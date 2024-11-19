Istanbul Financial Center: A Gateway to Global Finance

Istanbul, Turkey's economic and cultural hub, is taking a bold step toward becoming a global financial powerhouse through the establishment of the Istanbul Financial Center (IFC). Strategically located in the heart of Eurasia, the IFC aims to position Istanbul as a pivotal player in international finance, providing a modern ecosystem that caters to banks, financial institutions, and global investors.

This comprehensive guide explores the objectives, features, and potential impact of the Istanbul Financial Center, making it a must-read for businesses, investors, and professionals interested in leveraging the opportunities presented by this ambitious project.

Introduction to Istanbul Financial Center

The Istanbul Financial Center (IFC) is a state-of-the-art financial district located in Ataşehir, on the Asian side of Istanbul. Officially inaugurated in 2023, it is designed to serve as a hub for both domestic and international financial activities. The center spans 3.2 million square meters and integrates business, technology, and culture to create a seamless financial ecosystem.

The IFC hosts Turkey's leading financial institutions, such as the Central Bank of Turkey, Borsa Istanbul, and other regulatory bodies, alongside private banks and global financial firms.

Strategic Importance of IFC

Istanbul's unique geographical location, bridging Europe and Asia, provides the IFC with unparalleled access to global markets. The center aims to:

Establish Istanbul as a regional financial hub for Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia.

for Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia. Attract foreign direct investment (FDI) by offering a business-friendly environment and modern infrastructure.

by offering a business-friendly environment and modern infrastructure. Support the development of Turkey's financial services sector , including banking, insurance, and fintech.

, including banking, insurance, and fintech. Enhance Turkey's competitiveness on the global financial stage.

Key Features of the Istanbul Financial Center

The Istanbul Financial Center is equipped with world-class facilities and cutting-edge technology to meet the needs of modern financial institutions. Key features include:

Integrated Smart Infrastructure: High-tech office spaces, energy-efficient buildings, and advanced telecommunications systems.

High-tech office spaces, energy-efficient buildings, and advanced telecommunications systems. Centralized Regulatory Hub: The IFC brings together key regulatory bodies, streamlining compliance and fostering transparency.

The IFC brings together key regulatory bodies, streamlining compliance and fostering transparency. Advanced Transportation Links: Proximity to Istanbul's international airports, metro lines, and highways ensures seamless connectivity.

Proximity to Istanbul's international airports, metro lines, and highways ensures seamless connectivity. Residential and Commercial Amenities: The center includes luxury apartments, shopping malls, hotels, and conference facilities, offering a holistic environment for professionals and their families.

The center includes luxury apartments, shopping malls, hotels, and conference facilities, offering a holistic environment for professionals and their families. Innovation and Fintech Focus: Dedicated zones for fintech companies and startups foster innovation in the financial services sector.

Benefits of IFC For Financial Institutions

The Istanbul Financial Center offers significant advantages for domestic and international financial institutions, including:

1- Tax Incentives

Special exemptions and reduced rates for businesses operating within the IFC.

Corporate Tax: Companies operating in the IFC are granted a 50% corporate tax exemption.

Companies operating in the IFC are granted a corporate tax exemption. Personal Income Tax: The Istanbul Financial Center offers income tax exemptions ranging from 60% to 80% of the actual net monthly salary for personnel employed by organizations operating within the center, provided they have a specified amount of professional experience abroad

The Istanbul Financial Center offers income tax exemptions ranging from of the actual net monthly salary for personnel employed by organizations operating within the center, provided they have a specified amount of professional experience abroad Banking and Insurance Transactions Tax: Money received in favor of transactions that qualify as financial service exports are 100% exempt from BSMV (Banking and Insurance Transactions Tax).

Money received in favor of transactions that qualify as financial service exports are exempt from BSMV (Banking and Insurance Transactions Tax). Stamp Duty: Companies operating in IFC are provided with 100% Stamp Duty exemption.

