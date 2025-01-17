The Central Bank Of The Republic Of Türkiye Has Updated The Interest Rates To Be Applied In Rediscount And Advance Transactions

The Communiqué on the determination of the interest rates to be applied in rediscount and advance transactions ("Communiqué") issued by the Central Bank...

The Communiqué on the determination of the interest rates to be applied in rediscount and advance transactions (“Communiqué”) issued by the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (“CBRT”) has been published in the Official Gazette dated 28 December 2024, numbered 32766, and entered into force as of its publication date.

Pursuant to the Communiqué, the discount interest rate to be applied in rediscount transactions against bills with a maturity of up to 3 months was reduced from 50.75% to 48.25% per annum, while the interest rate to be applied in advance transactions was reduced from 51.75% to 49.25% per annum.

The full text of the Communiqué can be reached via this link. (Only available in Turkish)

