The Regulation on Admission Exam for Legal Professions and Preliminary Exam for Administrative Justice ("Regulation") was published in the Official Gazette dated May 8, 2024 and numbered 32540 and entered into force as of its publication date.

The Regulation covers the procedures and principles regarding the manner of conducting the Admission Exam for Legal Professions and the Preliminary Exam for Administrative Justice, as well as other issues related to these exams.

According to the Regulation, those who enrolled in higher education institutions after October 24, 2019 and graduated after March 31, 2024 will be subject to those regulations.

Pursuant to the Regulation, the Admission Exam for Legal Professions will be held twice a year, in April and September, and those who have graduated from a law faculty and those who have graduated from a foreign law faculty and obtained a certificate of equivalence by taking and passing the exam in the courses that are incomplete according to the programs of law faculties in Türkiye will be eligible to take the exam.

The Preliminary Exam for Administrative Justice will be held once a year in September, and those who have completed at least four years of higher education in the fields of political sciences, administrative sciences, economics and finance, or graduates of foreign education institutions whose equivalence to these fields has been accepted can take the exam.

The Regulation stipulates that both exams will consist of at least one hundred multiple-choice questions. The base score for passing the exam is seventy.

The full text of the Regulation can be reached through this link. (Only Available in Turkish)

