Can You Set Up A Company In Turkey Without Travelling?

In most cases, a foreign investor can set up a company in Turkey without travelling to Turkey personally. Turkish company formation procedures may be completed through a properly authorised representative, provided that the required corporate documents and power of attorney have been prepared in the correct form. This makes remote incorporation a practical option for foreign shareholders who want to establish either a limited liability company or a joint stock company in Turkey. For investors considering the wider legal framework before incorporation, our Business Law in Turkey guide provides a broader overview of the rules applicable to foreign businesses.

Registering a company through a representative does not mean that every banking or operational procedure can also be completed remotely. Banking formalities may arise during incorporation or after registration, and the available arrangements depend on applicable identification requirements and the chosen bank’s procedures. Foreign investors planning to set up a business in Turkey should therefore distinguish the legal incorporation process from the banking and operational steps that follow it.

Can a Foreigner Set Up a Company in Turkey Remotely?

Foreign investors are generally not required to be physically present in Turkey to incorporate a company. The incorporation procedures may be carried out through a lawyer in Turkey under a properly prepared power of attorney. The Ministry of Trade expressly confirms that company incorporation procedures can be completed through a representative authorised by power of attorney, and MERSİS allows company agreements to be signed through representatives.

This applies to the main corporate structures commonly used by foreign investors, including a limited liability company (LLC) in Turkey and a joint stock company (JSC) in Turkey. In practice, the investor can authorise a lawyer or another representative to handle the incorporation process, including preparation and execution of the necessary corporate documentation and the application before the Trade Registry. The Ministry of Trade also states that company agreements may be signed at the Trade Registry either personally or through representatives.

For a foreign shareholder, the key preliminary step is therefore preparing a power of attorney that contains the authorities required for the contemplated incorporation. A power of attorney issued abroad will also need to satisfy the applicable authentication requirements before it can be used in Turkey. Once the documentation is properly prepared, the investor does not ordinarily need to travel to Turkey simply to attend the company registration process.

How Does Remote Company Formation in Turkey Work?

Remote company formation in Turkey begins with preparing the incorporation structure before the Trade Registry application is filed. The shareholders must decide on matters such as the company type, trade name, registered office, business activities, share capital, shareholding percentages and management structure. For investors choosing a limited liability company, our guide on how to open an LLC in Turkey explains the incorporation process in more detail, while investors considering a joint stock company can review the separate guide on how to register a JSC in Turkey.

The foreign shareholder can then issue a power of attorney authorising a representative in Turkey to handle the necessary incorporation procedures. Depending on where the power of attorney is issued, it may need to be apostilled or legalised through the relevant Turkish consular procedure. Foreign-language documents must also be translated into Turkish in the form required for their use before the Turkish authorities.

Once the documentation is ready, the incorporation documents can be prepared through MERSİS and submitted to the competent Trade Registry. A representative can sign the articles of association and complete the filings within the authority granted under the power of attorney. The company acquires legal personality upon registration, after which the remaining tax, banking and operational formalities can be completed.

Do You Need to Visit Turkey for a Bank Account?

Incorporation and access to banking services involve separate requirements, but banking formalities may begin before registration. For a joint stock company, at least 25% of the nominal value of shares subscribed for in cash must generally be deposited before registration into a special bank account opened for the company being formed. Limited liability companies are not subject to this pre-registration 25% payment requirement. Where a capital deposit is required, the bank’s documentation and representation requirements should therefore be checked during incorporation planning. After registration, access to an operational corporate account remains subject to applicable customer identification rules and the bank’s acceptance procedures. Incorporating through a representative does not guarantee that all banking formalities can also be completed without travel.

Banks must comply with applicable requirements to identify the company, verify the identity and authority of the person acting on its behalf, and identify its ultimate beneficial owners. The documents and additional checks required for a particular application may depend on the company’s ownership structure, the shareholders’ nationalities, its business activities and expected transactions. Whether the chosen bank will accept an application through a representative, offer an eligible remote identification procedure or require attendance at a branch should be confirmed directly with that bank before travel arrangements are made.

