Criminal Proceedings Against Foreign Nationals In Türkiye 2026

This article examines Turkish criminal proceedings involving foreign nationals, with particular attention to language, representation, liberty, consular access and parallel immigration consequences. It considers the investigation and trial process, interpretation, detention, judicial control, appeals and constitutional remedies.

Abstract

This article examines Turkish criminal proceedings involving foreign nationals, with particular attention to language, representation, liberty, consular access and parallel immigration consequences. It considers the investigation and trial process, interpretation, detention, judicial control, appeals and constitutional remedies. The judicial and official materials cited in the manuscript illustrate the importance of effective safeguards and careful identification of procedural deadlines. The analysis treats nationality-related issues as part of the defence strategy from the outset, rather than a translation exercise added later. A reliable chronology, usable evidence and coordination between criminal and immigration advice remain central to the protection of the client's position.

Introduction

A foreign national who becomes a suspect or defendant in Türkiye enters the same criminal-procedure framework that governs Turkish nationals, but nationality can create additional practical and legal issues. Language, consular access, immigration consequences, travel restrictions and the ability to remain in the country during proceedings may all affect defence strategy. The constitutional starting point is equality before the law and the right to a fair trial, while Article 16 of the Constitution also allows rights of foreigners to be restricted by law in conformity with international law.1

For that reason, a criminal case involving a foreign national should not be approached as an ordinary criminal file with translation added at the end. The defence should identify, from the first contact with police or the prosecutor, the client's language needs, immigration status, address, travel requirements, consular wishes and any parallel administrative proceeding.

The constitutional and procedural framework

Article 38 of the Constitution states that no one may be considered guilty until guilt is established by judgment. Article 36 protects the right to claim and defend before judicial authorities and the right to a fair trial. These guarantees apply to criminal proceedings involving foreign defendants, subject to lawful distinctions concerning foreigners under Article 16.2

Turkish criminal procedure is prosecutor-led at the investigation stage. The public prosecutor directs the investigation, while judicial decisions such as arrest and detention are taken by the competent judge. Less serious prosecutions are generally heard by criminal courts of first instance, while offences assigned by law to the heavy criminal courts are tried there. The applicable court must be determined from the charged offence, not from the defendant's nationality.

Counsel should be involved before the first substantive statement

The right to defence counsel is not a right that begins only after an indictment. Under the Criminal Procedure Code, a suspect or accused may benefit from the assistance of a lawyer at every stage of the investigation and prosecution, and the law provides mandatory appointment in specified circumstances.3

For a foreign client, the first interview is often the point at which misunderstandings become embedded in the file. Counsel should clarify the accusation, the client's right to remain silent, the scope of any search or seizure, the need for interpretation and whether a statement should be given at that time. A hurried statement should not be treated as a harmless preliminary step merely because the investigation is still at police or prosecutor level.

Interpretation is a defence safeguard, not an administrative convenience

A person who cannot adequately understand or speak Turkish is entitled to interpretation in criminal proceedings. Article 202 of the Criminal Procedure Code and the implementing regulation establish the framework for interpreters during investigation and prosecution.4

The European Court of Human Rights treats interpretation as part of the fairness of the proceedings. Its current Article 6 guide states that interpretation should be available from the investigation stage and that deficiencies in early interpretation may affect later defence rights. The Court's case law also requires authorities to respond where they are put on notice that interpretation may be inadequate.5

The practical lesson is straightforward: if the defendant does not understand the interpreter, important terminology is mistranslated, or the interpretation is incomplete, counsel should raise the issue immediately and request that the objection be recorded. The right is to effective participation, not simply to the physical presence of someone labelled an interpreter.

