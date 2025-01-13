Minimum Salary Requirements Applicable To Foreign Employees In 2025

The minimum wage applicable between 01.01.2025 and 31.12.2025 in Türkiye is announced:

Gross minimum monthly wage : 26.005,50 Turkish Lira

Net minimum monthly wage : 22.104,67 Turkish Lira

As the salary to be paid to the foreign employee must be commensurate with the position considered, the minimum monthly gross salary amounts would be as follows:

High-level managers and pilots cannot be paid less than 5 times the minimum wage (or 027,50 TRY gross/mo );

); Engineers/architects cannot be paid less than 4 times the minimum wage (or 022,00 TRY gross/mo );

); Department managers cannot be paid less than 3 times the minimum wage (or 016,50 TRY TRY gross/mo );

); An employee who will work in a position requiring expertise (note: this is not defined) and a teacher cannot be paid less than 2 times the minimum wage (or 011,00 TRY gross/mo );

); Household workers and others (i.e sales officers, low-level marketing officers) cannot be paid less than minimum wage (or 005,50 TRY gross/mo).

The salary requirements above do not include benefits of any kind, whether housing, bonus, etc. Salary requirements must be maintained throughout the validity of the work permit.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.