The Regulation on the Türkiye Green Taxonomy (the “Regulation”) was published in the Official Gazette No. 33380 dated 24 September 2026 and entered into force on the same date. The Regulation was issued on the basis of Article 8(1)(c) of Climate Law No. 7552 and Article 792/D of Presidential Decree No. 4.

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The Regulation on the Türkiye Green Taxonomy (the “Regulation”) was published in the Official Gazette No. 33380 dated 24 September 2026 and entered into force on the same date. The Regulation was issued on the basis of Article 8(1)(c) of Climate Law No. 7552 and Article 792/D of Presidential Decree No. 4.

Within the framework of developing climate finance resources and directing financial resources towards investments aimed at combating climate change, the Climate Law assigns the Climate Change Presidency (the “Presidency”) responsibility for establishing and administering the taxonomy. In line with this statutory framework, the Regulation sets out the principal rules governing the classification of economic activities in terms of environmental sustainability, the determination of taxonomy alignment, reporting and verification processes, and the institutional structure of the system.

The approach adopted by the Regulation is not limited to classifying the environmental characteristics of economic activities against technical criteria. Supporting the flow of finance towards sustainable investments and preventing practices that may be characterised as “greenwashing” are also among its stated objectives. In this respect, the Türkiye Green Taxonomy may be expected to acquire significance not only in terms of environmental sustainability, but also in relation to access to finance, investment decisions, sustainable finance instruments and corporate reporting processes.

Compared with the draft previously made available for public consultation, the Regulation contains a number of changes concerning its scope, the reporting regime, the implementation timetable, the role of financial institutions and the governance of the system. These changes are particularly relevant when assessing the structure of the final regulatory framework and its potential implications in practice.

From the Draft to the Final Regulation: Key Changes

The differences between the draft and the final Regulation extend beyond changes in terminology and structure. In particular, the final text adopts a different approach with respect to scope, the reporting regime, the implementation timetable, the place of the technical screening criteria within the system, and the role of financial institutions.

The draft defined the scope broadly by reference to “all institutions, organisations and enterprises and their economic activities”. The final Regulation instead focuses on the economic activities of institutions, organisations and enterprises listed in Annex 1 (Activities Related to Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction; Activities Related to Climate Change Adaptation; Sustainable Use and Protection of Water and Marine Resources; Activities Related to the Transition to a Circular Economy; Activities Related to Pollution Prevention and Control; and Activities Related to the Protection and Restoration of Biodiversity and Ecosystems), as well as activities carried out by financial institutions. The final text may therefore be seen as dividing the scope into more clearly delineated categories in terms of economic activities and financial institutions.

One of the significant differences between the draft and the final text concerns the reporting regime. While the draft included a provision on taxonomy reporting by institutions, organisations and enterprises carrying out at least one eligible economic activity listed in Annex 1, it also envisaged a separate mandatory reporting regime for financial institutions. Under the final Regulation, reporting by institutions, organisations and enterprises carrying out at least one eligible economic activity within the scope of Annex 1 is voluntary, while the mandatory reporting regime for financial institutions has been retained.

At the same time, the final Regulation permits financial institutions, in relation to business and transactions that may be relevant to their own reporting, to request taxonomy reporting from institutions, organisations and enterprises reporting under Annex 1. Accordingly, although corporate reporting is voluntary as a matter of law, it may acquire practical significance within financing relationships.

The implementation timetable has also been materially revised compared with the draft. While the draft contemplated the commencement of the reporting obligation for financial institutions as of 1 January 2027, the final Regulation provides that such institutions will not be required to make taxonomy disclosures until 1 January 2029, thereby granting financial institutions an additional two-year transition period.

The draft also contemplated different 10% thresholds for institutions, organisations and enterprises reporting under Annex 1 and for financial institutions, as well as a 25% threshold for enterprises. The final Regulation does not retain these detailed thresholds applicable to financial institutions or the 25% threshold, while preserving the 10% threshold relating to turnover, capital expenditure and operating expenditure for eligible economic activities within the scope of Annex 1.

