Change In Charging Service Regulation: 1-Year Delay

The Regulation Amending the Charging Service Regulation ("Amending Regulation") was published in the Official Gazette dated October 23, 2024 and numbered 32701 and entered into force as of its publication date, by amending the Charging Service Regulation ("Regulation") published in the Official Gazette dated April 2, 2022 and numbered 31797.

Annex-C titled "Third Class Non-sanitary Establishments – Energy Industry" of the Regulation on Workplace Opening and Operating Licenses published in the Official Gazette dated August 10, 2005 and numbered 25902 stipulates that (i) a workplace opening and operation license shall be issued for stand-alone electric vehicle charging stations, and (ii) if a site selection and operation permit has been issued for electric vehicle charging stations to be established and operated in other workplaces and collective structures other than stand-alone electric vehicle charging stations, a workplace opening and operating license shall not be issued.

Under Article 17 of the Regulation, the document required by the charging network operator to add a charging station to the charging network, obtained pursuant to the provisions of the Regulation on Workplace Opening and Operating Licenses, was required to be submitted to the Energy Market Regulatory Authority by July 31, 2024. With the Provisional Article 2 of the Amending Regulation, this date has been extended by 1 year to July 31, 2025.

You can access the full text of the Amending Regulation via this link. (Only Available in Turkish)

