are dishonored, banks will pay the bearer 12,650 TRY per check leaf. However, the bank's payment does not prevent the person issuing the check from facing penalties for dishonored checks or legal enforcement proceedings. In such cases, consulting an attorney is strongly recommended.

The new regulation is as follows:

What Does the Bank Do in the Case of a Dishonored Check?

The drawee bank is obliged to pay the bearer (other than the issuer) who presents the check within the required time the following amounts:a) In cases where there are no funds to cover the check,1) If the check amount is 12,650 TRY or higher:12,650 TRY2) If the check amount is less than 12,650 TRY: the check amount.b) In cases where funds partially cover the check,1) If the check amount is 12,650 TRY or less: an amount that completes the partial coverage up to 12,650 TRY, without exceeding the check amount.2) If the check amount is more than 12,650 TRY: an additional 12,650 TRY, provided that the total payment does not exceed the check amount.

Effective Date

The amendment will come into effect on 31.01.2025. Therefore, the previous communiqué remains in effect until this date, and banks will continue to pay 9,275 TRY.

According to the amended temporary Article 2, the payment amount for checks issued under communiqués published before this communiqué but subsequently presented will be 11,120 TRY per check leaf. It may be in your interest to present checks suspected of being dishonored to the bank after 31.01.2024.

The new regulation for such checks is as follows:

For checks printed under communiqués issued prior to this communiqué, the drawee bank is obliged to pay up to 11,120 TRY per check leaf in cases where there are no funds to cover the check. If there is partial coverage, the bank is obligated to complete the amount up to 11,120 TRY per check leaf.