The role of the technical screening criteria in the alignment assessment has also been revised. Under the draft, satisfying the technical screening criteria was separately listed in Article 6(1)(ç) as a fourth condition for an eligible economic activity to qualify as taxonomy-aligned. This subparagraph has been removed from the final Regulation; nevertheless, the technical screening criteria retain their function in the alignment assessment. Articles 8 and 9 of the final Regulation provide that assessments of substantial contribution and do no significant harm, respectively, are to be carried out by reference to the criteria set out in the Annexes. Accordingly, although the technical screening criteria are no longer listed as an independent fourth condition, they remain one of the principal tools used in assessing alignment.

There is also a noteworthy change between the draft and the final text with respect to activities using solid fossil fuels. In the draft, the exclusion from treatment as an environmentally sustainable activity applied to “electricity generation activities using solid fossil fuels”. In the final text, the word “electricity” has been removed and the provision refers to “production activities using solid fossil fuels”. Although this wording appears, on its face, to point to a broader category of activities, the specific scope of the provision will need to be assessed together with the technical screening criteria.

The timetable for updating the technical screening criteria has also changed. The draft provided for updated criteria to be published by 31 December each year, whereas the final Regulation sets this date as 15 December. The framework under which updated criteria apply from the following year has been retained.

The final Regulation also introduces the “taxonomy transition plan” as a new element of the system. While the draft contained neither a separate definition nor a standalone provision concerning this concept, the final text treats the taxonomy transition plan as a supplementary component of the report. The plan is intended to set out the strategic approaches developed by enterprises to comply with the technical screening criteria or to manage risks arising from the transition to a low-emission economy, with the relevant procedures and principles to be determined by the Presidency.

The scope of the greenwashing concept has also been broadened. In the draft, greenwashing was defined by reference to the deceptive use of public relations, advertising and marketing methods; the final Regulation adds “financing” to these methods. The risk of greenwashing is therefore addressed within a framework that is not limited to the public presentation of environmental characteristics, but also extends to financing processes.

Certain changes have also been made to the governance framework. The Public Oversight, Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority has been added to the Committee, which consisted of 14 members under the draft, increasing its membership to 15. In addition, while the draft envisaged that the Committee would assess the final draft criteria and, if deemed appropriate, submit them to the Presidency, the final Regulation assigns the Committee responsibility for assessing and deciding on those criteria.

The subject addressed under the heading “Verification and Validation” in the draft is dealt with under the heading “Verification” in the final Regulation, which provides that the procedures and principles governing the verification of reports will be determined by the Presidency.

Finally, the final text establishes a more detailed framework for information security and administrative sanctions. Whereas the draft referred to the Information and Communication Security Guidelines, the final Regulation requires compliance with Cybersecurity Law No. 7545, Climate Law No. 7552 and the secondary legislation issued thereunder. As regards administrative sanctions, the draft referred generally to the relevant provisions of Climate Law No. 7552, whereas the final Regulation refers more specifically to the provisions of the Law that are to apply.

Against this background, the transition from the draft to the final Regulation appears to have resulted in a framework in which the reporting regime is more clearly differentiated, a longer transition period is provided for financial institutions, the position of the technical screening criteria within the alignment assessment is reformulated, and certain operational elements of the system are to be completed through secondary legislation.

Distinction Between Eligible and Taxonomy-Aligned Economic Activities

A proper understanding of the structure of the Regulation requires particular attention to the distinction between an “eligible economic activity” and a “taxonomy-aligned economic activity”. The Regulation defines an “eligible economic activity” as an economic activity listed in Annex 1. The listing of an activity in Annex 1 simply subjects it to assessment under the taxonomy and should not be taken as confirmation that the activity is environmentally sustainable or taxonomy-aligned.

For an economic activity to be regarded as a “taxonomy-aligned economic activity”, the conditions set out in the Regulation must be satisfied. In this context, the activity must make a substantial contribution to at least one environmental objective, do no significant harm to the other environmental objectives, and meet the minimum social safeguards.

This distinction is fundamental to the operation of the Regulation. Annex 1 identifies the economic activities that may be assessed under the taxonomy, while whether those activities may be regarded as environmentally sustainable is assessed separately against the alignment conditions set out in the Regulation.

Environmental Objectives and Technical Screening Criteria

The Regulation identifies the environmental objectives underpinning the environmental sustainability assessment. These are climate change mitigation, climate change adaptation, the sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources, the transition to a circular economy, pollution prevention and control, and the protection and restoration of biodiversity and ecosystems.

