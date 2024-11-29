Yeniden Değerleme Orani 2024 Yili Için % 43,93 Olarak Belirlenmiştir

“Nazali is a law firm founded by Ersin Nazali, providing a wide range of legal services (consultancy and litigation in all areas of law) to its national and international clients, through its trustworthy and experienced legal team. There are thirteen partners, forty lawyers, four sworn financial advisors and ten certified public accountants working for Nazali. Our philosophy is quality in delivery, timely response and business minded approach.“
27 Kasım 2024 tarihli ve 32735 sayılı Resmî Gazete'de Hazine ve Maliye Bakanlığı (Gelir İdaresi Başkanlığı)'nca yayımlanan 574 Sıra No.lu VUK Genel Tebliği ile yeniden değerleme oranı 2024 yılı için...
