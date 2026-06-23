Hergüner: Newsletter 2026/48

- in Turkey
- with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
- within Family and Matrimonial, Strategy and Technology topic(s)
It is our pleasure to present the first 2026 edition of our newsletter, with articles spanning M&A, competition, arbitration, real estate and data protection in Türkiye and beyond.
With this issue, we have also moved to a new microsite platform, delivering our content in a more accessible, reader-friendly, and interactive format.
The articles featured in our newsletter cover the following topics:
- From Indie Code to Unicorn Deals: IP Pitfalls in Gaming M&A
- Türkiye’s New Climate Law: Implications for M&A Transactions
- Navigating Joint Ventures in Türkiye: Critical Issues to Consider
- A New Regulatory Era for Protecting Children in the Digital World
- Collaboration or Collusion: The Thin Line for Associations Under the Law on the Protection of Competition
- AI Use in Arbitration Proceedings: A Process to Manage, Not a Tool to Limit
- Land Development: Navigating Rezoning Through Alternative Strategies
- Governance and Succession in Family Businesses: Practical Considerations
We hope you enjoy it, and we look forward to keeping you informed throughout the year.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]