Arrest, detention and judicial control

Pre-trial detention is a preventive measure, not punishment. Article 19 of the Constitution and Articles 100 to 108 of the Criminal Procedure Code require a legal basis, strong indication of an offence, a recognised detention ground and proportionality. The court must also consider whether judicial control would be sufficient.6

The Constitutional Court repeatedly emphasises that detention requires a factual basis for both strong suspicion and the relied-upon detention grounds. Flight risk, risk of interference with evidence and the inadequacy of judicial control must be assessed in the concrete case. Foreign nationality may be relevant to a flight-risk analysis, but it is not a self-executing statutory ground for detention.7

Current detention time limits require two separate calculations

The maximum detention period depends on the category of case and also on whether the file is still in the investigation stage. For cases outside the jurisdiction of the heavy criminal court, Article 102 generally provides a maximum of one year, extendable for six months where the statutory conditions are met. For cases within heavy criminal court jurisdiction, the ordinary ceiling is two years, with extensions that may total up to three additional years; specified offences under the Turkish Penal Code and the Anti-Terror Law are subject to the special five-year extension ceiling described in the statute.8

In addition, since the 2019 reform, investigation-stage detention has its own limits. During investigation, detention may not exceed six months for matters outside heavy criminal court jurisdiction and one year for matters within it. For the specified serious offences, Anti-Terror Law offences and collectively committed offences, the investigation-stage period may reach eighteen months and may be extended by a further six months with reasons.9

These periods are ceilings, not entitlements to keep a person detained until the last day. Necessity and proportionality must remain under review. Article 108 provides for periodic review during the investigation, and applications for release may be made under Article 104. A defence plan should therefore challenge the reasons for continued detention, not merely calculate the outer statutory date.

Judicial control can be as important as release

Judicial control can include reporting duties, restrictions on leaving Türkiye and other statutory measures. A foreign defendant who must travel for work or family reasons should treat a travel ban as a serious operational restriction. The Constitutional Court has also held that judicial-control measures must have a concrete legitimate basis and must remain proportionate over time.10

From investigation to indictment and trial

At the end of the investigation, the prosecutor decides whether the evidence justifies an indictment or a decision of non-prosecution. If an indictment is filed, the competent court examines whether it satisfies the statutory requirements before accepting it. Once accepted, the prosecution phase begins.

The defence should not wait for the first trial hearing to organise the file. It should already have identified disputed evidence, translation issues, missing witnesses, digital records, expert questions and any unlawfully obtained evidence. Article 38 of the Constitution expressly excludes unlawfully obtained findings from evidence, while the Criminal Procedure Code contains the procedural rules governing evidence and defence.11

A Court of Cassation perspective on the effective right of defence

The Court of Cassation continues to treat material restrictions on the right of defence as capable of requiring reversal. In its decision of 31 March 2026, E. 2022/10022, K. 2026/3086, the Twelfth Criminal Chamber addressed a case in which a regional court of appeal had reversed a conviction, on the file alone, on the ground that the defendant's right of defence had been restricted, a ground outside the limited grounds on which Article 280(1)(e) and (f) of the Code of Criminal Procedure permit a reversal without a hearing. The Chamber held that such an unauthorised reversal, and the first-instance judgment issued in its wake, were void as having been rendered by a court acting outside its jurisdiction. The decision is fact-specific, but the procedural history is a useful reminder that defence rights are not merely formal requirements.

Appeals: current deadlines are two weeks from service of the reasoned judgment

The appeal timetable changed in 2024. Under the amendments introduced by Law No. 7499, the period for istinaf and for temyiz is, as a general rule, two weeks from service of the reasoned judgment. Older sources that still describe seven-day or fifteen-day periods can therefore cause serious error.12

Istinaf before the regional court of appeal can involve review of both factual and legal issues within the statutory framework. Temyiz before the Court of Cassation is a review for legal error and is subject to the rules on which judgments are appealable. A foreign client should not assume that every regional appellate judgment can automatically be taken to the Court of Cassation.

