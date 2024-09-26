In the Official Gazette dated 27.01.2024 and numbered 32442, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) published the Communiqué (No.: 2024/1) ("Communiqué") on the Amendment of the Communiqué on the Printing of Check Books and Determination of the Amount that Banks are Obliged to Pay to the Bearer (No.: 2010/22). Under the Communiqué, the amounts that banks are legally obliged to pay for bounced checks on or after 31.01.2024 have been changed.

Pursuant to the Communiqué, while the amount that banks are obliged to pay for each bounced cheque leaf submitted in due time was TRY 6,000 before 31.01.2024, this amount was increased to TRY 9,270 after 31.01.2024.

For the cheques issued in accordance with the communiqués issued before the publication of the Communiqué No. 2010/2 (January 20, 2010), the amount to be paid for each bounced cheque leaf presented in due time was increased from TRY 6,000 to TRY 8,650.

The Communiqué included in this Information Note is available at the link below;

· 27 Ocak 2024 CUMARTESİ (resmigazete.gov.tr)