Accordingly, foreign investors should avoid assuming that remote incorporation guarantees remote banking. If having a Turkish corporate bank account immediately after incorporation is commercially important, the banking strategy should ideally be considered before the company structure and representation arrangements are finalised. Our separate guide on how to open a bank account in Turkey explains the banking process and the practical requirements in more detail.

Common Problems With Remote Incorporation

A power of attorney that omits an authority needed for incorporation can delay the Trade Registry application. A general power of attorney for lawyers may not cover every required action. Its scope should therefore be checked against the intended company structure and the documents the representative will need to sign before it is issued.

Foreign documents can create another source of delay. Depending on the country of issuance and the applicable international rules, documents may require an apostille or consular legalisation before they can be used in Turkey. Translation and notarisation requirements should also be checked in advance. Sending documents to Turkey before confirming the required format can result in the documents having to be issued again.

Another frequent mistake is planning only for incorporation while overlooking what happens immediately afterwards. Banking, tax registration, accounting arrangements, electronic notifications and, depending on the business activity, licences or regulatory approvals may require additional documentation or separate procedures. Incorporating the company remotely therefore works best when these post-incorporation requirements are considered at the planning stage rather than after registration has already been completed.

Foreign investors should also choose the company's management and representation structure carefully. The persons authorised to represent the company will affect matters such as banking, contracts and dealings with public authorities. Although Turkish law does not generally require every company to retain a lawyer, certain companies may become subject to a statutory obligation depending on their corporate form and capital level. Our article on the obligation to hire a lawyer in Turkey explains this distinction in more detail.

Setting Up a Turkish Company From Abroad

For most foreign investors, travelling to Turkey solely for the incorporation of a company is not necessary. With a properly drafted power of attorney and correctly authenticated supporting documents, a representative in Turkey can generally complete the Trade Registry procedures on the investor's behalf. This can make remote incorporation particularly practical for investors who want to establish their Turkish business before arranging travel, hiring employees or beginning local operations.

However, remote incorporation should be planned together with the steps that follow registration. Banking requirements, the company's representation structure, accounting arrangements and any licences required for the intended activity should be considered before the incorporation documents are finalised. A company can therefore be legally established without the shareholder travelling to Turkey even though a later visit may still be useful or required for a particular banking or operational procedure.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can a foreigner set up a company in Turkey without visiting the country?

Yes. In most cases, a foreign investor can establish a company in Turkey through an authorised representative without travelling to Turkey personally. The required authority must be granted through a properly prepared power of attorney, and documents issued abroad must satisfy the applicable authentication and translation requirements.

2. Can a company in Turkey be established through a power of attorney?

Yes. Company incorporation procedures can generally be completed through a representative acting under a power of attorney. The power of attorney should specifically cover the actions required for the intended company formation and Trade Registry procedures.

3. Do I need a Turkish residence permit to establish a company?

No. A foreign shareholder does not generally need to hold a Turkish residence permit merely to become a shareholder and establish a company in Turkey. Immigration and work permit requirements are separate issues and may become relevant if the foreign shareholder intends to reside or work in Turkey.

4. Can I open a Turkish corporate bank account without travelling?

Possibly, but this depends on the bank. Turkish banks apply their own KYC, compliance and customer acceptance procedures, and some banks may require the company's authorised signatory or foreign shareholder to attend a branch in person. Remote incorporation therefore does not automatically guarantee remote bank account opening.

5. How long does remote company formation in Turkey take?

The overall timeframe includes preparing and authenticating foreign documents as well as completing the Trade Registry application. It depends on the company structure, whether the registered office has been arranged and whether any additional regulatory approvals are required. The registration stage should therefore be distinguished from the time needed to prepare the application.