Constitutional Court and Strasbourg remedies

An individual application to the Constitutional Court generally must be filed within thirty days from exhaustion of ordinary remedies or, where no remedy is provided, from learning of the alleged violation. The Constitutional Court stresses that its case law on when the period starts must be checked, especially where a final criminal decision is learned through UYAP or before formal service.13

For an application to the European Court of Human Rights, the current general time limit is four months from the final domestic decision after exhaustion of effective domestic remedies. Protocol No. 15 entered into force on 1 August 2021, and the four-month period applies to final domestic decisions from 1 February 2022 onward.14

Consular notification should be addressed immediately

Article 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations gives a detained foreign national the right to communication with the consular post. If the national requests it, the competent authorities must inform the relevant consular post without delay and must inform the detained person of this right. Consular officers may visit and communicate with the detained national and arrange legal representation, subject to the Convention and domestic law.15

Consular assistance is not a substitute for defence counsel, but it can be important for family contact, documents, communication with the home state and practical support. Counsel should confirm whether the client wishes the consulate to be notified and should record that instruction.

Criminal proceedings and immigration consequences are separate tracks

A conviction does not automatically operate as a criminal-court order expelling every foreign defendant. Removal is governed separately by Law No. 6458 and related immigration rules. Article 54 identifies categories in which a removal decision may be taken, while Article 55 contains circumstances in which removal is not to be ordered. The decision is administrative and has its own notification and judicial-review framework.16

For a foreign defendant, immigration advice should therefore begin before the criminal case ends. Residence status, an existing entry ban, a possible public-order assessment and any non-refoulement issue can affect strategy. Criminal defence and immigration litigation are connected, but they are not the same proceeding.

Choosing and instructing criminal counsel in Türkiye

A foreign client should identify the lawyer personally responsible for the file and verify professional registration. The engagement should state whether it covers police and prosecutor interviews, detention hearings, objections, trial, regional appeal, Court of Cassation proceedings, Constitutional Court work and any parallel immigration matter. “Criminal representation” is too imprecise if the mandate ends after the first hearing.

The client should also ask how interpretation will be handled, who will translate key documents, how urgent decisions outside office hours will be managed, and whether counsel will coordinate with the consulate or a lawyer in the client's home jurisdiction. Fees should distinguish ordinary representation from expert reports, translation, travel, appellate work and separate administrative proceedings.

For the first consultation, counsel should receive the detention or summons document, passport and immigration status, any statement already given, search or seizure records, available evidence, and the exact date and manner in which each decision was notified. In criminal procedure, a missed deadline can be more damaging than a weak legal argument.

Frequently asked questions

Do foreign defendants have fewer fair-trial rights than Turkish citizens?

The core criminal-procedure and fair-trial guarantees apply regardless of nationality. However, Article 16 of the Constitution permits rights of foreigners to be restricted by law in conformity with international law, and foreigners may face additional immigration and consular issues.

Should I speak to the police before my lawyer arrives?

A suspect has defence rights from the investigation stage. Whether to give a statement immediately is a case-specific decision. If counsel is requested, the client should make that request clearly and avoid treating the first interview as informal.

What if I do not understand the interpreter?

Raise the problem immediately. Ask for the objection to be recorded and request effective interpretation. The legal requirement concerns meaningful participation, not merely the presence of an interpreter.

Can I be detained because I am foreign?

Nationality alone is not an independent statutory detention ground. The court must apply the detention criteria, including strong suspicion, a recognised detention ground and proportionality. Residence abroad may be relevant to a concrete flight-risk assessment.

How long can pre-trial detention last?

The answer depends on the court category, the offence and whether the case is still in investigation or has entered prosecution. Article 102 contains both overall and investigation-stage ceilings, so the calculation should be made from the actual file.

What is the current appeal deadline?

For decisions governed by the 2024 amendments, the general period for istinaf and temyiz is two weeks from service of the reasoned judgment. The appealability of the decision itself must still be checked.

Will a conviction automatically deport me?

No single criminal judgment automatically answers the immigration question for every foreigner. Removal is a separate administrative process under Law No. 6458, with its own grounds, safeguards and remedies.

Can my consulate be informed if I am detained?

Yes. Under Article 36 of the Vienna Convention, if you request consular notification the authorities must inform the consular post without delay and must inform you of that right.

When does the Constitutional Court deadline run?

The general period is thirty days from exhaustion of remedies, or from learning of the violation if no remedy exists. The Court's detailed case law on when a final decision is considered learned should be checked in the particular case.

When should foreign counsel in my home country become involved?

