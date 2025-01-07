Minimum Wage Determination Commission's Decision Concerning The Minimum Wage Increase In 2025 Has Been Published

The Communiqué ("Communiqué") Regarding the Minimum Wage Determination Commission's Decision was published in the Official Gazette dated 27.12.2024 and numbered 32765. The minimum wage to be applied in Turkey in 2025 has been determined within the Communiqué.

According to the Communiqué, starting from 01.01.2025, the monthly gross national minimum wage for the year 2025 in Turkey has been determined as TRY 26,005.50 (which corresponds to net TRY 22,104.67).

The previous national minimum wage, which was in effect between 01.01.2024 – 31.12.2024, was gross TRY 20,002.50 (which corresponded to net TRY 17,002.12).

You can access the Communiqué through this link. (Only available in Turkish)

