ARTICLE
29 November 2024

Yeniden Değerleme Orani 2024 Yili Için % 43,93 Olarak Belirlenmiştir

N
Nazali

Contributor

Nazali logo
“Nazali is a law firm founded by Ersin Nazali, providing a wide range of legal services (consultancy and litigation in all areas of law) to its national and international clients, through its trustworthy and experienced legal team. There are thirteen partners, forty lawyers, four sworn financial advisors and ten certified public accountants working for Nazali. Our philosophy is quality in delivery, timely response and business minded approach.“
Explore Firm Details
27 Kasım 2024 tarihli ve 32735 sayılı Resmî Gazete'de Hazine ve Maliye Bakanlığı (Gelir İdaresi Başkanlığı)'nca yayımlanan 574 Sıra No.lu VUK Genel Tebliği ile yeniden değerleme oranı 2024 yılı için...
Turkey Finance and Banking
Person photo placeholder
Authors

27 Kasım 2024 tarihli ve 32735 sayılı Resmî Gazete'de Hazine ve Maliye Bakanlığı (Gelir İdaresi Başkanlığı)'nca yayımlanan 574 Sıra No.lu VUK Genel Tebliği ile yeniden değerleme oranı 2024 yılı için % 43,93 (kırk üç virgül doksan üç) olarak tespit edilmiştir.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Finance Law and Banking Law
Authors
Person photo placeholder
Nazali Attorneys
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More