2- Proximity to Regulatory Authorities

One Stop Office provides a wide range of services for administrative processes, transactions and applications. You can get an appointment and information from One Stop Office for applications such as permits, licenses, licenses and approvals for the activities of the participants operating in IFM and the administrative work and transactions required by the employees, and all processes related to the applications can be followed through One Stop Office.

3- Access to Emerging Markets

Turkey's position as a gateway to high-growth regions offers institutions access to untapped opportunities.

4- State-of-the-Art Facilities

Modern office spaces and technology infrastructure support operational efficiency.

5- Facilitated Work Visa

Organizations operating within the IFC can hire foreign employees under a special, exceptional work permit granted by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

Regulatory Framework and Incentives

To support the growth of the Istanbul Financial Center, the Turkish government has introduced a favorable regulatory framework and incentives, including:

Tax Benefits: Reduced corporate taxes and exemptions on specific financial activities.

Reduced corporate taxes and exemptions on specific financial activities. Simplified Regulations: Centralized regulatory processes to enhance ease of doing business.

Centralized regulatory processes to enhance ease of doing business. Support for Fintech: Funding and resources for financial technology startups to drive innovation.

Funding and resources for financial technology startups to drive innovation. Legal Reforms: Harmonization of financial laws with international standards to attract foreign institutions.

Challenges and Future Outlook

While the Istanbul Financial Center presents immense potential, it faces challenges such as:

Economic Volatility: Turkey's fluctuating inflation and exchange rates may deter some investors.

Turkey's fluctuating inflation and exchange rates may deter some investors. Global Competition: Competing with established financial hubs like London, Dubai, and Singapore requires sustained efforts.

Competing with established financial hubs like London, Dubai, and Singapore requires sustained efforts. Regulatory Consistency: Ensuring long-term stability and transparency in financial regulations is crucial.

Despite these challenges, the IFC's strategic vision and ongoing development make it a promising contender for becoming a global financial hub. With continued government support, infrastructure investments, and collaborations with international institutions, the IFC is poised for growth.

How to Set Up a Company at Istanbul Financial Center

Setting up a company in the IFC ensures a presence in a dynamic financial ecosystem with cutting-edge infrastructure, regulatory incentives, and strategic proximity to Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.By following the steps below, you can easily establish your company in Istanbul Finance Center and start benefiting from the incentives and supports provided immediately.

1- Why Set Up a Company in Istanbul Financial Center?

The Istanbul Financial Center offers significant advantages to businesses, including:

Strategic Location: Istanbul serves as a gateway to Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia.

Istanbul serves as a gateway to Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia. Regulatory Support: The IFC consolidates Turkey's financial regulatory bodies for streamlined compliance.

The IFC consolidates Turkey's financial regulatory bodies for streamlined compliance. Tax Incentives: Reduced taxes and exemptions are available for eligible companies.

Reduced taxes and exemptions are available for eligible companies. Access to Markets: Proximity to emerging and developed markets provides businesses with growth opportunities.

Proximity to emerging and developed markets provides businesses with growth opportunities. World-Class Infrastructure: The IFC boasts modern office spaces, advanced tech systems, and integrated amenities.

2- Types of Companies Allowed in the IFC

The IFC accommodates a range of businesses, including:

Financial Institutions: Banks, investment firms, insurance companies, and asset management firms.

Banks, investment firms, insurance companies, and asset management firms. Technology Companies: Fintech startups and IT firms supporting financial services.

Fintech startups and IT firms supporting financial services. Professional Services: Legal, consulting, and auditing firms specializing in finance-related industries.

Legal, consulting, and auditing firms specializing in finance-related industries. Multinational Corporations: Regional headquarters for global businesses seeking access to Eurasian markets.

3- Types of Legal Entities in Turkey

The commonly preferred types of legal entities and their features within the Istanbul Financial Center are as follows:

Joint Stock Company (JSC) Structure : Ideal for larger, corporate businesses, a JSC operates through shareholding. Shareholders' liability (except for public debts) is limited to their capital investment. Capital Requirement : Minimum of 250,000 TL, with 25% to be paid upfront into the company's bank account before establishment. The remaining amount must be paid within 24 months. Benefits : No upper limit on the number of shareholders.It has simplified share transfers. 100% foreign ownership permitted. Shares can be listed on the stock exchange. Most common type of equity company at IFC. Responsibilities: Shareholders are not required to act as directors, it is optional, therefore the liabilities of non-director shareholders are limited to their capital amount (excluding public debts).



