Regulatory Framework For Crypto Platforms In Turkey

On July 2, 2024, a significant amendment to the Capital Markets Law, introducing new regulations for crypto assets, was published in the Official Gazette and took effect along with its transition provisions. This development marks a crucial step towards regulating the rapidly growing crypto asset industry in Turkey.

Under the newly amended Article 35/B of the Capital Markets Law, the Capital Markets Board (CMB) has been granted the authority to establish principles and rules concerning the formation, shareholders, management, and capital requirements of crypto asset service provider companies.

Initial Regulatory Framework Announced by the CMB

On August 8, 2024, the CMB issued its first set of principles (the "Decision") addressing key aspects related to the establishment and operation of crypto asset trading platforms. This Decision lays out the essential principles and guidelines for platforms that facilitate the buying, selling, initial sales or distributions, exchange, transfer, custody, and other related activities involving crypto assets.

Key Requirements for Crypto Asset Platforms

The Decision outlines several crucial requirements that must be met for a platform to receive CMB approval:

Corporate Structure : Platforms must be established as joint-stock companies.

: Platforms must be established as joint-stock companies. Shareholder Criteria : All shares must be registered and issued against cash contributions.

: All shares must be registered and issued against cash contributions. Capital Requirements : Platforms must have a minimum paid-up capital of TRY 50,000,000, and their equity capital must not fall below this amount.

: Platforms must have a minimum paid-up capital of TRY 50,000,000, and their equity capital must not fall below this amount. Compliance with the Law : The articles of association must comply with the Capital Markets Law and related regulations.

: The articles of association must comply with the Capital Markets Law and related regulations. Specific Service Identification : The company's trade name must clearly indicate that it operates as a "crypto asset trading platform."

: The company's trade name must clearly indicate that it operates as a "crypto asset trading platform." Exclusive Business Activity : The articles of association must specify that the company's sole purpose is to conduct one or more activities related to crypto asset trading, initial sales, distribution, exchange, transfer, and custody.

: The articles of association must specify that the company's sole purpose is to conduct one or more activities related to crypto asset trading, initial sales, distribution, exchange, transfer, and custody. Transparent Ownership Structure : The platform's ownership must be clear and transparent.

: The platform's ownership must be clear and transparent. Board of Directors: The board must consist of at least three members.

Moreover, the Decision notes that the minimum capital requirement may be increased through future regulations aimed at refining operational guidelines.

Requirements for Founders, Shareholders, and Managers

The Decision also establishes stringent criteria for founders and shareholders, including:

Financial Solvency : Founders and shareholders must not be bankrupt, have not declared concordat, or be under any financial restructuring.

: Founders and shareholders must not be bankrupt, have not declared concordat, or be under any financial restructuring. Criminal Record : They must not have been convicted of certain crimes.

: They must not have been convicted of certain crimes. Regulatory Compliance : They must not be on the list of banned traders and should not hold a 10% or higher share in organizations subject to similar regulations unless they meet specified conditions.

: They must not be on the list of banned traders and should not hold a 10% or higher share in organizations subject to similar regulations unless they meet specified conditions. Integrity and Reputation: Founders and shareholders must possess the financial strength, integrity, and reputation required for such operations.

Managers are also subject to these conditions, except for the financial strength requirement. Additionally, the majority of board members must hold a degree from a four-year university.

Establishment Process and Documentation

The Decision specifies that applicants must submit the following to the CMB for approval:

A prepared articles of association that meets the required conditions. Documents proving that founders, shareholders, and managers meet the necessary criteria. Forms and documents outlined in the Decision's annexes.

It is important to note that this application process solely pertains to the establishment of the platform. Separate approval from the CMB is required to commence operations.

Transition and Compliance Provisions

According to the CMB's announcement on July 2, 2024, companies listed in the “List of Operating Companies” must meet the requirements outlined in the Decision and apply to the CMB by the close of business on November 8, 2024. Companies failing to comply with these provisions may face sanctions under the law governing unauthorized crypto asset service provider activities.

This Decision is a foundational step in creating a regulated and secure ecosystem for crypto assets in Turkey. Compliance with these new regulations is essential for companies seeking to establish a long-term presence in this burgeoning market.

Impact on the Crypto Market in Turkey

The introduction of these regulations is poised to have a significant impact on the crypto market in Turkey. By establishing clear and comprehensive guidelines for the operation of crypto asset platforms, the Capital Markets Board (CMB) is aiming to create a safer and more transparent environment for investors and participants in the crypto space.

Encouraging Market Stability and Investor Confidence

One of the primary goals of these new regulations is to enhance market stability. By requiring platforms to meet stringent capital requirements and adhere to a transparent ownership structure, the CMB is working to reduce the risks associated with crypto trading. These measures are expected to foster greater investor confidence, which is crucial for the long-term growth and sustainability of the crypto market in Turkey.

Potential Challenges for New Entrants

While the regulations are designed to stabilize and secure the market, they may also present challenges for new entrants. The minimum capital requirement of TRY 50,000,000, while relatively modest compared to other financial markets, could still be a barrier for smaller startups looking to enter the crypto space. Additionally, the comprehensive compliance requirements may necessitate significant legal and operational resources, which could limit the number of new platforms entering the market.

The Role of Existing Platforms

For existing platforms, the transition to the new regulatory framework will require careful planning and execution. Companies currently listed in the CMB's “List of Operating Companies” must ensure that they meet all the stipulated conditions and submit their applications by the November 8, 2024 deadline. Failure to comply could result in severe penalties, including the revocation of their operating licenses.

Existing platforms that successfully navigate this transition are likely to benefit from a more structured and regulated market. As the number of compliant platforms becomes more defined, these companies may find themselves in a stronger competitive position, attracting more users and investors seeking secure and reliable trading environments.

Future Outlook for Crypto Regulations in Turkey

Looking ahead, it is expected that the CMB will continue to refine and expand its regulatory framework for crypto assets. The initial set of guidelines laid out in the August 2024 Decision is just the beginning. As the market evolves and new challenges emerge, further regulations, including secondary legislation, are anticipated. These future developments will likely address more specific aspects of crypto asset trading, such as the issuance of crypto assets as capital market instruments, and the operational nuances of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms.

Opportunities for Growth and Innovation

Despite the potential challenges, the regulatory framework also opens up opportunities for growth and innovation in the Turkish crypto market. Companies that can meet the regulatory requirements and offer innovative, compliant solutions will be well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing interest in crypto assets among Turkish investors. Additionally, the formalization of the market may attract more institutional investors, both domestic and international, who have been hesitant to enter a largely unregulated space.

Navigating the Regulatory Landscape

For businesses and entrepreneurs in the crypto sector, understanding and navigating the new regulatory landscape will be critical. Companies will need to work closely with legal experts and regulators to ensure full compliance while also identifying opportunities for innovation within the regulatory framework.

Conclusion

The recent amendments to the Capital Markets Law and the subsequent guidelines issued by the CMB mark a new era for the crypto asset market in Turkey. While the regulations introduce necessary safeguards and stability, they also bring challenges that companies must navigate carefully. However, for those who can successfully align with the new requirements, the future holds promising opportunities for growth and expansion in this dynamic and fast-growing industry.

As the regulatory landscape continues to evolve, staying informed and proactive will be key to thriving in Turkey's crypto market. We encourage all stakeholders to review these developments closely and take the necessary steps to ensure compliance and capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead.

