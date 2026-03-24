Self-Employed And Independent Contractors: Mitigating Legal Risks In Türkiye

Misclassification occurs when a person is labeled as an “independent contractor” even though, under the law, they should be classified as a dependent worker/employee.

GRATA International is a dynamically developing international law firm which provides services for projects in the countries of the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. More than 28 years 250 professionals in 19 countries advise major international and local firms. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles.

Article Insights

GRATA International are most popular: within Environment and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

in Turkey

1) What are the main legal risks for companies arising from misclassification of self-employed individuals and independent contractors?

Misclassification occurs when a person is labeled as an “independent contractor” even though, under the law, they should be classified as a dependent worker/employee. This is not merely a matter of what a contract says; legal analysis focuses on the actual working conditions. Many jurisdictions treat misclassification as a significant compliance issue with serious consequences.

Legal consequences:

Wage and entitlement claims: The affected individual may seek compensation for minimum wage, overtime, holiday pay, and other employee entitlements. Employers can be held responsible for back pay of these amounts.

The affected individual may seek compensation for minimum wage, overtime, holiday pay, and other employee entitlements. Employers can be held responsible for of these amounts. Tax and social security liabilities: Tax authorities or social security institutions may require the employer to pay retrospective taxes, social security contributions , interest, and penalties for failing to withhold and remit these amounts.

Tax authorities or social security institutions may require the employer to pay , interest, and penalties for failing to withhold and remit these amounts. Criminal and administrative penalties: Misclassification may trigger audits and enforcement actions that can result in fines, adjustments, and formal administrative penalties against the company.

Misclassification may trigger audits and enforcement actions that can result in fines, adjustments, and formal administrative penalties against the company. Operational and reputational risk: Regulatory inspections and litigation can disrupt business operations and harm a company’s market reputation.

The underlying reason for these risks is that legal analysis usually looks beyond contract wording to the substance of the working relationship, evaluating factors such as control and economic dependence.

2) How can companies structure contracts with independent contractors to reduce the risk of reclassification as employment relationships?

The contract text is important, but it is not sufficient on its own - what matters most is how the work is actually performed in practice. Therefore, a contract must align with real-world implementation.

Key legal considerations in contracts:

Definition of independence: The contract should clearly state that the contractor has the autonomy to decide their methods, schedules, and tools, and it should focus primarily on the deliverables rather than specifying how the work is performed.

The contract should clearly state that the contractor has the autonomy to decide their methods, schedules, and tools, and it should focus primarily on the rather than specifying how the work is performed. Limiting control: The contracting party should set expectations only around outcomes and deliverables. It should not impose daily supervision, mandatory work hours, or control the means of performing the work.

The contracting party should set expectations only around outcomes and deliverables. It should not impose daily supervision, mandatory work hours, or control the means of performing the work. Freedom to serve multiple clients: A contractor should have the right to work simultaneously for other clients. Dependence on a single client is more consistent with employment relationships.

A crucial legal point is that contractual language alone may not pass legal scrutiny; tribunals and regulators often find the real-world working relationship more determinative than what the contract states.

3) To what extent does actual working practice outweigh contractual wording when assessing employment status?

In international practice and case law (for example under US law), actual working conditions generally outweigh written contract language when classifying workers.

A written contract labeling a worker as an “independent contractor” does not bind courts or regulators if the employer retains substantial control over how work is done.

In jurisdictions like California, courts use standards such as the ABC test, which examine real-world factors — including the level of employer control and the worker’s relationship to the business — to decide whether someone is truly independent.

Similar economic reality tests are used in many other legal systems, which assess dependency and supervision to determine status.

The bottom line under these approaches is that contract wording matters less than how the work is structured and performed in practice.

4) What tax, social security, and pension liabilities may arise for businesses if an independent contractor is reclassified as an employee?

If an individual is legally reclassified as an employee, the employer’s compliance obligations extend beyond contract labels into taxation and social security law:

Tax and contribution liabilities:

Retrospective taxes: The employer may be liable to pay past uncollected payroll taxes and social security contributions that should have been withheld and remitted.

The employer may be liable to pay past uncollected payroll taxes and social security contributions that should have been withheld and remitted. Penalties and interest: Tax authorities can impose additional taxes, interest, and administrative fines on the employer for noncompliance.

Tax authorities can impose additional taxes, interest, and administrative fines on the employer for noncompliance. Social security and pension: In many jurisdictions, misclassification can trigger retrospective payments to social security systems and recalculation of pension or related retirement benefits.

In many jurisdictions, misclassification can trigger retrospective payments to social security systems and recalculation of pension or related retirement benefits. Additional consequences: Employees reclassified from contractor status may bring claims for entitlements such as paid leave or unemployment benefits.

These liabilities can be substantial in practice, which is why correct classification is critical for compliance.

5) How do courts and regulators treat long-term cooperation with the same independent contractor, and when does duration become a red flag?

Under Turkish Law, there is no fixed duration after which an independent contractor is automatically deemed an employee. However, long-term and continuous engagement significantly increases reclassification risk when combined with other factors. Courts closely examine whether the contractor performs routine or core business activities rather than project-based, result oriented work.

6) What additional legal risks arise when engaging self-employed individuals or independent contractors on a cross-border basis?

Cross-border engagement of independent contractors significantly increases legal and compliance risks beyond domestic misclassification. If the relationship is recharacterised as employment, Turkish Act on Private International and Procedural Law may result in the application of Turkish mandatory employment law based on the habitual place of work, regardless of the contractual choice of law.

From an immigration perspective, work physically performed in Türkiye by foreign individuals may trigger work permit obligations under International Labor Force Law, exposing companies to administrative fines, suspension of operations and reputational risk.

In addition, cross-border contractor arrangements may create tax exposure, including permanent establishment or permanent representative risks for foreign companies, withholding tax obligations, double taxation issues, and recharacterisation of service fees as wages. Social security liabilities may also arise depending on the place of work and the existence of bilateral social security agreements.

Data protection, currency control and transfer pricing risks may further complicate compliance in practice.

7) What compliance tools, internal policies, or audits can companies implement to proactively mitigate misclassification risks?

Companies can proactively mitigate misclassification risks by implementing a structured contractor compliance framework aligned with Turkish labour and social security law.

Written internal policies should clearly distinguish employees from contractors in terms of management, reporting lines, working hours, and access to company systems. Regular internal audits and legal risk assessments should be conducted to review long-term or high-risk contractor relationships, supported by documentary evidence reflecting genuine independence.

In addition, coordinated tax and social security reviews, training of HR and procurement teams, and maintaining consistent operational practices are essential to ensure sustainable compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.