Learn more about JSCs in Turkey

Limited Liability Company (LLC) Structure : Accommodates 1 to 50 shareholders. Capital Requirement : Minimum of 50,000 TL, payable within 24 months. Benefits : 100% foreign ownership permitted. Establishment can proceed with zero capital (to be deposited later).Most common type of equity company in Turkey. Responsibilities : At least one shareholder must act as a manager. Other directors can be shareholders or external appointees.



Learn more about LLCs in Turkey

Sole Proprietorship Company Structure : Owned and operated by a single individual responsible for all debts and liabilities. Benefits : No cash capital required, quick registration and liquidation, low operating costs. Drawbacks : Owner is personally responsible for all actions and debts, subject to progressive tax regime.

Branch Office Structure : Allows foreign companies to engage in commercial activities in Turkey without establishing a new entity. Benefits : No minimum capital requirement, can commence business immediately, can issue invoices and transfer profits outside of Turkey. Drawbacks : Limited to the parent company's scope of activities.



Click the link for more info about Branch Office in Turkey

Liaison Office Structure : Set up by foreign investors for research activities without commercial engagement. Benefits : Exempt from corporate income tax and VAT, relatively easy registration and liquidation. Drawbacks : Prohibited from commercial activities, cannot issue invoices or transfer profits, time-restricted operations (initially three years, extendable).



Click the link for more info about Liaison Office in Turkey

4- Application for Participant Certificate

Entities (natural or legal persons, branches, representatives, partnerships, liaison offices, financial centers, and wealth funds) wishing to operate within the IFC must apply to the Finance Office via the IFC portal to obtain a participant certificate.

Application Process : Conducted electronically via the IFC portal, with the process details published on the portal.

: Conducted electronically via the IFC portal, with the process details published on the portal. Pre-requisites : Applicants must complete all necessary public permits (licenses, approvals, etc.) required for their activities. If a lease agreement is mandatory for obtaining operational permits, it must be signed before finalizing the process.

: Applicants must complete all necessary public permits (licenses, approvals, etc.) required for their activities. If a lease agreement is mandatory for obtaining operational permits, it must be signed before finalizing the process. Submission : Applications can be submitted directly or through an authorized representative. Required forms and documents must be uploaded to the IFC portal. The Finance Office may request additional or certified documents if needed.

: Applications can be submitted directly or through an authorized representative. Required forms and documents must be uploaded to the IFC portal. The Finance Office may request additional or certified documents if needed. Corrections: Missing or incorrect submissions must be corrected within 30 days of notification, with possible extensions of up to 30 days. Time limits do not apply to entities established but lacking operational permits.

The Istanbul Financial Center is a landmark initiative that positions Turkey as a bridge between East and West in the global financial landscape. Its modern infrastructure, strategic location, and regulatory incentives has been make it an attractive destination for financial institutions and investors alike.

As Turkey continues to invest in its financial ecosystem, the IFC stands as a symbol of its ambition to play a significant role in global finance. For businesses and professionals seeking growth opportunities, the Istanbul Financial Center is a gateway to success in an increasingly interconnected world.

Setting up a company in the Istanbul Financial Center is a strategic move for businesses seeking access to global markets, advanced infrastructure, and financial incentives. By following the outlined steps and leveraging professional expertise, entrepreneurs and investors can unlock the immense potential of Turkey's emerging financial hub.

A&M Consulting Co. is an business consultancy firm specialized in company establishment at Istanbul Financial Center for especially global investor and foreign entrepreneurs.

We continue to provide cost-effective tax and accounting consulting services to global companies and individual entrepreneurs who want to enter the Istanbul Financial Center smoothly and quickly, fully comply with local legislation.

