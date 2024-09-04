ARTICLE
4 September 2024

New Guidelines Set The Stage For Crypto Asset Platform Establishment: What You Need To Know

The Capital Markets Board (CMB) unveiled a significant regulatory framework for crypto asset trading platforms.
The Capital Markets Board (CMB) unveiled a significant regulatory framework for crypto asset trading platforms. This new framework introduces stringent requirements for the establishment, ownership, management and capital adequacy of these platforms.

Utku Ünver and Zeynep Tezan analyze the effects of the new guidelines in the full Pekin Bayar Mizrahi article, "Crypto Asset Platform Establishment."

