The Deadline For Crypto Asset Service Providers To Submit Their Independent Audit Reports On Information Systems To The Capital Markets Board Of Türkiye Has Been Extended

The Capital Markets Board of Türkiye ("Board") has extended the deadline for crypto asset service providers ("CASPs") to submit their independent audit reports on information systems to the Board with its decision dated 5 September 2025 and numbered 48/1627 ("Board Decision"), published in the Board Bulletin dated 5 September 2025 and numbered 2025/47.

According to Provisional Article 1(2) of the Communiqué on the Establishment and Operating Principles of Crypto Asset Service Providers No. III-35/B.1 ("Communiqué"), the deadline for CASPs to submit their independent audit reports on information systems to the Board was originally set for 30 September 2025. This deadline has been extended to 31 December 2025 by the Board Decision pursuant to the authority granted to the Board under Article 55 of the Communiqué.

The full text of the Board Decision can be reached via this link. (Only available in Turkish)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.