Avrupa İmar Ve Kalkınma Bankası (EBRD) Corporate Recovery Direktörü Ilir Fani Digital Studio'da! (Video)

Avrupa İmar ve Kalkınma Bankası (EBRD) Corporate Recovery Direktörü Ilir Fani'yi KPMG Türkiye Digital Studio'da ağırladık!

Ilir Fani, Sermaye ve Borç Danışmanlığı Direktörümüz Ozan İnce ile dünya ve Türkiye ekonomisine dair değerli öngörüler paylaştı. Aynı zamanda yeniden yapılandırma süreçlerine odaklanan sohbet, enerji sektörüne yönelik olarak da önemli analizler sundu.

Ilir Fani'ye bu ufuk açıcı değerlendirmeleri için teşekkür ederiz.

We were pleased to host Ilir Fani, Corporate Recovery Director at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), at KPMG Türkiye Digital Studio!

Ilir Fani shared valuable insights into the global and Turkish economies with our Capital and Debt Advisory Director, Ozan İnce. The conversation, which focused on restructuring processes, also provided important analyses for the energy sector. We would like to thank Ilir Fani for his valuable contribution.

