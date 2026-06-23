ARTICLE
23 June 2026

Hergüner: Newsletter 2026/48

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Herguner Bilgen Ucer Attorney Partnership

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Hergüner Bilgen Üçer is one of Türkiye’s largest, full-service independent corporate law firms representing major corporations and clientele, and international financial institutions and agencies. Hergüner not only provides expert legal counsel to clients, but also serves as a trusted advisor and provides premium legal advice within a commercial context.
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It is our pleasure to present the first 2026 edition of our newsletter, with articles spanning M&A, competition, arbitration, real estate and data protection in Türkiye and beyond.
Turkey Corporate/Commercial Law
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Hergüner Bilgen Üçer’s articles from Herguner Bilgen Ucer Attorney Partnership are most popular:
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  • within Family and Matrimonial, Strategy and Technology topic(s)

It is our pleasure to present the first 2026 edition of our newsletter, with articles spanning M&A, competition, arbitration, real estate and data protection in Türkiye and beyond.
 

With this issue, we have also moved to a new microsite platform, delivering our content in a more accessible, reader-friendly, and interactive format.

The articles featured in our newsletter cover the following topics:

  • From Indie Code to Unicorn Deals: IP Pitfalls in Gaming M&A
  • Türkiye’s New Climate Law: Implications for M&A Transactions
  • Navigating Joint Ventures in Türkiye: Critical Issues to Consider
  • A New Regulatory Era for Protecting Children in the Digital World
  • Collaboration or Collusion: The Thin Line for Associations Under the Law on the Protection of Competition
  • AI Use in Arbitration Proceedings: A Process to Manage, Not a Tool to Limit
  • Land Development: Navigating Rezoning Through Alternative Strategies
  • Governance and Succession in Family Businesses: Practical Considerations

We hope you enjoy it, and we look forward to keeping you informed throughout the year.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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