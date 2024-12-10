Comparison Of Workplaces' Opening Processes In The Free Zone And Organized Industrial Zone

Güner Law Office was established in 1996 and has since grown into one of the leading law firms in Turkiye with its TMT (telecommunication, media and technology), corporate/M&A, banking/finance, and energy practices. Besides consultancy services, Güner Law Office also provides dispute resolution (arbitration, litigation etc.) services. Güner Law Office, with its strong team including members at all levels of seniority and practice in Turkish, English and French, provide excellent services to its global/multinational clients, sophisticated institutional investors, and private equity funds. ert all levels of seniority. All our lawyers practice regularly in Turkish, English and French. Awards and Rankings of Güner Law Office (Merger Market & Thomson Reuter) Güner Law Office ranks at 4th place regarding company mergers & acquisitions (M&A), among local firms with 26 closed projects worth 4.3 billion Euros after 2003.