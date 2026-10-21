Extension Of The Deadline For Joint Stock And Limited Liability Companies To Increase Their Capital To The New Minimum Amounts Until 31 December 2027

An amendment published in the Official Gazette dated 17 October 2026 has extended the deadline for joint stock and limited liability companies to increase their capital to the new statutory minimum amounts from 31 December 2026 to 31 December 2027.

Pursuant to this amendment, adopted in accordance with the first paragraph of Provisional Article 15 of the Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102, companies whose capital is below the statutory minimum amounts have been granted an additional year to fulfill their capital increase obligations.

The amendment applies to joint stock companies with share capital below the statutory minimum of TRY 250,000 stipulated under Article 332 of the Turkish Commercial Code, limited liability companies with share capital below the statutory minimum of TRY 50,000 stipulated under Article 580, and non-public joint stock companies operating under the registered capital system whose initial and issued capital is below the minimum amounts specified in the relevant provisions.

Accordingly, companies falling within the scope of the amendment should review their existing capital structures, adopt the necessary capital increase resolutions, and complete the relevant capital increase procedures by registering them with the relevant Trade Registry Directorate by 31 December 2027.

The amendment entered into force on 17 October 2026, the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.