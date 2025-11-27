TEİAŞ Announcement Criteria For Establishing Communities For Participation In The DGP Within The Scope Of Aggregator Activities

Zeynep Emiroglu’s articles from Kesikli Law Firm are most popular:

The document titled "Criteria for Establishing Communities for Participation in the Balancing Power Market within the Scope of Aggregator Activities," published on 19 November 2025 within the framework of amendments to the Electricity Market Balancing and Settlement Regulation ("DUY"), has been announced by TEİAŞ.

The arrangement provides that certain generation and consumption facilities may be exempt from the obligation to become a balancing unit; however, where requested by the market participant and deemed appropriate by the System Operator, such facilities may perform balancing duties in the Balancing Power Market ("DGP") through aggregators. The scope includes wind, solar, hydro, biomass, geothermal and cogeneration facilities under generation licenses, as well as unlicensed generation facilities and eligible consumption facilities.

- Communities shall be formed separately according to transmission and distribution voltage levels; licensed and unlicensed facilities and consumption facilities located at different voltage levels shall not be included in the same community.

- A community participation agreement shall be executed between the aggregator and the users included in the community.

- Settlement-based Delivery-Consumption Units ("UEÇVB") participating in the DGP shall not be included in the same community.

- Communities shall have at least 10 MW load increase/decrease capability and shall respond within 15 minutes.

- UEÇVB performance parameters shall be submitted to TEİAŞ during the application process.

- Communities deemed appropriate by the System Operator shall be proposed for participation in the DGP for UEÇVBs.

1. Criteria for Establishing Communities Based on Balancing Zones for Licensed Generation Facilities

- Generation facilities up to and including 100 MW may be included in a community.

- The total installed capacity of licensed generation facilities within the community shall be at least 10 MW and shall not exceed 500 MW.

- Each community shall include at least 2 and at most 30 UEÇVBs.

- A separate community shall be established for licensed generation groups. However, if UEÇVB capacity limits are exceeded, another community may be established within the same balancing zone.

- Communities may include different generation sources or may consist of a single generation source.

2. Criteria for Establishing Communities Based on Balancing Zones for Unlicensed Generation Facilities

- Unlicensed facilities shall have completed the 10-year YEKDEM period.

- The total installed capacity of the community shall be at least 10 MW and shall not exceed 200 MW.

- Each community shall include at least 2 and at most 100 unlicensed generation facilities.

- A separate community shall be established for unlicensed generation. However, if UEÇVB capacity limits are exceeded, another community may be established within the same balancing zone.

3. Criteria for Establishing Communities Based on Balancing Zones for Consumption Facilities

- Separate communities shall be formed for eligible consumers according to transmission or distribution voltage level.

- The total contracted capacity of the community shall be at least 10 MW and shall not exceed 500 MW.

- Each community shall include at least 2 and at most 100 eligible consumers. Each consumption facility shall have a contracted capacity of at least 1 MW.

- A performance of at least 10 MW load increase/decrease within 15 minutes shall be demonstrated.

- Facilities located within or one hour before critical periods shall not participate in the DGP.

The process for establishing communities based on aggregator activity is expected to be initiated and conducted through applications submitted via the TEİAŞ web portal. Applications shall be assessed by TEİAŞ, and upon confirmation of technical eligibility, UEÇVB registrations shall be completed by EPİAŞ.