An economic activity must make a substantial contribution to at least one of these objectives while, at the same time, doing no significant harm to the other environmental objectives. The technical screening criteria will constitute one of the principal tools used in these assessments. The technical screening criteria will be published on the Presidency’s website. Where they are updated, the updated criteria are to be published by 15 December each year and applied from the following year.

Production Activities Using Solid Fossil Fuels

The Regulation provides that, in accordance with the technical screening criteria, production activities using solid fossil fuels are not to be regarded as environmentally sustainable economic activities.

In the draft, this provision referred to “electricity generation activities using solid fossil fuels”, whereas the word “electricity” has been removed from the final text. Although the amendment may, on its face, be said to indicate a broader category of activities, its specific scope will need to be assessed in conjunction with the technical screening criteria and the characteristics of the relevant activity. This provision is one of the rules that underscore the importance of the technical screening criteria, particularly for the energy and industrial sectors.

Reporting Regime and the Role of Financial Institutions

One of the notable features of the Regulation is the differentiated reporting regime envisaged for institutions, organisations and enterprises carrying out at least one eligible economic activity within the scope of Annex 1, on the one hand, and financial institutions, on the other.

Institutions, organisations and enterprises carrying out at least one eligible economic activity listed in Annex 1 may make taxonomy disclosures in accordance with templates to be published by the Presidency. By contrast, reporting is mandatory for investment firms, collective investment undertakings, portfolio management companies, banks, and insurance, reinsurance and pension companies. A transition period has also been provided for financial institutions, which will not be required to make taxonomy disclosures until 1 January 2029.

The fact that reporting is voluntary for institutions, organisations and enterprises carrying out at least one eligible economic activity within the scope of Annex 1, but mandatory for financial institutions, is particularly relevant to the practical operation of the system. Financial institutions may request taxonomy reporting from companies reporting under Annex 1 in relation to business and transactions that may be relevant to their own reporting. This mechanism may result in taxonomy data being requested in lending, investment and other financing processes even in the absence of a general reporting obligation for companies.

In this context, it may not be sufficient to consider taxonomy reporting for companies solely through the lens of direct regulatory obligations. In particular, the capacity to produce regular and reliable taxonomy-related data may become increasingly important over time in terms of access to sustainable finance instruments and relationships with financial institutions.

Reporting Infrastructure and Key Performance Indicators

Reports by institutions, organisations and enterprises within the scope of Annex 1 are to be prepared using templates to be published on the Presidency’s website. The reporting principles applicable to financial institutions will be determined by the relevant regulatory authorities.

Key performance indicators include ratios relating to turnover, capital expenditure and operating expenditure derived from taxonomy-eligible or taxonomy-aligned products and services, as well as ratios indicating the extent to which financial institutions take environmental sustainability and environmental objectives into account and the level of their contribution to those objectives.

Financial institutions are expected to use the current data and key performance indicators of institutions, organisations and enterprises reporting under Annex 1 when calculating their own key performance indicators. This provision enables a direct link to be established between taxonomy data produced by companies and the reporting processes of financial institutions.

Materiality Threshold, Taxonomy Transition Plan and Verification

The Regulation provides for a 10% materiality threshold for institutions, organisations and enterprises reporting under Annex 1. Where the ratio of turnover generated from eligible economic activities within the scope of Annex 1 to total turnover, capital expenditure to total capital expenditure, or operating expenditure to total operating expenditure is below 10%, the relevant economic activity may be excluded from the relevant key performance indicator.

The Regulation also provides for the taxonomy transition plan as one of the supplementary components of the report. The transition plan refers to the strategic approach developed by enterprises to comply with the technical screening criteria or to manage risks arising from the transition to a low-emission economy.

As regards verification, the Regulation provides that the procedures and principles governing the verification of reports will be determined by the Presidency. The practical scope and operation of the verification system are therefore expected to become clearer through the details to be established by the Presidency.

Transparency and the Prevention of Greenwashing

The Regulation treats the prevention of greenwashing as one of the principal objectives of the Türkiye Green Taxonomy. Greenwashing is defined by reference to the use of public relations, advertising, marketing or financing methods in a manner that creates a misleading impression regarding the environmental characteristics of a product, service or activity.

