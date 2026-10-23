Board Membership In Publicly Listed Companies “With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility”

In publicly traded companies, serving on the board of directors entails various obligations regarding the management and representation of the company, stemming from both the Turkish Commercial Code (“TCC”) and the company's articles of association. Non-compliance with these duties may not only give rise to the personal civil or criminal liability of board members but may even result in recourse to their personal assets for certain public debts.

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1. Introduction

In publicly traded companies, serving on the board of directors entails various obligations regarding the management and representation of the company, stemming from both the Turkish Commercial Code (“TCC”) and the company's articles of association. Non-compliance with these duties may not only give rise to the personal civil or criminal liability of board members but may even result in recourse to their personal assets for certain public debts.

In addition to the general liability regime provided under the TCC, capital markets legislation and sector-specific regulations governing the activities of publicly traded companies constitute distinct risk areas that require separate evaluation.

2. Core Principles

The foundational framework governing the liability regime of board members is defined under the TCC and the company's articles of association. Article 369 of the TCC obligates board members to perform their duties with the care of a prudent director and to safeguard the company's interests in accordance with the principles of good faith. However, holding the status of a board member does not automatically render an individual directly liable for every loss or unlawfulness that occurs.

Article 553 of the TCC requires that a board member breaches, through their own fault, an obligation arising from the law or the company's articles of association, and that a loss occurs as a consequence of this breach. Consequently, establishing liability requires an evaluation of the breach of duty, fault, damage, and an appropriate causal link based on the specific facts of the case.

On the other hand, under the principle of differentiated joint liability, each member shall be held liable only to the extent that the damage can be personally attributed to them based on their fault and the circumstances of the case, and board members cannot be held liable for legal violations beyond their control. Indeed, the settled jurisprudence of the Court of Cassation similarly establishes that board members cannot be held liable unless it is proven that they culpably breached their specific scope of duty.1

Although fault-based liability is the general rule, a board member may be held liable for damages incurred upon delegating certain powers, even in the absence of personal fault. Indeed, while Article 367 of the TCC allows for the delegation of management authority through a specific provision in the company's articles of association, non-delegable duties under Article 375 of the TCC, such as the high-level management of the company, setting the organizational structure, establishing the accounting and financial control systems, supervising the appointed executive management, and notifying the court in cases of over-indebtedness, cannot be delegated under any circumstances; consequently, the legal liability for these non-delegable duties remains with the board members themselves.

Key Grounds for Liability

Although acts giving rise to board members’ liability are not exhaustively listed under the TCC, key areas of exposure typically include the breach of the duties of care and loyalty, management or representation of the company in violation of the law or the articles of association, non-performance of non-delegable board duties, breach of obligations regarding the preservation of corporate assets or capital, and breach of the duty of confidentiality. Furthermore Article 395 of the TCC governing the prohibition on entering into transactions with or borrowing from the company and Article 396 of the TCC governing the prohibition on competing with the company stand out as key statutory provisions governing director liability.

3. Core Liabilities Under Capital Market Legislation

In publicly traded companies, obligations and liabilities arising from capital markets legislation, designed for investor protection and public disclosure, are layered onto the general liability regime under the TCC. The standard of the duty of care of a prudent director under Article 369 of the TCC similarly applies within capital markets legislation, particularly regarding board members’ duties of public disclosure and the preservation of corporate assets.

a. Public Disclosure

Pursuant to Article 14 of the Capital Markets Law (“CML”), financial statements and reports to be disclosed to the public or submitted to the Capital Markets Board (“CMB”) as required must be prepared in a timely, complete, and accurate manner in accordance with the relevant regulations; and the members of the board of directors may also be held liable for the non-compliance of the financial statements and reports with the legislation and reality, depending on their fault and the requirements of the circumstances.

Article 32 of the CML, which represents another aspect of the public disclosure obligation, regulates the liability for damages arising from public disclosure documents such as prospectuses, information forms prepared for tender offers, material event disclosures, announcement texts to be prepared for merger and demerger transactions, and financial reports containing false, misleading, or incomplete information. Pursuant to the aforementioned provision, the signatories of the public disclosure documents shall be jointly and severally liable for damages resulting from the false, misleading, or incomplete information contained in such documents.

b. Preservation of Company Assets

Another significant risk area is related party transactions and disguised profit transfer. Article 21 of the CML prohibits publicly held companies and their subsidiaries and affiliates from transferring profits or assets by engaging in transactions with their related parties that violate market practices and the principles of prudence and honesty of commercial life.

In this context, it is of significant importance for the board members to evaluate whether related party transactions are in the best interest of the company and comply with the arm’s length principle; to seek expert opinions where necessary; and to gather the information and documents that can demonstrate the economic rationale of the decision.

c. Impact of Investigation Processes on Management: Appointment of Trustees

For board members of publicly traded companies, another risk area that has particularly gained prominence in recent times is the direct reflection of criminal investigations conducted against companies on corporate management. During the 2025–2026 period, in investigations initiated over alleged capital markets violations or anti-money laundering infractions, the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (“SDIF”) was appointed as a trustee for certain publicly traded companies, leading to the removal of their boards of directors. These developments demonstrate that board directorship entails not only personal civil and criminal liability, but also the concrete risk of losing operational management authority as a direct outcome of an investigation process.

d. Sustainability Reporting

The Türkiye Sustainability Reporting Standards (“TSRS”), published by the Public Oversight Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority (“POA”), aim to present the actual or potential impacts of sustainability matters on companies' financial performance, financial position, cash flows, and access to capital in a comparable, reliable, and auditable manner for investors and other capital market stakeholders.

