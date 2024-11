Kişisel Verilerin Yurt Dışına Aktarılmasına İlişkin Usul Ve Esaslar Hakkında Yönetmelik Hakkında Bülten

Durukan, established in 1968, is one of Turkey's longest-standing law firms, known for its high-quality legal services rooted in Turkish law. Committed to client-centric service, Durukan focuses on understanding clients' unique business needs to offer tailored, efficient solutions. Emphasizing partnerships and long-term relationships, the firm invests in deeply understanding each client’s business to act as a trusted advisor. Durukan prides itself on delivering uncompromising quality, integrity, and responsiveness, underpinned by extensive expertise and a result-oriented approach. This commitment to excellence has sustained its reputation for over 50 years, ensuring its continued relevance in a competitive legal market.