The inclusion of financing within this definition in the final Regulation indicates that environmental claims relating to the taxonomy may be relevant not only in promotional and marketing activities, but also in financing processes. The preparation and publication of taxonomy reports through the Online Taxonomy Management System is one of the elements supporting the transparency dimension of the system.

Governance, Information Security and Sanctions

The Taxonomy Technical Expert Group and the Taxonomy Committee play central roles in the institutional structure of the Türkiye Green Taxonomy. The Technical Expert Group is involved in the preparation and updating of the technical screening criteria, while the Committee is responsible for assessing and deciding on those criteria. The final Regulation provides that the Committee will consist of 15 members and that the Public Oversight, Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority will also be represented on the Committee.

With respect to information security, compliance is required with Cybersecurity Law No. 7545, Climate Law No. 7552 and the secondary legislation issued thereunder. In the event of a breach of the Regulation, administrative sanctions may be imposed pursuant to the relevant provisions of the Climate Law.

Key Considerations for Implementation

For the purposes of implementing the Regulation, it will be important for institutions, organisations and enterprises first to assess whether their activities fall within the scope of Annex 1. For activities falling within Annex 1, the distinction between taxonomy eligibility and taxonomy alignment will also need to be taken into account.

For institutions, organisations and enterprises making taxonomy disclosures, the ability to disaggregate data on turnover, capital expenditure and operating expenditure on an activity-by-activity basis is likely to become important. In particular, it would be useful for such data to be traceable and, where necessary, verifiable in order to ensure the proper application of the 10% materiality threshold and to respond to data requests that may be received from financial institutions.

Particularly for energy and manufacturing companies, it may be necessary to monitor closely both the provision under which production activities using solid fossil fuels are not regarded as environmentally sustainable activities and the technical screening criteria to be published in this respect.

The transition period provided for financial institutions until 1 January 2029 is relevant to the preparation of the necessary data and reporting infrastructure. The need to collect taxonomy data at customer and transaction level, monitor its currency, convert it into key performance indicators and adapt it to the reporting rules to be determined by the relevant regulatory authorities may give rise to changes in institutions’ existing processes and information systems.

Accordingly, it is considered advisable for institutions, organisations and enterprises carrying out activities within the scope of Annex 1, as well as financial institutions, to monitor closely updates to the technical screening criteria, reporting templates, verification principles, the operation of the Online Taxonomy Management System, and the rules concerning the taxonomy transition plan.

Overall Assessment

The Regulation on the Türkiye Green Taxonomy establishes the principal legal and institutional framework for linking the classification of economic activities in terms of environmental sustainability with financing and reporting processes.

The system adopted under the Regulation is not based on treating a sector or activity as environmentally sustainable solely because it is included in Annex 1. For an economic activity to qualify as taxonomy-aligned, it must make a substantial contribution to at least one environmental objective, do no significant harm to the other environmental objectives, and meet the minimum social safeguards. The technical screening criteria retain their importance within the system as one of the principal tools used, in particular, to apply the substantial contribution and do no significant harm assessments.

The final Regulation adopts a differentiated reporting regime for institutions, organisations and enterprises carrying out at least one eligible economic activity listed in Annex 1 and for financial institutions. Reporting is voluntary for the relevant institutions, organisations and enterprises within the scope of Annex 1, while mandatory reporting is prescribed for financial institutions, which have been granted a transition period until 1 January 2029. At the same time, the mechanism allowing financial institutions to request taxonomy reporting from companies may give taxonomy data practical significance within companies’ financing relationships.

The introduction of the taxonomy transition plan, the expansion of the definition of greenwashing to include financing processes, the public availability of reports, and the determination of technical screening criteria within a distinct governance structure indicate that the Regulation envisages a regulatory framework extending beyond the classification of environmental activities.

Nevertheless, the practical scope of the system has not yet been determined in all respects. The technical screening criteria, reporting templates, verification principles, sector-specific rules for financial institutions, and details concerning the taxonomy transition plan will take shape through further regulations to be issued following the Regulation.

In this respect, the Regulation may be characterised as a framework instrument setting out the basic architecture of the Türkiye Green Taxonomy. The concrete effects of the system on corporate activities, investment decisions and financing processes may be expected to become clearer as the technical criteria and secondary legislation are completed and implementation practice develops.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.