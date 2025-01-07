Reeskont Ve Avans İşlemlerinde Uygulanacak Faiz Oranlari Belirlenmiştir

“Nazali is a law firm founded by Ersin Nazali, providing a wide range of legal services (consultancy and litigation in all areas of law) to its national and international clients, through its trustworthy and experienced legal team. There are thirteen partners, forty lawyers, four sworn financial advisors and ten certified public accountants working for Nazali. Our philosophy is quality in delivery, timely response and business minded approach.“
Türkiye Cumhuriyet Merkez Bankası'nca 28
Aralık 2024 tarihli ve 32766 sayılı Resmî
Gazete'de yayımlanan Tebliğ ile, vadesine en
çok 3 ay kalan senetler
karşılığında yapılacak reeskont
işlemlerinde uygulanacak iskonto faiz oranı
yıllık yüzde 48,25, avans işlemlerinde
uygulanacak faiz oranı ise yıllık yüzde 49,25
olarak tespit edilmiştir.
