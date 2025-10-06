OneTrust DataGuidance | Turkey – Data Breach Guidance Note

November 17, 2023

Our latest contribution to OneTrust DataGuidance provides a comprehensive overview of the legal framework governing data breaches in Turkey. The article outlines key regulatory requirements, including breach notification obligations, enforcement trends, and practical considerations for organizations managing data breach incidents under Turkish data protection law.

Read the full article on OneTrust DataGuidance

https://www.dataguidance.com/notes/turkey-data-breach

OneTrust DataGuidance | Insight Article – EU: Unveiling the political agreement on the EU AI Act

December 27, 2023

Our recent opinion piece published by OneTrust DataGuidance examines the political agreement reached on the EU AI Act. The article explores key elements of the proposed regulation, its risk-based approach, and the broader implications for businesses operating within and outside the European Union. It also provides insights into anticipated compliance challenges and the evolving regulatory landscape surrounding artificial intelligence.

Read the full article on OneTrust DataGuidance

https://www.dataguidance.com/opinion/eu-unveiling-political-agreement-eu-ai-act

Webinar: AI Governance Masterclass: The EU AI Act

February 6, 2024

Our team participated in a OneTrust webinar exploring the EU Artificial Intelligence Act and its far-reaching implications for businesses. The session covers the core elements of the regulation, compliance timelines, risk classifications, and practical considerations for organizations deploying AI systems in the EU.

The webinar recording is available for on-demand viewing.

Access the webinar by registering here

https://www.onetrust.com/thank-you/the-eu-ai-act-webinar/?resourceId=&resourceType=video&resourceTitle=The%20EU%20AI%20Act

OneTrust DataGuidance | Insight Article – Turkey: The evolving approach to AI governance

April 15, 2024

Our team has contributed an article to OneTrust DataGuidance, discussing Turkey's evolving regulatory approach to artificial intelligence governance. The piece provides analysis on recent developments and what they mean for organizations operating in this space.

Read the full article on OneTrust DataGuidance

https://www.dataguidance.com/opinion/turkey-evolving-approach-ai-governance

OneTrust DataGuidance | Insight Article – Turkey: A comprehensive guide to the amendments to the personal data protection law

April 30, 2024

Our latest opinion article, published by OneTrust DataGuidance, provides a comprehensive overview of the recent amendments to Turkey's Personal Data Protection Law. The article examines the key changes introduced, their alignment with international data protection standards, and the practical implications for organizations operating in Turkey. It also outlines steps companies should consider ensuring compliance with the updated legal framework.

Read the full article on OneTrust DataGuidance

https://www.dataguidance.com/opinion/turkey-comprehensive-guide-amendments-personal-data

OneTrust DataGuidance | Insight Article – EU: The AI Act: A new era for businesses

July 12, 2024

Our latest opinion article featured on OneTrust DataGuidance discusses the EU AI Act and its transformative impact on the business landscape. The piece analyzes the core obligations introduced by the Act, its risk-based classification system, and the practical implications for organizations developing or deploying AI systems within the European Union. The article also highlights key compliance considerations and strategic steps businesses should begin to evaluate.

Read the full article on OneTrust DataGuidance

https://www.dataguidance.com/opinion/eu-ai-act-new-era-businesses

OneTrust DataGuidance | Report – A complete guide to the EU AI Act

July 25, 2024

Our team contributed expert insight to OneTrust DataGuidance's comprehensive guide on the EU Artificial Intelligence Act. This in-depth report analyzes the structure of the regulation, its risk-based classification approach, and the key compliance obligations it introduces.

The guide serves as a valuable resource for organizations aiming to understand and navigate the evolving AI regulatory landscape within the European Union.

Access the complete guide on OneTrust DataGuidance

https://www.dataguidance.com/resource/complete-guide-eu-ai-act

OneTrust DataGuidance | Turkey – Employee Monitoring Guidance Note

September 19, 2024

We are pleased to share our contribution to OneTrust DataGuidance, providing an overview of the legal framework governing employee monitoring in Turkey. The article outlines the key provisions under Turkish data protection law, relevant case law, and the compliance obligations for employers engaging in monitoring activities within the workplace.

Read the full article on OneTrust DataGuidance

https://www.dataguidance.com/notes/turkey-employee-monitoring

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.