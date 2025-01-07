ARTICLE
7 January 2025

Minimum Wage Determination Commission's Decision Concerning The Minimum Wage Increase In 2025 Has Been Published

MA
Moroglu Arseven

Contributor

Moroglu Arseven logo
“Moroglu Arseven is a full-service law firm, with broadly demonstrated expertise and experience in all aspects of business law. Established in 2000, the firm combines a new generation of experienced international business lawyers, who hold academic, judicial and practical experience in all aspects of private law.”
Explore Firm Details
The Communiqué ("Communiqué") Regarding the Minimum Wage Determination Commission's Decision was published in the Official Gazette dated 27.12.2024 and numbered 32765.
Turkey Employment and HR
İpek Ünlü Tık and Kaan Başer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Communiqué ("Communiqué") Regarding the Minimum Wage Determination Commission's Decision was published in the Official Gazette dated 27.12.2024 and numbered 32765. The minimum wage to be applied in Turkey in 2025 has been determined within the Communiqué.

According to the Communiqué, starting from 01.01.2025, the monthly gross national minimum wage for the year 2025 in Turkey has been determined as TRY 26,005.50 (which corresponds to net TRY 22,104.67).

The previous national minimum wage, which was in effect between 01.01.2024 – 31.12.2024, was gross TRY 20,002.50 (which corresponded to net TRY 17,002.12).

You can access the Communiqué through this link. (Only available in Turkish)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of İpek Ünlü Tık
İpek Ünlü Tık
Photo of Kaan Başer
Kaan Başer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More