Early coordination can be useful where the Turkish case affects extradition, employment, licensing, sanctions, family arrangements or parallel proceedings abroad. Turkish criminal counsel should remain responsible for the domestic procedural strategy.

Conclusion

The most important protection for a foreign national in Turkish criminal proceedings is not a special procedural privilege. It is early, informed use of the ordinary safeguards: counsel before a substantive statement, effective interpretation, reasoned challenges to detention, disciplined tracking of notification dates, and separation of the criminal case from immigration consequences. A defence strategy is strongest when these issues are addressed together from the first day rather than reconstructed after an adverse decision.

Bibliography

Legislation and Treaties

Code of Criminal Procedure No. 5271.

Constitution of the Republic of Türkiye.

Law No. 6216 on the Establishment and Rules of Procedure of the Constitutional Court.

Law No. 6458 on Foreigners and International Protection. https://cdn.tbmm.gov.tr/KKBSPublicFile/D24/Y2/T1/KanunMetni/3b3cee0d-dae5-4b98-80dc-9f3c62607e58.html.

Law No. 7188.

Law No. 7499.

Regulation on Lists of Interpreters under the Criminal Procedure Code, Official Gazette 5 March 2013, No. 28578.

Judicial Decisions

Constitutional Court, official case-law summary on unlawful detention and factual justification of flight risk.

Constitutional Court, official press summary on unlawful judicial control and the need for concrete grounds.

Yargıtay, 12th Criminal Chamber, E. 2022/10022, K. 2026/3086, 31 March 2026. Official decision search: https://karararama.yargitay.gov.tr/.

Institutional and Official Materials

European Court of Human Rights, Guide on Article 6, criminal limb, updated 28 February 2026, interpretation section.

European Court of Human Rights, Protocol No. 15 and four-month rule. Official source 1 |.

United Nations official text.

Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963, Article 36.

Footnotes

1. Constitution of the Republic of Türkiye, Articles 10, 16, 19, 36 and 38. Official text. Official source

2. Constitution, Articles 16, 36 and 38. The presumption of innocence is expressed as “Suçluluğu hükmen sabit oluncaya kadar, kimse suçlu sayılamaz.” Official text. Official source

3. Criminal Procedure Code No. 5271, particularly Articles 149 and 150. Original enactment text. Official source

4. Criminal Procedure Code No. 5271, Article 202; Regulation on Lists of Interpreters under the Criminal Procedure Code, Official Gazette 5 March 2013, No. 28578. Official source

5. European Court of Human Rights, Guide on Article 6, criminal limb, updated 28 February 2026, interpretation section, including discussion of Baytar v. Türkiye. Official source

6. Constitution, Article 19; Criminal Procedure Code No. 5271, Articles 100 to 108. See the Constitutional Court’s official detention case-law overview. Official source

7. Constitutional Court, official case-law summary on unlawful detention and factual justification of flight risk. Official source

8. Criminal Procedure Code No. 5271, Article 102(1)-(3), read with the amendments to Article 102. Original enactment:. The later statutory amendment introducing the special offence ceiling should be checked in the current consolidated text before advice is given. Official source

9. Law No. 7188, Article 18, inserting Criminal Procedure Code Article 102(4)-(5), and Provisional Article 5. Official enacted text. Official source

10. Constitutional Court, official press summary on unlawful judicial control and the need for concrete grounds. Official source

11. Constitution, Article 38; Criminal Procedure Code No. 5271. Official constitutional text. Official source

12. Law No. 7499, Articles 18 and 19, amending Criminal Procedure Code Articles 273 and 291, effective for the specified post-1 June 2024 decisions. Official enacted text. Official source

13. Law No. 6216, Article 47(5), and Constitutional Court Rules, Article 64. Official guidance. Official source

14. European Court of Human Rights, Protocol No. 15 and four-month rule. Official source 1 | Official source 2

15. Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963, Article 36. United Nations official text. Official source

16. Law on Foreigners and International Protection No. 6458, Articles 52 to 60. Presidency of Migration Management, official removal guidance. and statutory text. Official source 1 | Official source 2

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.