For publicly traded companies within its scope, sustainability reporting under the TSRS has become mandatory starting from the 2026 financial year; these reports are evaluated not merely as voluntary disclosures regarding the company's environmental and social performance, but as corporate reporting documents capable of influencing capital market decisions. Within this scope, data utilized in the reporting process must be accurate, complete, consistent, traceable, and verifiable with underlying documentation, while the disclosed information must accurately reflect the sustainability-related risks and opportunities to which the company is exposed.

Additionally, subjecting these reports to assurance engagements by an independent sustainability assurance auditor will ensure that the reliability of the disclosed information and the reporting processes are examined within the framework of specified auditing standards. If the information contained in sustainability reports is incomplete, false, misleading, or calculated to conceal material facts and where such information is capable of influencing investor decisions, this will constitute a breach of public disclosure obligations under Articles 14 and 32 of the CML. In such an event, board members, who are obligated to oversee the company's disclosure and reporting processes, may face administrative, civil, and depending on the specific circumstances of the case, criminal liability.

4. Cybersecurity Obligations

The Cybersecurity Law which entered into force on March 19, 2025, imposes obligations on real persons and legal entities offering services via information systems, including the establishment of cybersecurity policies and strategies, implementation of necessary technical and administrative measures, maintenance of an inventory of information assets, and prompt reporting of identified vulnerabilities and cyber incidents to the Cybersecurity Presidency. The Law regulates cybersecurity not merely as a technical activity, but as an area of corporate governance grounded in principles of continuity and accountability.

Within this framework, the duty of the board of directors is not to directly implement technical security measures, but rather to establish a cybersecurity governance structure appropriate to the company’s sphere of activity and risk profile, allocate adequate resources and expertise, designate responsible departments or executives, and oversee processes regarding risk management, vulnerability tracking, incident response, backups, business continuity, and vendor security. The regular submission of reports concerning these processes to the board of directors and the documentation of board resolutions are critical to demonstrating that the board has fulfilled its duty of oversight.

The Cybersecurity Council is authorized to designate critical infrastructure sectors; the concept of critical infrastructure encompasses systems where operational continuity and data security are of vital importance, such as in the energy, finance, healthcare, and transportation sectors. Consequently, depending on the company's field of activity, all relevant sector-specific regulations must be taken into account alongside the Cybersecurity Law.

A board’s failure to take reasonable precautions against cyber risks may also constitute a breach of the duty of care expected of a prudent manager under Article 369 of the TCC. Nevertheless, the occurrence of a cyber incident does not, in and of itself, trigger personal civil or criminal liability for every board member; liability must be individually assessed based on the specific scope of duties and authority of each member, the information provided to them, their degree of fault, and the causal link between their acts or omissions and the resulting damage.

5. Practical Guidance & Strategic Recommendation

In practice, the principle of fault-based liability equally applies to independent board members. While independence does not automatically exempt a director from liability, nor does it result in unlimited liability for all corporate operations. Nevertheless, independent directors are expected to assume an active oversight role, particularly regarding financial reporting, sustainability disclosures, related-party transactions, internal control systems, and risk management processes.

Additionally, the absence of a separate contract between the company and an independent member regarding board membership does not eliminate the duties of care, oversight, and loyalty arising from the law and the articles of association, nor does it extinguish the personal liabilities that may arise in the event of a fault-based breach of these duties.

To minimize individual liability risks, board members should ensure that the delegation of duties and authorities is clearly defined, that decisions taken in board and committee meetings are recorded with their supporting rationales, that sufficient information and documentation are requested for key reports and disclosures, that independent expert opinions are sought when necessary, and that dissenting opinions are formally entered into the meeting minutes.

Additionally, obtaining Directors and Officers Liability Insurance (“D&O”), which indemnifies against compensation claims brought by third parties due to errors, omissions, misstatements, or breaches of duty committed by board members while performing their duties, is a primary risk mitigation tool to consider. D&O liability insurance serves as an essential safeguard that can cover defence costs and damages resulting from claims filed by the company, shareholders, creditors, or third parties based on alleged fault, omission, or breach of duty, aa well as expenses arising from administrative and criminal investigation proceedings, subject to policy terms. However, we would like to note that insurance does not relieve a director of their core duties of care and oversight, nor does it provide coverage for intentional misconduct, criminal liabilities, or generally administrative monetary fines.

The effective operation of the audit committee, the early detection of risk committee, and other relevant committees; the regular review of internal control and compliance mechanisms; and the provision of periodic training to board members regarding capital markets, financial reporting, and sustainability obligations will be appropriate safeguards. Ultimately, board members’ primary mechanism of protection against liability relies not merely on the delegation of duties, but on the establishment of an oversight practice during decision-making processes that is diligent, informed, well-documented, and where necessary includes recorded objections.

Footnotes

1 Court of Cassation 23rd Civil Chamber, File No. 2016/2905, Decision No. 2019/301, dated 06.02.2019.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.