The Regulation Amending The Regulation On Workplace Opening And Operation Licenses Has Been Published

The Regulation Amending the Regulation on Workplace Opening and Operation Licenses ("Amending Regulation") was published in the Official Gazette dated 10 October 2024 and numbered 32688, and entered into force as of its publication date.

The Amending Regulation provides certain amendments to the Regulation on Workplace Opening and Operation Licenses ("Regulation"), that was issued by the Council of Ministers' Decree dated 14 July 2005 and numbered 2005/9207.

The important headings of the Amending Regulation are as follows:

The second-hand motor vehicle trading establishments at collective workplaces, for which the opinion of the governorship has been obtained in its entirety, no further opinion from the governorship is necessary for Third Class Non-Sanitary Establishments.

Attachments situated within the collective workplace parcel or parcels, as well as areas linked with the administrative office and reception area in common areas within the scope of Law No. 634 as determined by unanimous decision of the property owners, may be utilized as vehicle display areas. These designated areas shall be considered in the calculation of vehicle display areas.

In addition, with the Amending Regulation, the provisions related to compliance of the electric vehicle stations has been deferred to 31/7/2025, from 31/07/2024.

The full text of the Amendment Regulation can be reached through this link. (Only Available in Turkish)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.